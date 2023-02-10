Tracking 2023’s Layoffs in Tech, Media, Retail and More

From big tech companies to media to online retailers, layoffs are continuing in 2023 with new job cuts announced almost every week. Business large and small are slashing costs in preparation for a possible recession and the impact has spread from advertising-dependent internet and media companies to e-commerce, software and even carmakers.

In recent weeks, Zoom, Dell, IBM and PayPal follow the steps of Amazon, Meta and Google in laying off thousands of salaried workers. E-commerce companies whose business was booming during and before the pandemic, such as Wayfair, Stitch Fix and Impossible Foods, also announced job cuts on grim outlooks of the near future.

Here are all the major layoffs announced in the hardest-hit industries this year so far with the number of jobs cut and the percentage of their workforce:

February 2023: Software, Media

Dell: 6,650 (5%)

Yahoo: 1,600 (20%)

Zoom: 1,300 (15%)

News Corp: 1,250 (5%)

Rivian: 840 (6%)

GoDaddy: 530 (8%)

Affirm: 500 (19%)

GitHub: 300 (10%)

Pinterest: 150 (4%)

January 2023: Big Tech, Software, Crypto, Retail

Google: 12,000 (6%)

Microsoft: 10,000 (5%)

Amazon: 8,000 (2%)

Salesforce: 8,000 (10%)

IBM: 3,900 (2%)

SAP: 3,000 (3%)

PayPal: 2,000 (7%)

Crypto.com: 2,000 (20%)

Wayfair: 1,750 (10%)

Capital One: 1,100 (2%)

Coinbase: 950 (20%)

Spotify: 600 (6%)

Stitch Fix: 330 (15%)

Impossible Foods: 140 (20%)

Uber: 150 (3%)

Vox Media: 130 (7%)

Before 2023: Big Tech, Gig Economy, Software