Marne Levine, Meta’s Chief Business Officer, Is Leaving After 13 Years

Meta’s chief business officer, Marne Levine, is leaving the company after a 13-year career with the social media giant, the company said Feb. 13. She held many leadership roles at the company, including chief operating officer of Instagram and vice president of global public policy for Facebook.

“It’s time for a new chapter,” Levine said in an Instagram post. Before her next professional endeavor, she looks forward to spending time with family, she said.

The departure comes as Meta is reportedly planning more layoffs, according to the Financial Times. The company cut 11,000 workers in November, or 13 percent of its workforce, in the biggest layoff in company history. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, said 2023 will be the “year of efficiency” in an earnings call with investors earlier this month.

“This new structure continues to bring our business and product teams closer together and helps them operate even more effectively to serve our clients,” the company press release stated.

Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky will step up to fill Levine’s role. Mendelsohn works with advertisers throughout Meta’s portfolio of apps, and Osofsky oversees the content team. Levine will remain with Meta until the summer to ensure a smooth transition.

Update: This article has been updated with a statement from Levine posted on Instagram.