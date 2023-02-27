The Best Luxury Hotels in New Orleans

While New Orleans is always a fun destination for a party weekend, there’s so much more to the Big Easy than the always-bustling Bourbon Street—and yes, it’s a great place to visit for an occasion that does not in any way involve Mardi Gras. There’s something for everyone in New Orleans; the city has a rich history, and is filled with fantastic restaurants, buzzy cocktails bars, charming boutiques, cultural attractions and, of course, lots of jazz. If you’re planning a trip to the Louisiana city, then you’ll be thrilled to know that Nola is also home to a noteworthy luxury hotel scene that’s as varied as you’d expect from the cultural locale.

While you can’t go wrong with one of the old school, classic spots in the French Quarter, there are also tons of chic new openings and boutique hotels in the neighboring Central Business District, as well as the boho Marigny area and Lower Garden District. Below, see all the best and most luxurious New Orleans hotels to book for your next trip to the Big Easy.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.