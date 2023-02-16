Paul Allen’s Estate Lists Georgia O’Keeffe’s Former Home, Continuing Its Grand Sell Off

Paul Allen’s estate isn’t finished selling off the vast fortune of the late Microsoft co-founder. A property in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where artist Georgia O’Keeffe once resided, is now on the market for $15 million.

O’Keeffe reportedly lived at the estate until her death in 1986. Allen purchased the home in 2000 when it was listed for more than $12 million.

With 21 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and 20 acres, the property is also home to Allen’s extensive cacti collection and a Bodhi tree grown from a seed gifted by the Dali Lama.

Allen’s sister Jody Allen has been in charge of his estate since he died in 2018 from complications of cancer, leaving behind $20 billion in assets. The Santa Fe home is just the latest listing from Allen’s estate, which has offloaded artwork, properties and yachts in the past few years. Here are some other recently-sold assets from Allen’s estate:

Billion-Dollar Art Collection

In November, Allen’s extensive art collection sold at a Christie’s auction for more than $1.5 billion, the largest private collection sale in auction history. The sale included 60 works spanning 500 years, five of which sold for more than $100 million a piece.

The highest sale in the auction was George Seurat’s Les Poseuses, Ensemble, which sold for nearly $150 million. All proceeds from the auction are set to benefit charitable causes, as per Allen’s wishes.

Estates in Beverly Hills, California

Allen’s estate sold off two of his Beverly Hills properties in January 2022. An undeveloped ridge-top property, nicknamed “Enchanted Hill,” was purchased for $65 million. The undeveloped land stretches 120 acres and was previously owned by screenwriter Frances Marion.

Meanwhile, Allen’s Beverly Hills mansion sold for $45 million. The 24,000 square feet compound is made up of five structures.

Upper East Side Apartment Units

In July, Allen’s Manhattan apartments were sold for $101 million. The two apartments, a penthouse and lower unit, were located on East 66th Street on the Upper East Side. If considered a joint property, the sale reportedly constitutes the most expensive co-op sale in New York history.

Compound in Mercer Island, Washington

Six homes and two plots of land located on Mercer Island, Washington, were sold for $67 million by Allen’s estate in July. Allen at one point owned 11 properties on the island, which is across the Puget Sound from Seattle.

Silicon Valley Mansion

In February 2020, another of Allen’s Californian homes was put on the market, selling for more than $35 million. The 21,000 square foot property is located in the Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton, and was first purchased by Allen in 2013 for $27 million.

Property in Kailua Bay, Hawaii

Allen’s estate sold his 22-acre Hawaii compound in July 2021 for $43 million. Located in Kailua Bay, the oceanfront property was originally built by newspaper publisher Lorrin Thurston.

Allen later purchased it in 1997 for $11 million, adding a number of buildings to the compound.

Soviet-Era Fighter Jet

In August 2019, Allen’s restored and operational MiG-29 fighter jet was put on the market. The Microsoft founder first purchased the Soviet-era jet, which is more than 30 years old, in 2011.

It was later purchased for an undisclosed price by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Draken International, a private air force provider.

Aviation and Military Artifact Collection

Another of Allen’s collections, this time consisting of aviation and military artifacts, was sold by his estate last year. In August 2022, the collection was purchased by Steuart Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Allen began collecting the artifacts in 2004, which were previously housed at Washington’s Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum. Terms of the sale were not made public, although proceeds went towards philanthropic causes.

Octopus and Tatoosh Superyachts

One of Allen’s luxury superyachts, named Tatoosh and listed at $90 million, sold in November 2022 for an undisclosed price. At more than 300-feet long, the yacht includes a heated swimming pool and cinema. It was purchased by Allen in 2001 for $100 million from Craig McCaw, founder of McCaw Cellular and Clearwire Corporation.

The boat’s purchase came a year after Allen’s estate sold off Octopus, another superyacht listed at $278 million and purchased for an unknown price. One of the world’s largest yachts built for long-distance cruises, the vessel contains eight decks and is able to travel for 9,000 miles without refueling.