Pharrell Williams Succeeds Virgil Abloh As Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director

Producer and musical artist Pharrell Williams was appointed the new men’s creative director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Williams will succeed Virgil Williams, who died age 41 in November 2021 after a two-year long battle with cancer. The first collection from the 13-time Grammy winner will be revealed in June during men’s fashion week in Paris.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, CEO and Chairman of Louis Vuitton, in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,”

Williams has previously collaborated with brands like Adidas and Chanel and co-founded a number of apparel companies, including the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream clothing lines.

Louis Vuitton is part of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, founded by Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $190 billion.