Jet Set: What to Pack for a Ski Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Peak ski season is here, and if you’re heading to the slopes this year, then it’s time to get out that packing checklist for your must-have ski clothing. When it comes to a cold weather getaway, you want to make sure you’re bringing comfy attire that’ll keep you warm and toasty, and whether you’re a skier or a snowboarder, you’ll need to bring along *all* the base layers, in addition to ski essentials like a down jacket, ski pants, winter boots and all the rest. It’s not easy to pack in a carry-on when traveling on a ski holiday, but don’t forget that you can get typically get the major technical ski gear and snowboarding gear at the ski resort, so there’s no need to figure out how to transport ski boots, snowboard boots, ski poles, an actual pair of skis or a helmet (the most important aspect of any ski wardrobe, because safety comes first)—that is, unless you just happen to be a serious ski and already have your own, in which case your ski bag is already almost good to go. From cozy base layers and a sleek snowsuit to playful ski goggles and adorable snow boots, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for upcoming ski getaways.
The Ultimate Ski Trip Packing List
The best ski packing list for all your upcoming ski vacations and winter getaways.
We Norwegians Signature Fair Isle Merino Wool Jumpsuit
This adorable merino wool one-piece is the ultimate one-and-done base layer situation, though we love that you could also pair it with your favorite snow boots and a beanie and live your best après-ski life.
Farm Rio Black Graphic Toucans Puffer Ski Jacket
A waterproof ski jacket is a must when packing for a ski vacation, and this colorful puffer adds a whimsical touch to your alpine wardrobe, both on and off the slopes.
Head Women's Legacy One-Piece Ski Suit
If you don’t want to deal with getting ski pants and a ski jacket, consider an on-trend one-piece snowsuit.
Away The Packable Sling Bag
Don’t fret if you want to bring along a few extra items while you’re on the slopes, as this sling bag works great as a ski bag; it conveniently holds all your must-haves, from lip balm and sunscreen to a ski pass, charger, hand warmers and even a small water bottle.
Apparis Jo Ski Pants
These chic white ski pants are comfy and practical; they’re fully padded for extra warmth, with an elastic waistband and back belt loops.
Rudsak Unisex Aplen Ski Gloves
A dependable pair of ski gloves or mittens are a must, and you can’t go wrong with these classic black nylon waterproof gloves.
Zonarch Paradis One Piece Swimsuit
If you’re heading to a ski resort and there’ll be a hot tub, make sure to bring along a swimsuit, like this flattering black number.
Elta MD Luminous Broad-Spectrum SPF 41
Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you can forgo the sunscreen; in fact, it’s one of the most essential items in your toiletry kit. Elta MD’s new SPF 41 sunscreen lotion also gives such a nice luminous finish, because why not add a little glow to your ski bunny aesthetic?
Bombas Heavyweight Merino Wool Ski and Snowboard Socks
These merino wool, moisture-wicking ski socks are ideal to wear with your ski boots.
Supergoop Play Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai
Your ski trip toiletry bag should include all the essentials, and not just the usual toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush and the like—you should also bring a lip balm with SPF, to protect and hydrate your lips from the harsh winter weather and winds.
REI Co-op Polartec Fleece Neck Gaiter
A neck gaiter is a must for keeping warm in the frigid mountain air.
Hot Chillys Women's Pepper Bi-Ply Bottom and Bi-Ply Crewneck
A good base layer top and base layer bottom are the starting point of any ski getup, and you can’t go wrong with a dependable pair of Hot Chillys.
Perfect Moment Embroidered Striped Merino Wool Jacquard Balaclava
A balaclava will keep your face and head warm while you’re flying down the mountain.
Bogner Rike Cable Knit Sweater
You’ll live in this sophisticated white cable knit sweater even when you’re engaging in non-ski related activities—it’s sure to a be a staple in your winter getaway repertoire.
Moon Boot LAB69 Icon Shearling and Suede Snow Boots
A plush pair of snow boots are ideal for stomping around in flurries post-ski.
Sky Optic Marshall Ski Goggles
A good pair of goggles will protect your eyes from the wind and snow, and we love the playful leopard print on this particular colorful pair.