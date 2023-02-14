Jet Set: What to Pack for a Ski Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Peak ski season is here, and if you’re heading to the slopes this year, then it’s time to get out that packing checklist for your must-have ski clothing. When it comes to a cold weather getaway, you want to make sure you’re bringing comfy attire that’ll keep you warm and toasty, and whether you’re a skier or a snowboarder, you’ll need to bring along *all* the base layers, in addition to ski essentials like a down jacket, ski pants, winter boots and all the rest. It’s not easy to pack in a carry-on when traveling on a ski holiday, but don’t forget that you can get typically get the major technical ski gear and snowboarding gear at the ski resort, so there’s no need to figure out how to transport ski boots, snowboard boots, ski poles, an actual pair of skis or a helmet (the most important aspect of any ski wardrobe, because safety comes first)—that is, unless you just happen to be a serious ski and already have your own, in which case your ski bag is already almost good to go. From cozy base layers and a sleek snowsuit to playful ski goggles and adorable snow boots, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for upcoming ski getaways.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.