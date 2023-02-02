The Best Luxury Beach Resorts on the East Coast

The perfect pairing of luxurious hospitality with a beautiful, serene beach is easy to find throughout the East Coast of the United States. From lobster-laden Maine down to sunny Florida, there is a collection of 5-star and luxury resorts sprinkled along the coast. You’ll not only bask in the posh amenities that come with a high-end hotel, but you’ll also find that you’re steps from plunging into the invigorating Atlantic Ocean. When you’re searching for ocean views to top off your getaway to a luxury resort, these are the best accommodations on the East Coast.

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina

Often rated the best resort for championship golf, The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina has everything you need for the perfect stay. Each spacious room and suite inside of the building designed like a Southern mansion has a private balcony and quaint, sophisticated decor. Between the building and the beach are family-friendly and adults-only pools complete with umbrellas, lounge chairs and towels. You’ll enjoy the convenience of poolside dining at the Loggerhead Grill. In cooler weather, guests love the indoor swimming pool that offers adults-only hours and aquatic classes.

The Sanctuary shows its 5-star colors with complimentary use of the resort’s fleet of Volvo vehicles for guests. You’ll absorb the vibes of the peaceful on-site spa as you dip into the mineral whirlpool or unwind in the sauna and steam room. The Spa at the Sanctuary offers a long list of treatments. The Sanctuary has multiple on-site and award-winning golf courses and 22 tennis courts that have earned the accommodation the label as the best tennis resort in the world. Guests love the various bars and restaurants found throughout the property and golf courses.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in New York

Most people have similar thoughts when they hear, “the Hamptons.” You’ve likely heard of the opulence that characterizes the pristine New York locale, including miles of perfectly trimmed hedge surrounding magnificent homes. The Hamptons also boasts top-rated beaches and excellent surf. If you journey a couple hours from New York City out to The End, you’ll find 5-star Gurney’s Resort and Spa. Not only is Gurney’s sure to please, it is also the sole 5-star hotel on the beach in the Hamptons.

As you step onto the sand, you’ll be greeted with the availability of a beachfront cabana and table for dining. Back inside the resort, the warm and comforting spa features an indoor saltwater pool. Guests relax on plush lounge chairs lined in front of walls of glass that offer panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Gurney’s provides a range of wellness treatments and classes, as well as a 24-hour fitness center. When you’ve worked up an appetite, the on-site restaurant, Scarpetta, delights with Italian cuisine and ocean views. Outside, guests enjoy the tranquility of sitting fireside while listening to the waves crash on the shore.

Sea Island Resort in Georgia

Southern hospitality and 5-star luxury merge at this sprawling oceanfront resort featuring championship golf and a beach club. The Sea Island Resort offers 5 miles of private beach and features multiple accommodation styles on its grounds that are rated 5 stars by Forbes. As you travel through an oak tree-lined path, The Lodge and its tranquil fountains come into view. The building is a stately boutique hotel with butler service, exclusive access to the Beach Club and on-site golf course, pool, and dining.

Also on the resort property is The Cloister, an exquisite building nestled among a landscape filled with marshes, the river and the ocean. The Cloister offers a concierge, private use of the Beach Club, and an on-site restaurant and pool. For the most lavish stay, book one of the two to eight-bedroom cottages at Sea Island Resort. No matter which accommodation you choose, you’ll love visiting the Forbes Five-Star spa on the property, which features a variety of unique hydrotherapy treatments.

Faena Miami Beach in Florida

As you walk through the doors of Faena in lively Miami Beach, you’ll be hit with an opulent and artistic sea of red and gold decor. You’re in the lap of luxury as a guest of Faena, the first of its kind to be rated 5 stars by Forbes in its rookie year after opening. The resort overlooks the brilliantly blue ocean that hugs its dedicated beachfront covered in umbrellas and lounge chairs. Guests enjoy lying on the beach with food and drinks in hand thanks to beachside service. If you want to take a break from the beach, just off the sand is Faena’s elegantly shaped pool surrounded by loungers, umbrellas, and private cabanas outfitted with minibars and butlers.

The resort showcases numerous on-site bars and restaurants flocked in vibrant colors, highlighting stunning decor. The elegant guest rooms have the same artistic decor and color palette as the rest of the hotel and feature bay or ocean views. Be sure to admire the jaw-dropping metallic wooly mammoth skeleton sculpture created by Damien Hirst. The art installation is coated in 24-karat gold and serves as the statement piece for its surrounding garden at the resort.

The Wauwinet Nantucket

This historic building exudes the quaint historic and elegant feel that is iconic to Nantucket. The shingle-covered property sits on top of lush green grass that blankets the island known as a top summer destination. The Wauwinet is a seasonal 5-star oceanfront resort with a wide variety of sleeping quarters featuring traditional cottage decor. The guest rooms range from standard-sized hotel rooms to spacious suites in cottages. Facing the main building is a private rental home owned by the property that boasts three bedrooms.

Activities abound at this New England resort. You’ll enjoy the private beaches, tennis court, bicycles and concierge services. Guests also have access to water sports, including kayaking and paddleboarding. On-site dining includes Topper’s, which AAA designated a 5-Diamond restaurant. The cuisine features exquisite wine and local dishes, particularly seafood and fresh produce. You’ll love the complimentary boat shuttle that takes guests to and from the restaurant.

Bali Bay Beach Resort Myrtle Beach

This is the perfect oceanfront South Carolina resort if you’re looking for a home with multiple bedrooms. Bali Bay Beach Resort’s accommodations have a modern decor with subtle beachy colors and premium finishes like granite and marble. Visitors love the high ceilings and roomy living area and kitchen. You can choose from suites with eight, seven, three or two bedrooms with ocean views. Guests marvel at the serene sunsets that sink over the ocean from their private balconies and patios. The property offers a hot tub and outdoor pool that are shared among all guests and overlook the Atlantic Ocean.

Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island is a peaceful coastal town with buildings that blend into the variety of trees adorned with Spanish moss that hangs delicately from the branches. The island is known for golf, tennis and other outdoor activities, and the 5-star Sea Pines Resort is the perfect place to stay if you want the full Hilton Head experience. The family-friendly accommodation has three nationally-ranked championship golf courses with ocean views. Guests also have access to bicycle rentals, a gym, the oceanfront Beach Club with various restaurants, horseback riding and trails. You’ll be able to use the grand outdoor swimming pool that offers a section dedicated to young children. The resort offers both traditional guest rooms and suites as well as private home and villa rentals.

Four Seasons Palm Beach

When the warm sunshine of Florida beckons you to the beautiful beaches and luxury shopping in Palm Beach, a stay at the Four Seasons is sure to elevate your experience. Your getaway to the Four Seasons in Palm Beach will be packed with 5-star amenities including a high-end spa and fine dining experiences. The spa offers natural treatments that use ocean water and minerals, as well as a full-service hair salon and manicure station. The on-site restaurant, Florie’s, is chef Mauro Colagreco’s first in the United States.

As a guest of the Four Seasons, you’ll soak up the sun on poolside cabanas or lounge chairs gracing the beautiful Palm Beach sand. The resort offers tennis, fitness classes, a boutique and an on-site perfumery. The family-friendly accommodation provides rentals for kayaking, paddleboarding, and boogie boarding, as well as beach volleyball, basketball, croquet and soccer. Kids will love the family pool, and adults looking for peace and quiet can relax by the adults-only pool. The Four Seasons even has an engaging childcare program for ages 4 through 12 years old on Saturday nights.