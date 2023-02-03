Top OnlyFans Girls To Follow in 2023 Featuring Hottest OnlyFans Models Right Now

Sponsored by Paradise Media

If you’re getting tired of Instagram’s heavily regulated content, transport yourself over to OnlyFans to get a glimpse of the top OnlyFans girls right now.

You’ll find plenty of saucy photos and naughty content galore, all you need to do is sign up and subscribe to a model.

Use our review as a shortcut to find the best OnlyFans models for 2023, including paid and free subscriptions.

Here they are:

Best OnlyFan Subscriptions, Reviewed

Bella – Best OnlyFans account overall

Sam – Girl-next-door OnlyFans content

Kacy – Bewitchingly timid OnlyFans model

Zayla – Hot step momma waiting for you

Haley – Great OnlyFans account with the hottest clips

Riley – Provocative curvy Only Fans model

Maria – Best free OnlyFans account

Molly – Best OnlyFans girl with themed content

Aisha – Ravishing upcoming model

Carli – Petite and fit OnlyFans girl

Lucy – Unique OnlyFans profile

Emmy – Tantalizing blonde beauty

Daisy – Stunning OnlyFans subscription

1. Bella – Best OnlyFans Girl Overall

Top Features

Only $3 on the first 1-month sub

Subscription bundles available

Almost 1,000 media files uploaded

Daily posts

Meet the cute redhead, Bella. She’s flirty and excited to learn a lot of things from her followers, so feel free to send her a DM.

It’s worth subbing to this cutie’s account because of her sexy solo videos, fun personal photos, and charming, sweet smile.

She’s an OnlyFans gamer girl, too, so you might be blessed with photos of her having a great time on her pink gaming chair with her cat ears and headphones on.

You can subscribe to her OnlyFans account for only $3 in the first month.

If you want discounts beyond that, she also has that covered. She has subscription bundles to make it more affordable for you to experience how fun she can be:

3 Months (5% off) : $85

6 Months (10% off) : $162

12 Months (35% off) : $234

Bella’s Social Media

2. Sam – Your Seductive OnlyFans Girl Next Door

Top Features

Over 1,200 media posts

$3 on the first month’s sub

Personally responds to DMs

Hot solo videos

Sam is your girl next door who looks innocent with her sweet smile, but once you get to know her, she’s not afraid to show her seductive side.

She also offers a $3 sub on your first month, so don’t miss out on that. The regular monthly rate is $30, considering how regularly she replies to her DMs.

She has SFW and NSFW content covered, so you get your fill of Sam even during the day, if you’re feeling frisky that is.

This one loves being spoiled, and if you do, you’re in for a treat. Her over 425,000 likes are proof enough of how charming she can be.

Sam’s Social Media

3. Kacy – Inviting Shy Girl OnlyFans Model

Top Features

Over 1,500 OnlyFans content uploads

$3 on your first month’s sub

Responds with sexy messages

Always online

Kacy is proof that they can be very spicy behind closed doors. She is one of the best OnlyFans girls with a sweet shy smile but can make you wonder what else she can bring to the table.

She’s also one of those ladies who makes sexy look classy. You can subscribe to her OnlyFans account for only $3 on the first month and $30/per month after.

She’s generous in sharing lots about herself, so paying a few bucks won’t hurt. If you feel like you need to see something specific, you can always hit her up and send her a request.

Kacy’s Social Media

4. Zayla – Tempting Only Fans Stepmom Content

Top Features

Over 1,700 media posts

Virtual stepmom experience

Cosplay and roleplay

Full HD solo videos and exclusive content

If you have the kink for stepmoms, you should subscribe to Zayla. She’s OnlyFans’ resident MILF willing to give you that immersive role play experience.

Of course, if you don’t enjoy that kind of content, she’d pass as your best friend’s hot mom too.

She loves getting in costumes, so if you’re into redheads, anime chicks with pink hair, or maybe that suburban mom hairstyle, she’s ready to serve.

Zayla has over 1,700 photos and videos, with some of the hottest clips you’ll find on the OnlyFans website. Her fan engagement sets her apart from many other OnlyFans models, and she has almost 500,000 likes to prove that.

Zayla’s Social Media

5. Haley – Hottest OnlyFans Video Content

Top Features

Free to subscribe

Over 1,461 posts

Active in the DMs

Creative short clips and exclusive content

Haley’s your girl if you don’t have a lot of time to browse through numerous videos to be satisfied. Her free account is sexy enough, but don’t hesitate to pay for her locked content to speed things up.

Her hot photos usually go for $3, while her clips cost up to around $10 per piece.

Her free content previews make it hard not to be curious about what else she can show with her tiny bikinis and cute costumes.

Haley knows how to keep things going, and the $10 would feel like you’re undertipping for her extra-creative shorts.

Haley’s Social Media

6. Riley – Voluptuous OnlyFans Model

Top Features

Over 1,300 photos and videos

Lingerie and costume posts

Affordable exclusive content

Actively responds to followers

Riley has over 139,000 likes on Only Fans, and it’s easy to see why. She’s keen on teasing her followers with playful costumes and sexy, lace lingerie.

If you go ahead and subscribe to her now you’ll only spend $3 on the first month. That’s 90% off since her regular subscription fee is $30/mo.

Riley is always online and actively responds to her followers so she can show them her wild side.

Riley’s Social Media

7. Maria – Cheap OnlyFans Subscription With Exclusive Photos

Top Features

Over 1,300 media posts

The regular monthly subscription fee is only $5

Takes custom requests

High-quality photos

With over 1,300 media posts, subbing for Maria will leave you happy for days and days. She’s always online and in the mood for some naughty exchanges, so be sure to slide into her DMs.

Maria is ready to be sexy and cute with her pink bikinis and lingerie. You’ll find her ready to pose for you anywhere she goes too – sometimes with her favorite pal, her Siberian Husky named Pops.

It only costs $3 to subscribe to Maria’s Only Fans profile in your first month, but what’s even better is she only charges $5 for the regular monthly sub. That’s quite cheap compared to most OnlyFans accounts that charge around $30/mo.

Maria’s Social Media

8. Molly – Best OnlyFans Girl for Themed Content

Top Features

Free to subscribe

Responds to DMs

High-quality production value

Low-priced locked content

She’s got all the boxes checked, so it’s no wonder Molly is an instant hit with her followers. Molly’s quite everything you want your OnlyFans girls to be.

Molly loves getting into costumes and using themed content to fulfill her fans’ biggest fantasies. She can be a cuddly teddy bear, an innocent-looking geek, or an Egyptian goddess.

Whatever she may be, she won’t leave you blue.

Molly’s Social Media

9. Aisha – Up and Coming Best OnlyFan Model for Free

Top Features

Free to subscribe

Over 600 media catalog

Watch hot solo videos

Affordable locked posts

Even if Aisha is still an upcoming OnlyFans model, she’s probably going to take the transformation queen title.

She’s a flexible and fun model who can give you an incredible GF experience when you slide into her DMs. With that, you’ll probably want to see her do things only you can enjoy, so she’s also open to granting requests for custom content.

Her page is still free to follow, so you better hit that subscribe button now. Seeing how she shows off in front of the camera, it won’t be surprising she’ll eventually be one of the top models on the site.

Aisha’s Social Media

10. Carli – Petite Queen Best OnlyFans Account

Top Features

Free to subscribe

High-resolution media files

Affordable locked content

Daily posts

You don’t have to go to the gym to get a glimpse of a sexy fitness baddie like Carli.

See her flexibility on display with photos and videos of her doing the splits and acrobatics wearing gym shorts and leggings. But, of course, she can also impress you with her sleepwear and lingeries as she lounges on her sofa or bed.

Carli’s Social Media

11. Lucy – Unique Only Fans Creator for Naughty Content

Top Features

Offers free subscription

Over 1,200 posts

Multiple posts a day

Despite being mute, Lucy knows how to get loud with her fun and inspirational personality and through her DMs. She mainly posts solo videos, but she’d also get it on with a partner from time to time.

Unlike other top OnlyFans creators that offer free subscriptions, Lucy provides plenty of free video content. This only means you won’t have to spend a lot to see how fun she can be in those precious few seconds.

She loves to flaunt her assets with her sleepwear and tiny bikinis on. Subscribing to her is a must, especially for anyone who knows ASL since she uses sign language in her videos.

With that, she also offers a unique way to keep you going.

Lucy’s Social Media

12. Emmy – Pretty Blonde OnlyFans Girl

Top Features

Free to subscribe

Over 1,400 media files

Accepts custom and exclusive content requests

Multiple posts a day

Love yourself a lean OnlyFans creator with mean booty? Then Emmy won’t disappoint. She knows how to flaunt that peach, so you’ll be left blown away.

It’s also undeniable how charming she can be with her tantalizing eyes and long luscious hair that’s sometimes blonde or brunette.

It’s free to subscribe to her OnlyFans profile, so that should save you a few bucks.

We say save because it’s hard to resist her locked media files that typically cost $3. And these aren’t just short teasers. Your $3 can go a long way when talking about Emmy.

Where Else to Find Emmy:

13. Daisy – Scorching Free Only Fans Account

Top Features

High-quality media content

Over 800 posts

Uploads daily

Caters to customized content

Daisy is one of the OnlyFans girls you can follow if you have a thing for the Kardashians. She would pass as a curvy version of Kendall who knows how to flaunt her best features.

Get a load of all that for free since her account is open for a free subscription.

If you can’t get enough of what she’s sharing publicly, then you won’t regret buying her locked content. Most of them go as low as $3, and this includes tailored videos that would be unfair to share for free.

Where Else to Find Daisy

10 OnlyFans Runner-Ups – More Popular OnlyFans:

Amouranth is one of the best OnlyFans girls today, and it doesn’t cost much to subscribe to her page. You might have seen this vixen on Twitch, where she’s usually streaming, but she’s more than that since she’s one of the top OnlyFans NSFW models.

She’s good at keeping things in line with Twitch rules, but if you’re over her hot tub streams, her top OnlyFans account will make you feel oh-so elated. It only costs $4.50 to sub to her in the first month, and with a sub bundle, you can get up to 50% off.

If you love those cute pink-haired anime OnlyFans girls, you’ll enjoy a subscription to Emily Webster. Her account has solo, girl-on-girl, and girl-on-boy content to leave you satisfied, she also loves to game.

You can sub to her OnlyFans profile for only $5.80 for the first month. She also has subscription bundles which are ideal to get since she’s actively posting new content daily.

Jasmine Rose has some of the best melons on OnlyFans, and all you need is to subscribe to see them. She posts daily uncensored pics and pre-recorded videos in the kinkiest ways to flaunt those knockers.

Subbing only costs $3.75 on the first month, and she also offers subscription bundles to let you save a few bucks.

Can’t get enough of fierce and pretty redheads? Strawberry’s Got Cake is another of those OnlyFans accounts you should subscribe to. She uploads weekly, which could be a hit or miss for some OnlyFans users.

Weekly uploads are pretty smart since you have enough time to miss her and crave more of her content. In addition, she can produce exclusive stuff at your request, and subbing to her OnlyFans page is only $6.99 per month.

If you’ve been an adult for a while now, then you know who exactly Mia Khalifa is. She may not be part of the NSFW models anymore, but she’s still willing to get spicy for her fans. She has many SFW posts, which are enough to relive her porn sites days.

Sub to her OnlyFans page for only $10.81 on your first month. Never miss anything and go for the subscription bundles she offers, including 20% off on a 1-year sub for only $115.20.

Emily Hill is a crowd favorite on live cam sites like Chaturbate. It’s known she’s majoring in medicine at Some University. She’s from the UK, so if you have a thing for the English accent, you’ll get a load of that too.

Just like most OnlyFans accounts, the first month’s subscription to Emily’s page is only $4.55. Her subscription bundles include 50% off on a 1-year subscription for only $77.94. That’s such a great deal considering she has over 9,600 media content.

If you dig the MILF content niche, Kylie is your queen. She’s all about kinks and fetishes too and has no problem fulfilling your dirtiest fantasies.

You can subscribe to this OnlyFans model for $8.88 per month. You can also get discounts with her subscription bundles, but if you can’t get enough of her OnlyFans content, don’t worry! She also streams live on sites like LiveJasmin.

Laura knows how to attract her followers with her tattooed body and Aussie accent. She’s too hot for Instagram and other social media platforms, so she made an OnlyFans account to keep her millions of IG followers happy without getting flagged.See how playful Laura can get in her solo videos by subscribing to her OnlyFans page for only $4.99 per month. Get a 50% off on a 1-year sub for only $29.94.

We’ve got another MILF you shouldn’t miss out on and that’s Lacie May. She’s not just your average mom next door.

Subscribing to the OnlyFans model’s content gives you content that only has Lacie because she enjoys having a great time with her sexy friends too. So subscribe now and only pay $3.60 for the first month.

Yana Kova is a statuesque Russian model on OnlyFans who gives bi-weekly free videos to her subscribers. She also posts daily uncensored content with her toys and her friends too.

But, you know what’s also interesting about her? She has a sister on OnlyFans you can also check out, Lily Kova!

It only costs $3.60 to sub to her OnlyFans page in the first month. After that, if you want to save a few bucks, you can go for her sub bundles with up to 50% off.

Best Only Fans Girls – How Does OnlyFans Work? FAQs

What to Know Before You Subscribe to an OnlyFans Page?

Before you subscribe to OnlyFans, you should know that it’s free to sign up, but you need to be willing to spend a few bucks to get the content you’re looking for. Subscribing is also different from paying for locked content.

What is OnlyFans and is it Dangerous?

OnlyFans is a content-sharing platform that works similarly to a social media site, but with the key difference that it allows users to post and sell mature content.

It’s where you can buy and sell exclusive (adult) content, including photos and videos. OnlyFans is not dangerous at all and can only be that way if accessed by minors.

Does OnlyFans Cost Money?

Yes, OnlyFans cost money. Well, it depends if you’re good with SFW content because that’s typically what’s free on this platform. There are free pages you can subscribe to, but they still have locked content you can only access for a certain amount.

Generally, personalized content or exclusive content is something you must pay for, including steamy chat sessions.

Can You Search for Accounts on OnlyFans?

Yes, you can use third-party browsing apps like OnlyFinder to search for accounts on OnlyFans. So, it’s not like a dating site where you can filter the best OnlyFans girls based on your physical preferences.

Can I Make Money on OnlyFans?

Yes, you can make money on OnlyFans as a model.

The site is packed with monetization features. You can earn from subscriptions, posting locked media files, and sending personalized content at your preferred price. Just pick your niche and start populating your account with attractive, educational, or other useful content.

Should I Make My OnlyFans Account Free?

If you make your OnlyFans account free, you’re giving potential OnlyFans subscribers an incredible deal.

It’s a great way to promote your page and have more subscribers who might end up paying for your locked content. They might even be willing to pay for a subscription if you decide to make your account premium again.

How Does Free OnlyFans Account Work?

Free OnlyFans account work by letting members view some of the content without paying. OnlyFans creators can still earn from running an account with free subscriptions thanks to locked photos and videos and personalized content sent privately.

Do You Have to Pay for Free OnlyFans?

You don’t have to pay for free OnlyFans.

But despite being free accounts, most of them need to make money somehow, so paid exclusive content is always on the table. For reference, an OnlyFans public gallery is free, pay-per-view posts are capped at $50, and private messages are now capped at $100.

Best OnlyFans Accounts in Conclusion

While it’s true that paying for the best OnlyFans girls can easily get expensive, the list we have proves that you don’t have to spend much to get exclusive material.

OnlyFans is still one of the best alternative adult entertainment sites with gorgeous models worth subscribing to. They can even make your day without spending anything since some models offer free subscriptions.

Bella manages to do this effortlessly, cementing her spot as the best OF account.

Head on over to OnlyFans and enjoy browsing through photos and videos of the best OnlyFans models, like Bella, Sam, and Kacy right now.

RELATED READING: Best 18 year old OnlyFans

Disclosure: This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced.