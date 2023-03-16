Back on the Market: $3.2MM Townhouse Linked to FTX Customer Funds

A $3.2 million townhouse in Washington, D.C., has been quietly relisted after being taken off the market amid concerns the property was purchased with customer funds from crypto exchange FTX.

The three-story house is linked to Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the now-bankrupt FTX. Bankman-Fried is currently facing federal charges related to fraud and the use of FTX customer funds for personal gain, and is awaiting a trial expected to begin in October.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined requests for comment.

The property is owned by Guarding Against Pandemics, a non-profit focused on pandemic preparedness which was directed by Bankman-Fried’s brother Gabriel until he stepped down from his position in November.

Guarding Against Pandemics purchased the townhouse in April 2022 from lobbyist Mitch Bainwol and his wife Susan for the same price at which its currently listed, according to property records.

FTX claims the house was purchased with customer funds

Located at 420 3rd Street NE in Capital Hill, the property was first listed on the market in January, but was removed a month later after it was linked to FTX funds.

Guarding Against Pandemics was bankrolled by Bankman-Fried and focused on influencing legislation in Congress in order to advocate for pandemic-related issues, according to January court filings from FTX’s current management. “In furtherance of those efforts, Mr. Gabriel Bankman-Fried’s organization purchased a multi-million dollar property a few blocks away form the United States Capital, which the Debtors believe was purchased using misappropriated customer funds.”

Keenen Lantz replaced Gabriel as the non-profit’s director in December, telling the Washington Post at the time he hoped the group’s work is able to continue.

Now, the 4,100 square foot house has been relisted, as first reported by Mansion Global. The four-bedroom townhouse is scheduled to host an open house on March 18.

Guarding Against Pandemics confirmed the relisting in an emailed statement but declined to discuss the matter.