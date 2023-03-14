An Auction of Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Sneakers Poised to Break Records

A Sotheby’s auction of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 13s from the 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 is poised to break the world record for sneakers.

The signed black and red sneakers are estimated to sell for $2 million to $4 million, according to a press release from Sotheby’s.

The current auction sales record for sneakers is held by Jordan’s Regular Season Nike Air Ships which were auctioned for $1.4 million in an Oct. 2021 Sotheby’s sale. In September, the auction house also sold Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey for $10.1 million, breaking the record for game-worn sports memorabilia.

“Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time-and-time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market,” said Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectibles, in a statement.

Jordan’s 1997-1998 season with the Chicago Bulls was chronicled in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. The Air Jordan 13s were worn during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, when Jordan scored 37 points. The Chicago Bulls won the game, going on to win the championship.

After the game, Jordan signed and gave his shoes to the ball-boy maintaining the visitors’ locker room. The sneakers are the only pair worn by Jordan in an NBA Finals game which have been authenticated by The MeiGray Group, the official authenticator for the NBA, according to Sotheby’s. Bidding for the auction is set to take place between April 3 and April 11.