The Best Burl Wood Pieces for the Home

Burl wood found its heyday in the design world during the ‘60s and ‘70s, but this beautiful wood grain material has been used to craft furniture and home decor as early as the turn of the 20th century. This type of natural wood actually gets its signature look from environmental stressors such as injury, fungus, viruses or insects that create unique variations and grain patterns as they grow. Furniture makers and woodworkers eventually began to notice the beautiful changes these factors made to the material and started using burl wood to craft chairs, console tables, dressers, wood coffee tables and more. But don’t worry, any item made from burl wood that’s sold on the market has been heavily pressure washed and processed to get rid of debris or growth from the tree trunk while preserving its one-of-a-kind design.

Today, pieces made with this unique type of wood—be they new, vintage or antique—are in high-demand and fetch top dollar, so you’ll likely need to see your next burl wood purchase as an investment piece. However, as styles from the 1960s and ‘70s remain best selling fixtures of today’s top industry trends, finding a beautiful burl wood piece for the home has never been more accessible. From stunning canopy beds to elevated kitchen essentials, here are 15 gorgeous and high quality items made with this beloved material to bring a bit of yesteryear glamor to your abode.

