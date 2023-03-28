The Best Burl Wood Pieces for the Home

Burl wood found its heyday in the design world during the ‘60s and ‘70s, but this beautiful wood grain material has been used to craft furniture and home decor as early as the turn of the 20th century. This type of natural wood actually gets its signature look from environmental stressors such as injury, fungus, viruses or insects that create unique variations and grain patterns as they grow. Furniture makers and woodworkers eventually began to notice the beautiful changes these factors made to the material and started using burl wood to craft chairs, console tables, dressers, wood coffee tables and more. But don’t worry, any item made from burl wood that’s sold on the market has been heavily pressure washed and processed to get rid of debris or growth from the tree trunk while preserving its one-of-a-kind design.
Today, pieces made with this unique type of wood—be they new, vintage or antique—are in high-demand and fetch top dollar, so you’ll likely need to see your next burl wood purchase as an investment piece. However, as styles from the 1960s and ‘70s remain best selling fixtures of today’s top industry trends, finding a beautiful burl wood piece for the home has never been more accessible. From stunning canopy beds to elevated kitchen essentials, here are 15 gorgeous and high quality items made with this beloved material to bring a bit of yesteryear glamor to your abode.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Burl Wood Home Decor and Furniture
-
Uchronia for The Invisible Collection Sunny 2 Chair
Forget the loveseat. This striking piece is Parisian design collective Uchronia’s homage to the ancient confidente chair and comfortably seats two while providing personal space for each inhabitant. The upholstery fabric, wood, and finish can all be customized to create the statement seating of your dreams.
-
Ladorada Burl Veneer Small Teardrop Vase
This handcrafted Columbian vase makes an ideal home for your fresh-from-the-garden (or greenmarket) blooms. The high-gloss lacquer finish offers an elevated touch for a decor piece you’ll reach for over and over again.
-
Arteriors Manhattan Cocktail Cabinet
Don Draper, eat—er, drink—your heart out. This stunning mid-century inspired bar is made of matchbook burl wood in a toffee finish and features a stunning radial pattern that burl wood furniture aficionados will adore. There’s plenty of room for spirits, wine and glass storage to enliven at-home happy hours and late night cocktail parties alike.
-
RH Bardot Burl Panel Platform Canopy Bed
While this piece is designed to honor the minimalistic geometric forms that dominated 1970s postmodernism, RH’s Bardot Burl Panel Platform Canopy Bed still makes quite a statement. The product is available in three finishes: Blond Mappa Burl (shown here), Caramel Oak Burl, and Espresso Walnut Burl to score just the look you’re going for.
-
Lulu & Georgia Bree Burl Wood Mirror
Your bare hallway wall is just begging to be adorned with one (or two) of these burl wood beauties. This handcrafted mirror is both non-toxic and GREENGUARD Certified for a purchase you can feel extra-good about bringing into your home.
-
France & Son Clifford Bath Vanity
Another striking piece inspired by mid-century modern design, this bathroom vanity features matte dark burl wood cabinetry, Carrara marble, and lucite and antique brass pulls that will make completing your morning and evening skincare routines feel like a luxury.
-
Kathy Kuo Home Landon Coastal Beach Olive Ash Wood Burl Veneer 2-Drawer Desk
Is your WFH space in need of a design-centric upgrade? Look no further than this burl wood desk that’s finished in olive ash and brass. Each piece is handcrafted and will show slight variations so you know you’re getting a one-of-a-kind item you’ll cherish for years to come. Plus, its sleek design makes it suitable for those who are short on square footage.
-
Burke Decor Jaime Young Parallel Table Lamp
The wood used in this lamp base is burnished to best showcase its natural beauty, while an acrylic bottom and white linen lampshade allow the wood to be the star of this show. Though the piece leans modern, it’s still timeless and well suited for pairing with a range of design styles.
-
Jonathan Adler Bond End Table
Another effective burl wood and acrylic pairing, this side table by Jonathan Adler exudes mid-century American glamor with a modern twist. The burl wood table utilizes natural mappa wood in a rich, caramel color that will help create a more layered living space.
-
Society Social Stella Chair
This gorgeous barrel back chair is form meets function at its finest. Stunning matte burl wood veneer, linen upholstery, and brass ferrule hardware team up to create a chic yet ultra-comfortable chair that makes a perfect pairing for a dining table or desk.
-
Over the Moon Aerin Shagreen Chess Set
While we can’t promise this swoon-worthy set will actually improve your chess game, it will certainly make it chicer. Composed of embossed shagreen, inlaid burlwood, suede lining, and zinc and gold-plated pieces, you’ll want to keep this one in mind for gifting season.
-
Dear Keaton Leiden Burl Tray
For the consummate hostess, this gold-handled tray is perfect for serving up breakfast in bed, creating a guest-friendly coffee corner, or for simply housing your favorite design books. Plus, it’s a stylish tool for streamlining your coffee table collection of candles, vases, and more.
-
Miranda Kerr Home Tranquility 2-Drawer Nightstand
Looking for extra storage space in a bedside table? This elegant mappa burl wood piece not only offers double the drawer space, but you’ll also find built-in outlets and USB ports in the back to ensure you never wake up with one percent battery life.
-
Chairish Contemporary Organic Burl Wood Chair
This funky find is handcrafted from organic longan tree burl wood and will bring a touch of European rusticity to any room in the house. Just be sure to keep it indoors in order to preserve its lifespan and quality.
-
CB2 Lockjaw Blue-Green Burl Wood Chef’s Knife
Perfect for the aspiring home chef, this beauty only gets better with age. Handcrafted by artisan Tony Bones of Lockjaw Knives, this piece is sure to become your favorite (and most stylish) kitchen essential.