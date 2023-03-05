Best CBD Oils for Anxiety: Top 5 CBD Tinctures To Alleviate Anxiety

Paid Advertisement by Rad Revenue. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Can’t handle the anxiety of your daily life? You’re not the only one. Millions of people worldwide deal with crippling anxiety that prevents them from living their life to the fullest.

One way that can help you manage these emotions is by leveraging nature’s natural relaxer: CBD oil. Research has shown, time and time again, that CBD oil is an effective way to help people manage stress, anxiety, and other such emotions.

But here’s the thing: not all CBD oils are created equal. It’s very important to know what you’re looking for when analyzing the market and finding a quality CBD oil you can trust.

If you don’t know where to get started, don’t worry. We did the heavy lifting for you! Keep on reading to find out the top 5 picks of CBD oil.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety – Our Top 5 Picks

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil For Anxiety; Editor’s Pick BudPop – Most Potent CBD Tincture To Treat Anxiety Cheef Botanicals – Trusted CBD Oil for Anxiety and Stress Hollyweed – Fast-Acting CBD Oil To Cure Depression & Anxiety FAB CBD – Organic CBD Tincture To Reduce Stress

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil For Anxiety; Editor’s Pick

CBD Oil Product Info

Ingredients

Exhale Wellness only uses natural and organic ingredients to produce all its hemp products, and that includes CBD oils for anxiety. They rely on a pure CO2 extraction process to get CBD directly from their organic hemp.

Hemp sourcing

Exhale Wellness hemp is grown locally in Colorado. If you didn’t know, Colorado’s climate and soil provide the perfect environment to grow organic hemp and remove much of the need to rely on pesticides and harmful chemicals.

As a result, the CBD that reaches Exhale’s CBD oil products is free of heavy metals, pesticides, GMOs, and other unwanted compounds.

Potency

Exhale’s CBD oil comes both in 600 mg and 1200 mg bottles. If you are not sure if this product is right for you, we recommend getting the 600mg version and testing it out and then getting the bigger bottle when you restock.

The bottles also make it very easy to control how much CBD oil you consume, as you can easily add the drops without fear of using too much by mistake.

The company recommends using the product orally, meaning adding a few drops directly on the tongue, but you can also add it to teas or coffee if you prefer.

Product testing

We’re happy to tell you that Exhale Wellness sends all its products to an independent lab for further testing. Moreover, they do not keep the results secret. You can go to their website right now and consult all the test results for yourself.

We actually recommend doing this for all CBD and supplement products, since it helps you learn more about the product’s purity before you buy it.

What to Know About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a highly believed and trusted company in the CBD market. Their entire business model relies on the belief that using natural ingredients is the key to wellness, so they only rely on organic and natural compounds for all their products.

Hemp lovers will have heard about Exhale Wellness before, thanks to their reputation of having one of the best-quality hemps in the industry.

Though this brand offers many different types of hemp-based products, they have an impressive array of CBD products, particularly oil.

These latter products can be used when you want to get the potential health and wellness benefits of CBD, such as managing anxiety or reducing your stress levels.

Pros

Natural and organic products

USA-sourced hemp

Non-GMO

Potent products

30-day money-back guarantee policy

Friendly customer support

Cons

Not available at retailers like Walmart

=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”

#2. BudPop – Most Potent CBD Tincture To Treat Anxiety

CBD Oil Product Info

Ingredients

BudPop’s products are only made from organic hemp plants and are void of anything artificial or harmful like heavy metals or GMOs. Moreover, these oils are 100% vegan-friendly, so they are a perfect choice if you follow this dietary style.

While the company offers a plain CBD oil, if you want a pleasant flavor you can opt for their peppermint CBD. The flavor comes from natural sources, not artificial flavorings.

Product testing

To ensure product safety, BudPop relies on industry-standard third-party testing in order to make sure no unwanted compounds make their way into the CBD oils.

Moreover, the results of their independent testing are published on their website. You can consult all of them and make a truly informed decision before you buy a product.

Customer satisfaction

In addition to product quality, BudPop also wants to make sure all its customers are truly happy with their purchases.

Sometimes, even if a product comes from a great brand, it might not give you the results you want. People’s bodies can respond differently to CBD oils, but BudPop wants to give you the confidence to try their CBD oil risk-free.

And they achieve this through their ironclad refunds policy, which ensures you will get a refund of your investment should you not be happy with your purchase.

What to Know About BudPop

BudPop is a leading hemp and CBD company created by a team of experts in order to bring high-quality products to this market.

All their products are developed under the strict supervision of CBD experts to ensure the end result has the right dosage, is effective, and is perfectly safe for customers.

They get their hemp from a farm in Nevada and use the recommended CO2 extraction product to get their CBD for oils.

BudPop is also a responsible and transparent company, which is why they have no issues disclosing the results of their independent product tests on their websites.

You can find a lot of great products from this company, but their CBD oils for anxiety are definitely increasing in popularity.

Pros

Very potent products

Lots of discounts

Third-party testing

30-day money-back guarantee

Free and fast shipping

Cons

Currently only has two CBD oils

=> Click here to visit the official website “BudPop”

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Trusted CBD Oil for Anxiety and Stress

CBD Oil Product Info

Ingredients

Cheef Botanicals only relies on the power of natural ingredients for their potent products. As a result, their CBD oil doesn’t have any artificial flavors or harmful ingredients which could lead to unwanted reactions.

Moreover, the product ingredient list is quite simple, allowing this CBD oil to be easily added to your favorite drink or even your food. It will perfectly blend and not change the taste or consistency of your drinks or food.

Moreover, the products come in 300mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg, so this is a great brand to try regardless of how experienced you are taking CBD oil.

Hemp quality

All of Cheef Botanicals’ plants come from American farms which use only the highest safety agricultural standards. This helps their end products be safer and more potent.

100% money-back guarantee

Cheef Botanicals want you to buy their products confidently, so they offer a great 30-day money-back guarantee policy. Plus, they have a lot of great discounts and bundle deals to make purchasing even more covenant.

At the end of the day, you can test their products virtually risk-free!

What to Know About Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals is a well-known hemp brand that manufactures a wide variety of products, including CBD oil and stress.

They work with industry-leading cannabis and CBD experts to formulate all their products and deliver pristine experiences to all their customers.

Moreover, the company aims to educate people on how beneficial hemp plans can be for their well-being and have a great track record when it comes to transparency.

Their oils are rigorously tested by independent facilities and come in glass bottles that ensure the formula does not spoil. All of their products are free from any harmful chemicals, or GMOs, and are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and organic.

Pros

Third-party tested

Money-back guarantee

Vegan friendly

Organic and natural ingredients

Cons

Only available for domestic shipping

=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”

#4. Hollyweed – Fast-Acting CBD Oil To Cure Depression & Anxiety

CBD Oil Product Info

Product safety

Hollyweed sends all its products to trustworthy independent labs for testing, and their findings are publicly posted on the brand’s website.

This alone can give people the confidence to shop from Hollyweed, as they are transparent and not afraid to show proof of the claims they make.

Hemp quality

This CBD oil is exclusively made from hemp, so you will not find any harmful ingredients like GMOs or heavy metals.

Moreover, the product has high levels of CBD, making this not only potent but fast acting. As a result, it’s a great choice for people looking for more rapid effects.

The CBD is extracted using the CO2 method, which helps preserve the compound and keep it in an ideal state for making CBD oil. Potency levels can vary from 300mg to 3000mg.

Non-psychoactive

A potent CBD oil does not mean you will get a euphoric effect, so if you’re worried about that, don’t be. Hollyweed’s oils are non-psychoactive which means they do not lead to intoxication.

The formula has been designed to give people the therapeutic benefits of CBD, such as managing anxiety or assisting with sleep.

What to Know About Hollyweed

Hollyweed is one of the most well-known brands in the hemp industry. It opened in California right after the legalization of marijuana, and since the beginning, it has strived to deliver quality products to consumers.

The company believes that everyone should be able to access the therapeutic effects of CBD and other similar compounds. To that end, it uses only hemp sourced from USA farms that follow very strict safety products.

Moreover, the company tests all its products in third-party labs, to further ensure their safety and efficacy.

Hollyweed is a company that wants to offer people an accessible way to care for their health, whether it’s about managing anxiety, reducing stress, improving sleep, or other recreational purposes.

Pros

Money-back guarantee

Highly potent products

Fast-acting formulates

No GMOs

Organic and natural ingredients

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Only 1 type of CBD oil (customers can choose potency, however)

=> Click here to visit the official website “Hollyweed”

#5. FAB CBD – Organic CBD Tincture To Reduce Stress

CBD Oil Product Info

Hemp quality

FAB CBD used the CO2 extraction method to get the CBD compound in a very efficient and secure manner. Moreover, the company only uses USA hemp for all its products, adding an extra layer of safety for customers.

Lab testing

FABCBD collaborates with reputable third-party facilities which test all their products before they are clear to hit the market. The findings of all these tests are publicly listed on the websites, meaning the company has nothing to hide.

Moreover, through testing FAB CBD is able to ensure all their products have the same level of quality, and there are no mismatches between formulations, which sometimes accidentally happens during the manufacturing process.

Ingredients

FABCBD’s CBD oil is a great choice for another looking for a product that’s organic, free of GMOs and gluten, and eleven vegan-friendly. These products have a very clean ingredient list, making them a very safe choice for most customers.

What to Know About FAB CBD

FAB CBD first launched back in 2017, and since then it has been building a strong reputation in the industry.

They only use hemp that was cultivated in Colorado farms, a very good location that provides ideal environments for growing quality hemp.

The company also provides some very useful guides for consumers, so that they truly understand what a product can do, and what its limitations are.

Each product page is full of this information, so we highly recommend you use it when purchasing a product to ensure you make the right decision.

Pros

100% organic and non-GMO

Vegan friendly

Money-back guarantee

Comes in 5 flavors

Cons

Free shipping is only available for orders above $99

=> Click here to visit the official website “FAB CBD”

Why Should You Trust This List Curated For The Most Effective CBD Oils To Treat Anxiety?

If you’ve ever gone online to look for CBD oil for anxiety, then you know there are countless options out there.

When our team was making this list, they realized right away that it was necessary to establish a set of criteria to use when reviewing different products.

This essentially allows us to remain far and balanced when looking at these CBD oils and helps to reveal genuinely great brands to try out.

Here’s what we took into account during our review:

Brand Legitimacy and Reputation

The supplement industry is booming, but unfortunately not every company that makes its way into the market can be trusted.

It was essential for us to make sure every single CBD oil brand we recommend came from trustworthy companies that put a lot of effort into ensuring their products’ safety.

Apart from legitimacy, we also analyzed the brand’s reputation, to see whether there are any red flags in their history you should know about.

We checked for issues with product safety, how these companies treated their customers, and whether they had any scandals in the past.

We’re happy to say all the companies included in our review passed this assessment with flying colors.

CBD Quality

The effects CBD oil will offer ultimately boil down to its quality. So, we took a long look at what type of hemp sources these companies used to make their products.

We made sure they all use high-quality hemp, preferably grown in the US under strict safety considerations.

Moreover, we checked for companies who could guarantee that their products are free from any harmful elements like heavy metals, artificial fertilizers, or pesticides.

Product Potency

When you’re buying CBD oil, you likely want a product that can do its job fast. As a result, it was critical to determine whether a particular product was potent enough to allow customers to reap the benefits.

If the CBD concentration is too low, then the product is essentially useless. If it’s too high, then there is an increase in the risk of side effects.

Though the right doses also depend on the individual person, we still made sure to include brands that offered potent products, and even a variety of dosages so everyone can find what they are looking for.

Product Safety

Of course, all brands will swear up and down that their product is perfectly safe. However, we only trusted the brands that could provide some proof for this statement.

Third-party testing is an industry standard when it comes to ensuring a supplement is safe to use. It involves a company sending all its products to an independent facility, where a team of experts closely inspects the product.

During these tests, the labs can find out if the product has the right concentration, is free from chemicals and additives, and more.

Moreover, note that a lot of companies can say they test their products, yet provide no evidence of the fact.

We believe it’s crucial for these brands to be transparent and make the results of their independent tests publicly available, like the companies in our review, do.

Buyer Reviews

Lastly, we looked at what previous buyers thought of CBD oil products from our list.

Online reviews are an incredibly useful tool to get a better picture of how a product or brand truly is outside of how it looks on its own website.

When you read the reviews, you can see if the products are truly high-quality, if the company actually provides that money-back guarantee, and even how they resolve customer issues.

During our review, we must have looked at hundreds of customer reviews. We’re happy to see that the products in our list truly care about their customers, as they have earned overwhelmingly positive feedback!

How to Choose The Best CBD Oil To Relieve Yourself From Stress & Depression Issues

If you are dealing with anxiety and want to start taking CBD to experience its benefits, it’s very important to follow these key steps to make sure you choose the right product:

Understand What CBD Can and Can’t Do

Set the right expectations for yourself before you start using CBD oil. This compound has been found to help people manage their condition and even reduce stress and help improve sleep quality.

However, it is not a medication or a “cure” for severe anxiety disorders which may require stronger therapy or treatment. If you are expecting CBD oil to be a magical solution, it, unfortunately, does not work that way.

Choose The Right Type of CBD Oil

There are usually two types of CBD oil on the market.

The first is “broad spectrum CBD” which contains all the major compounds you’ll find in cannabis, such as cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils.

But, these types of products do not contain THC, which is the substance responsible for the euphoric effects of cannabis.

The second type of CBD is “full spectrum CBD”, which can contain small traces of THC and other terpenes.

While the traces are not high enough to intoxicate you, they could be a problem if you need to take routine drug tests at work. If you use full-spectrum CBD for a long time, it might be picked up by a drug test.

Choose the Right Dosage

The dosage plays a huge role in the effects you can experience with CBD oils.

For example, if the dosage is too low, then you will likely not experience any changes while taking the product, making it nothing more than a placebo.

The right dose can vary from person to person. A medical professional may be able to help you find a dose that works best for you.

If you’ve never used CBD oil for anxiety before, you should start with a lower dosage and slowly build up if necessary.

Understand the Benefits and Potential Side-Effects

CBD may have a lot of amazing benefits, such as:

Reducing stress and anxiety

Managing pain

Supporting heart health

Improve sleep quality, etc.

While there is a lot of scientific evidence to back up these claims, you should know that not everyone will respond the same way to CBD.

Moreover, in some cases, it can lead to certain side effects, such as:

Changes in body weight

Appetite changes

Diarrhea

Fatigue, etc.

CBD oil has been generally deemed safe, but it’s still very important to pace yourself. Start with a slow dosage and see how your body reacts to it first.

You can also consult with your doctor before taking CBD oil for anxiety, especially if you are dealing with certain medical conditions like diabetes.

How CBD Oil Helps Manage Anxiety

The human body has CBD receptors, which is why this element is able to interact with your body, and why you feel certain effects. These receptors are found in the nervous system mostly, although scientists still don’t know everything about how they work.

One working theory is that CBD may change the levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in your mental health. People who do not produce enough serotonin can be at higher risk for anxiety and even depression.

Additionally, there are several studies that looked into how CBD may help people dealing with anxiety, and the results are quite promising. For example, a 2011 study gave people 400mg of CBD orally and found this dose was effective at reducing anxiety levels.

However, it’s important to note that while the results are promising, CBD is not a treatment for anxiety. People dealing with this disorder may need a combination of therapy (to address the root causes of their disorder) and medication.

CBD is designed to supplement your treatment, and help you manage your anxiety. It does not treat or cure it.

How Can You Use CBD Oil for Anxiety?

If you want to start using CBD oil, these steps can help:

Talk to Your Doctor

It’s best to discuss taking CBD oil with a trained professional who can help you make the right decision.

While CBD is generally deemed safe, it’s still best to talk to a doctor before you start self-medicating, especially if you’re currently taking prescription medication or dealing with an illness.

A doctor may also help you figure out the type of dosage you try out.

Choose the Type of CBD Oil

CBD oil can come in different forms, such as:

Tinctures – these are the drops we’ve featured in this review. Essentially, you take this form of CBD orally, by either adding a few drops to your drinks or food or directly adding it to your tongue. The effects of CBD may take a bit longer to appear since it needs to be absorbed by your body.

Vapes – this is the fastest way to experience the effects of CBD oil. However, vaping is not risk-free, especially since vaping liquids often add additional ingredients which may be harmful. Plus, the long-term effects of vaping are not yet fully understood.

Edibles – these are the slowest way to get the effects of CBD oils, but they may be the most pleasurable. Edibles are usually candy infused with the compound, such as gummies or even lollipops.

Choose the Dosage

If you want to take CBD oil for anxiety, choosing the right dosage is crucial to the overall experience you will have with a product.

Unfortunately, nobody knows what the “right” dosage is since it greatly differs from patient to patient. Some studies have found that CBD can be effective with a dose as low as 300 mg, while others may have tested a higher dose.

If you’re just getting started, it’s best to start with a lower dose, and slowly build up if necessary. Give your body time to react to the CBD and assess if you might need an extra dose or not.

Choose A CBD Oil Brand

The market for CBD oil is growing rapidly, which is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it means you’re always just a few clicks away from every single kind of CBD oil you can imagine. Having lots of options can be useful since it allows you to find a product that meets your specific needs best.

However, it’s fair to say that not every CBD oil brand can be trusted. It’s sad to say this, but the market is plagued with fake products and low-quality brands that are only interested in making a product.

As a result, you need to take your time when choosing CBD oil. The brands we’ve reviewed all offer impeccable services and quality CBD oils, so definitely start your search there.

But, if you want to venture on your own, be sure to use our analysis matrix above to find reputable companies.

Decide When to Take CBD

There is no right or wrong time to take CBD oil, but you should try to find a timeframe that works best for you.

For example, if you want to calm your nerves before a big presentation or event, you can take a dose 30 minutes before it, to allow the compound to kick in and control your emotions.

If you plan to take it long-term, then you should find a time when you’re most comfortable taking it, such as in the morning right after you wake up.

FAQs Related To CBD Oil For Anxiety

Q1. Does CBD Oil Really Help with Anxiety?

Research has shown that CBD can be effective in helping people manage their anxiety, as well as other mental health issues such as stress, depression, or even PTSD.

The human body is naturally equipped with cannabinoid receptors, so in a way, we are physically designed to respond to CBD.

Once ingested, these receptors activate and can influence the nervous system and the brain, leading to a variety of positive effects.

Q2. Can CBD Oil Cure My Anxiety?

If you are dealing with anxiety and want to take CBD to manage your symptoms, it’s important to understand the limitations of what this supplement can do.

At the end of the day, CBD oils are not a type of medicine, so they are unable to treat your mental health.

Moreover, anxiety and other mental health disorders are extremely complex and can be caused or influenced by a lot of different factors, such as your lifestyle, diet, and mental health history. If you are dealing with high levels of anxiety, speak to a mental health professional.

Q3. How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil to Show Effects?

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say how soon after you take CBD oil you can expect its effects. For one thing, the type of CBD you choose matters greatly.

Edibles, for example, take longer to show an effect because they first have to be digested by your stomach.

Additionally, it also depends on your specific body, and how fast it processes the CBD. A higher dose may have a faster effect, but even so you should never exceed the maximum recommended dosage written on the product label.

Q4. Is CBD Oil Legal?

Yes, CBD oil is perfectly legal. The compound comes from hemp plants, and not cannabis, which is the plant most often associated with intoxication.

Moreover, CBD oils usually do not contain any THC, or only have it in really small doses. THC is the element that leads to the euphoric “high”.

Without it, CBD oil will only provide therapeutic effects, but you’ll be perfectly sober and alert.

Q5. Will CBD Oil Show Up on A Drug Test?

Usually, drug tests do not screen for CBD. Instead, they look for THC, which is the compound that leads to intoxication.

However, some CBD products may have traces of THC. While you don’t necessarily get high when using them, if you take the product for the long term there is a risk of THC showing up on a drug test.

If you need to take frequent drug screenings for work, be sure to choose a broad-spectrum CBD oil since this variant does not contain any THC. Also double-check the label to see the amount of THC the product has, just to stay on the safe side.

To Sum It All Up: Does CBD Help With Anxiety?

CBD oil can have many potential health benefits, as evidenced by the plethora of medical research that has tested CBD for anxiety, pain management, sleep support, and more.

The compound is still being studied, so who knows what other benefits scientists will uncover in the future!

If you are dealing with anxiety and want to add CBD oil to your daily routine, this review puts you closer to six amazing brands that can get you started.

During the process, we were happy to see there are many brands out there that truly care for their consumers.

The brands in this article all rely on high-quality hemp, growing in the United States and sourced in a sustainable and safe fashion.

They formulate their oils with natural ingredients to increase safety. They test their products and provide great incentives like discounts and money-back guarantees.

They are truly some of the bests in the business, so we recommend checking any of them out if you’re ready to find the perfect CBD oil for you.

Or, if you want to check the market for yourself, be sure to use our guide to help you find a CBD oil company you can trust!