The Best Cream Blushes for a Dewy, Radiant and Sun-Kissed Glow

If you’re on the eternal search for the right make-up look to achieve that dewy, radiant, lit-from-within glow, then it’s time to explore the wonders of cream blush. If you still associate blush with that caked-on, aggressively overdone look of a different generation, just give it a go—you’ll change your mind instantly, as long as you find the right formula.
Cream blushes are one of the best ways to attain a natural flush, for that “just got back from the beach” aesthetic, even when it’s the dead of winter and you can’t remember the last time you caught a glimpse of the sun.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Cream blushes give a natural, dewy pop of color, and they don’t cake, unlike many of their powder blush counterparts. Cream blush tends to be lighter and more buildable, too, which makes it quite easy to apply, even for a beauty novice, as well as a great option for more mature skin, since it doesn’t settle into fine lines like so many powder formulas do. It’s all about finding the right cream blush formula, of course; you want a product that’s sheer yet buildable, long-lasting and won’t slip down your face (or just disappear altogether) by the end of the day, and serious bonus points to all the cream blushes with moisturizing (but not greasy) ingredients. While I usually apply cream blush by tapping it in with my fingers, you can also use your favorite blush brush; one that has soft, long bristles is best.
Now that you’ve surely been convinced that you absolutely must add a cream blush to your makeup repertoire, see our favorite cream blushes to try right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Cream Blushes
-
Merit Flush Balm
Merit is all about a simple, minimalist routine, and we’re obsessed with their Flush balm. The creamy blush is so lightweight that even oily skin types don’t need to shy away from trying it out, as it goes on smooth and is made without acne-triggering ingredients. The brand recently debuted the blush in a few new shades, all of which add a lovely, long-lasting glowy dash of color. The balm-like formula is incredibly easy to apply; you can directly pat the actual balm onto cheeks and then tap it in with your fingers, or use a brush, if you’re so inclined.
-
Cle De Peau Beaute Cream Blush
Add a dose of luxury into your makeup routine with this Cle De Peau blush, which leaves you with the perfect beach glow. It’s sheer but blendable, glides right on and adds a lovely glow, even if it is the dead of winter. If you avoid fragrance in your beauty products, though, this one might not be for you, as it does have a slight rose scent.
-
Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush in Spicy
While Tata Harper is perhaps best known for their clean skincare, the cruelty-free brand also has a line of dreamy and nourishing antioxidant and vitamin-infused blushers. They do not disappoint, either; these blush shades are creamy and lightweight, and in my experience, didn’t irritate sensitive skin. This particular terracotta-peach shade gives skin a natural-looking, sunkissed-glow at any time of the year.
-
Sisley Paris Phyto-Blush Twist
Sisley’s dreamy cream blush stick is the best combination of creamy and powder, and leaves you with a luminous, radiant glow that’s super long-lasting and won’t cake.
-
Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick
Who doesn’t love a multitasking product? Bobbi Brown’s clean skincare line is all about that natural, no-make-up make-up look, like this nourishing Lip and Cheek stick, made with vitamin e-rich castor seed oil, that offers a subtle touch of color to liven up your face. It comes in a ton of different blush shades, so you can pick depending on what feels best for your skin tone. You can’t go wrong with this mauve blush color, which gives a natural, barely-there cheek tint and lip tint, and also happens to very easily fit in even the smallest of purses.
-
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Passion
Celebrity-adored makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury never misses. While the CT Beauty Light Wand liquid blush is perhaps the most attention-getting blusher option from the brand right now, don’t overlook the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow, which is also *constantly* sold out. The shades are pigmented but don’t look costume-y or cake-y; instead, they give a luminescent yet natural glow, and also happen to function as a lovely lip stain.
-
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush
You don’t have to pick between cream and powder blush thanks to this delightful Patrick Ta blush duo, with lighter cream shades and a powder formula finish. The celeb-approved makeup artist also has a unique method to applying, as he recommends starting with the powder and then layering on the cream–just try it; you won’t be disappointed.
-
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint
This vegan cheek tint is like a velvety balm; it’s super pigmented, blends so well and you only need one dab to get a lovely, long-wearing flush, though those who want even *more* color can always add another swipe or two.
-
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
Of course Victoria Beckham absolutely killed it with her beauty line; these creamy blush sticks are up there with easiest applications; just directly dab it onto your cheeks, or use a brush or your fingers if you prefer. The formulas glide on so smoothly, plus they don’t move down your face and add a fresh-faced, natural flush to your look.
-
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée
This creamy blush has a gel-like, almost liquid-y texture. It’s hydrating and goes on so smoothly; it’s great for cream blush beginners, as it’s incredibly easy to apply. It’s also another multi-use option, as you can use it as an eyeshadow, too.
-
Ilia Multi-Stick
Ilia is another amazing clean beauty brand (they’re certified clean at Sephora, and all products are vegan and formulated without parabens, gluten and talc), and their multi-stick is the perfect choice for a natural hint of color. It works well when you want a minimalist rosy cheek, but it’s a true multi-use product, so you can also use it on your lips and even your eyes. It’s weightless and natural-looking, for a soft and subtle flush.
-
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick
This Chanel blusher is ridiculously easy to apply; I like to directly dab it onto my cheeks (and anywhere else I want a little rosy flush and dewy finish). It has a bit of shimmer to it, which is perfect when you want more of a sculpting highlight, too.
-
Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
You can’t go wrong with this multitasking tinted balm; the cream formula is sheer but entirely buildable, and gives such a good sun-kissed look. This one is great to keep in your bag, as it’s so simple to apply and touch up throughout the day, whenever you want a little extra color.
-
Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick
If you prefer a more matte cream blush, try this Hourglass formula. Don’t be intimidated by the pigmented shades, as it goes on sheer at first, but you can always add a few more layers, as it doesn’t get thick or sticky.
-
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
Not only will this lip and cheek tint add light and color to your face, but it’s also packed with amazing moisturizing ingredients like buriti oil, shea butter and coconut butter. It’s great for all skin types, though those with dry skin will especially benefit from the hydrating formula.
-
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
You simply can’t go wrong with anything from celeb makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s beauty line, including the cream blush. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the brand, as it’s sheer but buildable, and it comes with a buffing brush on the other end, so you can blend out the blush.