The Best Cream Blushes for a Dewy, Radiant and Sun-Kissed Glow

If you’re on the eternal search for the right make-up look to achieve that dewy, radiant, lit-from-within glow, then it’s time to explore the wonders of cream blush. If you still associate blush with that caked-on, aggressively overdone look of a different generation, just give it a go—you’ll change your mind instantly, as long as you find the right formula.

Cream blushes are one of the best ways to attain a natural flush, for that “just got back from the beach” aesthetic, even when it’s the dead of winter and you can’t remember the last time you caught a glimpse of the sun.

Cream blushes give a natural, dewy pop of color, and they don’t cake, unlike many of their powder blush counterparts. Cream blush tends to be lighter and more buildable, too, which makes it quite easy to apply, even for a beauty novice, as well as a great option for more mature skin, since it doesn’t settle into fine lines like so many powder formulas do. It’s all about finding the right cream blush formula, of course; you want a product that’s sheer yet buildable, long-lasting and won’t slip down your face (or just disappear altogether) by the end of the day, and serious bonus points to all the cream blushes with moisturizing (but not greasy) ingredients. While I usually apply cream blush by tapping it in with my fingers, you can also use your favorite blush brush; one that has soft, long bristles is best.

Now that you’ve surely been convinced that you absolutely must add a cream blush to your makeup repertoire, see our favorite cream blushes to try right now.

