The 15 Most Stylish Dress Shirts for Men

Gentlemen, it’s time to elevate your sartorial game by upgrading your dress shirts, the backbone of any formal wardrobe. While many of us may have bid adieu to stuffy, uptight dress codes in recent years, there are still plenty of occasions when you need to look sharp and put together. That’s where the trusty dress shirt comes in. The perfect button-up can elevate your outfit from ordinary to exceptional, making you look like a boss (even if you’re really just an intern).

To begin with, it’s essential to understand that all men’s dress shirts must have buttons running down the front. However, the degree of formality of a shirt largely depends on its collar. Numerous collar types can be found in the world of fashion, ranging from vintage club collars with rounded edges to broader spread collars that angle outward. The classic or straight collar, though, remains the most prevalent and timeless option for men’s dress shirts. Button-down collars, commonly seen on Oxford shirts, are considered the most casual variation. When it comes to fit, it is crucial that there is enough room to insert two fingers between your neck and the collar once it’s fastened.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Another aspect to consider is the cuffs. Men’s dress shirt cuffs are typically available in two primary styles. The single cuff, also known as the barrel cuff, includes one or multiple sewn-in buttons that can be undone when you wish to roll up your sleeves. This style is likely to be found on most button-down shirts in your collection. On the other hand, the double cuff, also referred to as the French cuff, is less prevalent in contemporary menswear. This style features an additional piece of fabric that folds back on itself and is secured with eye-catching studs or cufflinks. Double cuffs are commonly seen on tuxedo shirts, although single cuffs are increasingly favored today.

But don’t think that dress shirts are just for fancy gatherings. They can also elevate your everyday business casual office look, impressing both your boss and your colleagues. And with so many styles and options available, there’s a dress shirt out there for every taste and budget. Here are our top picks for the best men’s dress shirts. Get ready to turn heads—in the best possible way.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.