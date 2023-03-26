The 15 Most Stylish Dress Shirts for Men

Gentlemen, it’s time to elevate your sartorial game by upgrading your dress shirts, the backbone of any formal wardrobe. While many of us may have bid adieu to stuffy, uptight dress codes in recent years, there are still plenty of occasions when you need to look sharp and put together. That’s where the trusty dress shirt comes in. The perfect button-up can elevate your outfit from ordinary to exceptional, making you look like a boss (even if you’re really just an intern).
To begin with, it’s essential to understand that all men’s dress shirts must have buttons running down the front. However, the degree of formality of a shirt largely depends on its collar. Numerous collar types can be found in the world of fashion, ranging from vintage club collars with rounded edges to broader spread collars that angle outward. The classic or straight collar, though, remains the most prevalent and timeless option for men’s dress shirts. Button-down collars, commonly seen on Oxford shirts, are considered the most casual variation. When it comes to fit, it is crucial that there is enough room to insert two fingers between your neck and the collar once it’s fastened.
Another aspect to consider is the cuffs. Men’s dress shirt cuffs are typically available in two primary styles. The single cuff, also known as the barrel cuff, includes one or multiple sewn-in buttons that can be undone when you wish to roll up your sleeves. This style is likely to be found on most button-down shirts in your collection. On the other hand, the double cuff, also referred to as the French cuff, is less prevalent in contemporary menswear. This style features an additional piece of fabric that folds back on itself and is secured with eye-catching studs or cufflinks. Double cuffs are commonly seen on tuxedo shirts, although single cuffs are increasingly favored today.
But don’t think that dress shirts are just for fancy gatherings. They can also elevate your everyday business casual office look, impressing both your boss and your colleagues. And with so many styles and options available, there’s a dress shirt out there for every taste and budget. Here are our top picks for the best men’s dress shirts. Get ready to turn heads—in the best possible way.
The Best Dress Shirts for Men
Brioni White And Navy Blue Sustainable Cotton Shirt
This exquisite Brioni shirt is crafted from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, emphasizing a commitment to ethical and eco-friendly fashion. Boasting a sophisticated Clark collar, stylish angled cuffs and a comfortably tailored regular fit, this shirt is truly set apart by its dedication to sustainability and adherence to stringent environmental standards. Featuring a seamless front placket and precise 3mm/0.1in edge stitching, this shirt is a testament to Brioni’s unwavering focus on quality and meticulous detail in each artisan-crafted garment.
Canali Ceremony White Cotton Shirt
Canali’s Ceremony white dress shirt is expertly tailored in Italy, offering a contemporary fit that gracefully outlines the silhouette without feeling constrictive. The refined design complements any sophisticated ensemble, pairing seamlessly with an elegant blazer and your choice of cufflinks. Crafted from lightweight material, the shirt boasts exceptional durability and longevity, guaranteeing a consistently debonaire look.
Emanuele Maffeis + Todd Snyder Brown Navy Banker Stripe Dress Shirt
Established in 1958, Italian shirtmaker Emanuele Maffeis is renowned for exceptional tailoring—and Todd Snyder is the exclusive US carrier. The shirt features a single-piece yoke and cut-away mitered cuffs for added interest. Two darts on the back guarantee a tailored, flattering fit. Completed with genuine mother-of-pearl buttons and hand-sewn collars, this shirt showcases meticulous craftsmanship and time-honored skills.
Gucci Cotton Shirt With Hidden Label Shirt
Featuring a classic point collar, elegant cufflinks and mother-of-pearl buttons, this long sleeve shirt stands out with its sartorial-inspired detail: a hidden “Gucci quelle qu’en soit la saison” label, meaning “Gucci whatever the season,” capturing the brand’s versatile essence. Expertly tailored from top-of-the-line materials, this dress shirt is ideal for both formal events and stylish nights out, making a statement with every wear.
Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima® Cotton Non-Iron Twill Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt
This easy-wearing light blue shirt, which showcases the perfect blend of stretch, top-tier American Supima cotton and the iconic button-down collar pioneered by Brooks Brothers, delivers unparalleled value. Benefit from a virtually wrinkle-resistant wear all day long, thanks to the brand’s enduring non-iron technology in menswear.
Charvet Men's Super Panama Cotton Dress Shirt
Crafted in France using high-quality white cotton, this legendary Charvet shirt boasts flawless tailoring and is ideal for achieving a sophisticated, tailored appearance on any day. Its timeless, classic design is accentuated by the point collar, button placket, long sleeves, round barrel cuffs, yoked back shoulders and a straight hem.
Prada Stretch Poplin Shirt
With its subtle stretch factor, Prada’s stretch poplin dress shirt is as comfortable as it is sleek. Crafted of flex poplin, this shirt features a classic collar, long sleeves and mother-of-pearl button fastenings on the front. The slim fit dress shirt features expertly placed darts on the back, while the round hem adds a refined touch.
Isaia Striped Linen Dress Shirt
Each Isaia dress shirt is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, taking over two hours for an individual artisan to create. With attention to fabric selection, pattern balance and hand-sewn collars and buttonholes, each stitch embodies rich sartorial heritage and integrity. The Isaia striped dress shirt features a slub texture and is crafted from lightweight linen for ultimate comfort.
Stefano Ricci Handmade Miami Shirt
Constructed with an exclusive blend of cotton, silk and linen, this Miami-inspired shirt features a notch lapel collar for unique appeal. Its one-button mitered cuffs and mother of pearl octagonal buttons elevate the design. Double stitching on all borders and 6mm stitching on the collar, cuffs and external placket emphasize the attention to detail.
Jil Sander Long-Sleeved Cotton Poplin Shirt
Expertly crafted in Italy for the style-conscious gentleman, this relaxed fit, straight cut shirt features a hidden button closure, classic collar, cuffs and yoke for a polished look. Dropped shoulders, one-pleat sleeves and a curved hem add modern touches to the attractive design. Made from 100% organic cotton poplin, it offers exceptional softness, breathability, and is eco-friendly.
Emporio Armani Modern-Fit, Stretch Poplin Shirt With Stiff Collar
This plain weave shirt represents the best of Giorgio Armani’s signature elements, including clean lines, subtle coloration, exclusive fabrics and an eye for detail, fit and finish. The formal style is emphasized by collar stays, lending unparalleled elegance to any ensemble.
Corneliani Optical White Cotton Oxford Shirt
A breathable dotted weave makes this cotton Oxford an all-season staple that seamlessly transitions from office days to off-duty weekends. The classic silhouette showcases an Italian collar with elongated sleeves and close-fitting points that effortlessly complement any suit and tie.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Easy Care Twill Shirt
The Ralph Lauren Purple Label Easy Care Twill Shirt is made in Italy from premium cotton, and offers both a luxurious feel and timeless appearance. Its standout feature is the exclusive wrinkle-free finish, ensuring all-day dapperness without any qualms about creases.
Salvatore Ferragamo Cotton Poplin Shirt
Ferragamo’s poplin shirt is made from a premium blend of cotton and spandex, offering a comfortable stretchy feel for everyday wear. Its sleek design features a spread collar and exaggerated barrel cuffs, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. The high-end material ensures durability and longevity, making it a worthy investment piece for any wardrobe.
Dunhill Micro Check Textured Shirt
Crafted from white cotton, Dunhill’s White Micro Check Textured Shirt features a subtle micro check textured fabrication, making it a standout piece in any wardrobe. The point collar and mother-of-pearl buttons on the center front and cuffs add elegance, while the side hem tab detail offers a unique touch. This versatile shirt is perfect for business meetings, formal events or special nights out, and showcases Dunhill’s commitment to quality.