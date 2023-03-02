The Best Duffel Bags for Your Next Getaway

A dependable duffel bag is a must-have staple for any quality travel wardrobe. While there’s a time and a place for a good carry-on rolling suitcase or a checked bag, there are also occasions, whether it be a weekend getaway, road trip or day excursion, when you need something more petite, and that’s where the duffel bag comes into play.

The best duffels are both fashionable and functional, with plenty of room for your packing list as well as comfortable straps and a convenient way to tote them around. Duffels are also great to use as your personal bag with your usual carry-on or checked suitcase, as long as they easily slide onto the handle of your go-to luggage. There’s a duffel bag for every travel situation and jet set style preference, whether you’re looking for a sleek leather weekender bag, a sturdy and outdoorsy carryall, a versatile everyday tote or anything in between. Below, see the best duffel bags to complete your travel wardrobe.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.