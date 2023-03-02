The Best Duffel Bags for Your Next Getaway

A dependable duffel bag is a must-have staple for any quality travel wardrobe. While there’s a time and a place for a good carry-on rolling suitcase or a checked bag, there are also occasions, whether it be a weekend getaway, road trip or day excursion, when you need something more petite, and that’s where the duffel bag comes into play.
The best duffels are both fashionable and functional, with plenty of room for your packing list as well as comfortable straps and a convenient way to tote them around. Duffels are also great to use as your personal bag with your usual carry-on or checked suitcase, as long as they easily slide onto the handle of your go-to luggage. There’s a duffel bag for every travel situation and jet set style preference, whether you’re looking for a sleek leather weekender bag, a sturdy and outdoorsy carryall, a versatile everyday tote or anything in between. Below, see the best duffel bags to complete your travel wardrobe.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Duffel Bags for All Your Upcoming Travels
The best travel duffel bags for all your jet-setting needs.
-
Away F.A.R. Duffle Bag 55L
Away is perhaps best known for their polycarbonate rolling suitcases, but last year, the New York-based brand debuted their F.A.R. collection of outdoorsy-focused travel accessories, including this duffel bag. This is the medium duffel size (it comes in a smaller and larger version), and holds around a week’s worth of travel accessories and gear. It’s made of lightweight, durable and water-resistant polyester, with a special compression straps system to maximize space. It also has multiple carrying options, as the convertible padded straps can be used as a shoulder bag or as a backpack. It also has a trolley strap, if you decide to use it as a carry-on bag and want to slide it onto your suitcase, and you can fold it up flat so it’s packable within your suitcase.
-
Samsonite Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel
This rolling duffel bag is so convenient, as you can use it as either a duffel tote bag or a wheeled travel bag. It has an adjustable and removable neoprene shoulder strap, for ultimate comfort when you pick up the bag. It has one main compartment with tons of organizational pockets, including zippered mesh storage spaces and a laptop sleeve.
-
Monos Metro Duffel Bag
This sleek duffel is a great versatile option; it’s just as appropriate for a weekend trip as for everyday use. It’s not too big, so it’s great as an overnight bag. It’s made of water-resistant vegan leather, with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap and trolley sleeve. It also comes with a detachable Metro Kit, which snaps onto the front if you want a little extra storage, though you can also remove it when you need a less bulky bag, and we love that it can be used as a mini toiletry bag, too.
-
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag Large Duffel
It’s no surprise that this neoprene duffel is always a best seller; it’s practical and stylish, with a roomy main compartment, a laptop sleeve, water bottle space and multiple interior pockets. It has a luggage handle sleeve, too, and comes with a shoe bag and dust bag. Use it for a long weekend trip or as a very chic gym bag.
-
Calpak Luka Duffle Bag
Calpak’s lightweight Luka Duffle Bag is one of the brand’s most popular carryalls; at one point, it had an over 44,000-person waitlist. Luckily, it’s now back in stock, in a variety of colorways, though we’re into this neutral shade. This roomy weekender duffle has nine pockets for optimal organization, including a separate shoe compartment.
-
Tumi Contine Weekender Duffel
Tumi’s stylish weekender duffel has chic leather-trimmed shoulder straps as well as a removable and adjustable crossbody strap. A double zipper opens to the main compartment, with a divider that can separate it into two smaller spaces. There’s also a phone pocket, front zip pocket and a zippered bottom compartment.
-
The North Face Small Base Camp Duffel
This no-nonsense duffel is durable and practical, with detachable and adjustable shoulder straps which can convert into backpack straps, for a great outdoorsy bag option. It has two padded side handles, with a top zippered opening compartment as well as a larger main section, plus four compression straps to optimize packing space.
-
Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe
The traveler-adored Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe weekender duffel is made of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, and is known for it’s almost surprisingly large interior storage space. It also has a bottom zippered pocket so you can separate your shoes, toiletries or other accessories. It’s perfect for weekend getaways.
-
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag 40L
This practical, durable and weather-resistant duffel is made of 100 percent recycled polyester ripstop. It’s a good carry-on size, with a top zipper that opens up to the main compartment for easy and convenient access. It’s a good bag for the outdoors enthusiast, too, and is shoppable at Patagonia, REI and from Amazon.
-
Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45
You can’t go wrong with this timeless Louis Vuitton duffel. It has one main roomy compartment, and yes, it’s a major splurge, but it’s also a forever piece that you’ll always treasure.
-
Herschel Supply Co. Duffle Bag
For a classic, no-frills, durable yet minimalist duffel, check out Herschel Supply’s Co.’s traditional carryall, which has an additional exterior zippered shoe compartment, too.