Home Set: The Best Everyday Handbags

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. A dependable and stylish everyday purse is a must-have item in any wardrobe, especially now that we’re out and about more than ever. The best everyday bags are versatile, fashionable and, most important, suitable for the wearer’s specific needs, whether you’re looking for an ultra-roomy work bag, a more petite crossbody or a classic day-to-day carryall—there’s a stylish everyday bag for every style preference. From an iconic leather tote and a structured suede handbag to a canvas shopper and splurge-worthy shoulder bag, these are the best everyday purses that you’ll turn to time and time again.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.