The Stylish Jean Jackets to Wear This Spring

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer, dependable puffer coat and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll wear year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.
Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, with your favorite jeans, for a denim-on-denim look. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Women's Denim Jackets
The best denim jean jackets to shop now.
-
Levi's 90's Trucker Denim Jacket
Let’s start with the brand that debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s iconic jean jackets; this is a classic style you’ll wear year after year. Go for your usual size if you want a fitted, preppier aesthetic, or opt for a larger size than you typically take for a more oversized look.
-
Favorite Daughter The Jane Trench
Try out a more unexpected silhouette with this fashionable denim trench coat look, with an ultra-flattering belted waist.
-
Wrangler Women's Western Crop Shacket
This long-sleeve crop denim shirt jacket has a slightly oversized, boxy fit and raw hem, for a worn-in look.
-
L'Agence Janelle Raw Cut Slim Denim Jacket
An ecru-toned jacket is just as fashionable, functional and versatile as a classic blue, but adds a lighter, summery tone to your ensemble, and looks so chic paired with a white tee or tank.
-
Nautica Jeans Co. Denim Jacket
A preppy white denim jacket is the ultimate spring and summer layer, and this particular style is more of a stretch denim material, for maximum comfort.
-
Dl1961 Vika Jacket Classic Denim in Droplet
Bring it back to basics with this classic denim jacket; it’s not particularly stretchy, but it’s a softer material than some of the more rigid styles.
-
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Patch Denim Jacket
At first glance, this looks like your standard denim jacket, but look closer to see playful patch pockets depicting the late Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved cat, Choupette.
-
Warp and Weft Denim Jacket
You can throw this medium-wash, vintage-inspired denim jacket on over anything.
-
Retrofete Ada Jacket
This white cropped denim jacket is a fashionable twist on the classic silhouette, with a slim fit and feminine puffed shoulders.
-
Joe's Jeans The Oversized Jacket
Embrace the classic Americana look in this timeless, perfectly oversized denim jacket.
-
Ganni Floral Oversize Organic Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket
A ditsy floral pattern adds a whimsical touch to this oversized denim trucker jacket.
-
Agolde Charli Organic Denim Jacket
If you want a more light wash denim vibe, look no further than Agolde’s comfy, relaxed fit jean jacket.
-
Khaite Rizzo Denim Jacket
Khaite’s black denim jacket is a versatile yet elevated take on the traditional style, with a soft cropped hem and belt loops.
-
Blank NYC Faux Leather Fringe Denim Trucker Jacket
Embrace the Western-inspired aesthetic with this light wash trucker jacket, complete with faux leather fringe.
-
Etica Claude Utility Jacket
We’re loving this off-white, soft denim take on the trendy utility jacket silhouette, for more of a shirt jacket vibe.
-
Zadig and Voltaire Killer Jacket
Up the glamour in this bedazzled, sparkly denim jacket.
-
Ulla Johnson Odette Blouson Sleeve Denim Jacket with Faux Fur Collar
Spring is in the air, so why not welcome in the new season with a splurge-worthy pink denim jacket? It’s the prettiest rose-hued layer, with a cozy faux fur collar and a utility-inspired drawstring waist.
-
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
The sherpa-lined interior of this classic Levi’s original trucker jacket adds a cozy, shearling-esque feel to this denim topper, which is particularly appreciated on chillier days. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the brand.