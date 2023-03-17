Lifestyle

The Stylish Jean Jackets to Wear This Spring

A denim jacket is a timeless staple that you'll turn to year after year.

A denim jacket is a wardrobe essential.

Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer, dependable puffer coat and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll wear year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.

Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, with your favorite jeans, for a denim-on-denim look. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.

While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.

The Best Women's Denim Jackets

  • Levi's.

    Levi's 90's Trucker Denim Jacket

    Let’s start with the brand that debuted the original denim jacket in the 1880s. You can’t go wrong with one of Levi’s iconic jean jackets; this is a classic style you’ll wear year after year. Go for your usual size if you want a fitted, preppier aesthetic, or opt for a larger size than you typically take for a more oversized look.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Favorite Daughter.

    Favorite Daughter The Jane Trench

    Try out a more unexpected silhouette with this fashionable denim trench coat look, with an ultra-flattering belted waist.

    $218, Shop Now
  • Wrangler.

    Wrangler Women's Western Crop Shacket

    This long-sleeve crop denim shirt jacket has a slightly oversized, boxy fit and raw hem, for a worn-in look.

    $69, Shop Now
  • L'Agence.

    L'Agence Janelle Raw Cut Slim Denim Jacket

    An ecru-toned jacket is just as fashionable, functional and versatile as a classic blue, but adds a lighter, summery tone to your ensemble, and looks so chic paired with a white tee or tank.

    $335, Shop Now
  • Nautica.

    Nautica Jeans Co. Denim Jacket

    A preppy white denim jacket is the ultimate spring and summer layer, and this particular style is more of a stretch denim material, for maximum comfort.

    $49.75, Shop Now
  • Dl1961.

    Dl1961 Vika Jacket Classic Denim in Droplet

    Bring it back to basics with this classic denim jacket; it’s not particularly stretchy, but it’s a softer material than some of the more rigid styles.

    $199, Shop Now
  • Karl Lagerfeld.

    Karl Lagerfeld Paris Patch Denim Jacket

    At first glance, this looks like your standard denim jacket, but look closer to see playful patch pockets depicting the late Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved cat, Choupette.

    $129.50, Shop Now
  • Warp and Weft.

    Warp and Weft Denim Jacket

    You can throw this medium-wash, vintage-inspired denim jacket on over anything.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Retrofete.

    Retrofete Ada Jacket

    This white cropped denim jacket is a fashionable twist on the classic silhouette, with a slim fit and feminine puffed shoulders.

    $320, Shop Now
  • Joe's Jeans.

    Joe's Jeans The Oversized Jacket

    Embrace the classic Americana look in this timeless, perfectly oversized denim jacket.

    $228, Shop Now
  • Ganni.

    Ganni Floral Oversize Organic Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket

    A ditsy floral pattern adds a whimsical touch to this oversized denim trucker jacket.

    $475, Shop Now
  • Agolde.

    Agolde Charli Organic Denim Jacket

    If you want a more light wash denim vibe, look no further than Agolde’s comfy, relaxed fit jean jacket.

    $200, Shop Now
  • Khaite.

    Khaite Rizzo Denim Jacket

    Khaite’s black denim jacket is a versatile yet elevated take on the traditional style, with a soft cropped hem and belt loops.

    $680, Shop Now
  • Blank NYC.

    Blank NYC Faux Leather Fringe Denim Trucker Jacket

    Embrace the Western-inspired aesthetic with this light wash trucker jacket, complete with faux leather fringe.

    $148, Shop Now
  • Etica.

    Etica Claude Utility Jacket

    We’re loving this off-white, soft denim take on the trendy utility jacket silhouette, for more of a shirt jacket vibe.

    $168, Shop Now
  • Zadig and Voltaire.

    Zadig and Voltaire Killer Jacket

    Up the glamour in this bedazzled, sparkly denim jacket.

    $269.40, Shop Now
  • Ulla Johnson.

    Ulla Johnson Odette Blouson Sleeve Denim Jacket with Faux Fur Collar

    Spring is in the air, so why not welcome in the new season with a splurge-worthy pink denim jacket? It’s the prettiest rose-hued layer, with a cozy faux fur collar and a utility-inspired drawstring waist.

    $650, Shop Now
  • Levi's.

    Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

    The sherpa-lined interior of this classic Levi’s original trucker jacket adds a cozy, shearling-esque feel to this denim topper, which is particularly appreciated on chillier days. It’s no surprise it’s a best-seller for the brand.

    $108, Shop Now
