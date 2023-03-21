Home Set: The Most Beautiful Jewelry Boxes to Store Your Baubles

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. No matter how large or small your jewelry collection, a fashionable and functional way to store you baubles is a must. Not only do the best jewelry boxes keep your necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and other favorite pieces organized and untangled, but they’re also a chic addition to any home decor situation. There’s a stylish jewelry organizer for every bauble assortment, whether you’re looking for a minimalist gem box or a hefty jewelry cabinet. From a croc-embossed investment piece and a retro lacquer box to a patterned case and minimalist leather storage piece, these are the best jewelry boxes to shop now.
The Best Jewelry Boxes to Shop Now
Below, see our top picks for the best jewelry organizers and jewelry boxes to store your favorite baubles.
Mejuri Jewelry Box
This sleek leather jewelry box features anti-tarnish microsuede interior lining, so you don’t need to worry about ruining your favorite baubles. It’s spacious but not too enormous, with three separate compartment trays. Each of the removable trays is uniquely designed for different types of jewelry storage; one has dividers that will conveniently store pendants and other necklaces, while another is better for smaller pieces, like bangles and bracelets. Finally, there’s one that has the best storage space for rings. If you want to add a special personal touch, you can also have it emblazoned with a monogram.
Aerin Classic Shagreen Luxe Jewelry Box
If you’re ready to splurge on a luxurious jewelry box, consider this classic brass-accented cream shagreen piece from Aerin. It’s such a chic addition to your home decor situation, and will look so pretty perched atop your armoire or dresser. It opens up to reveal a suede interior and a mirror within the lid, with a top jewelry tray that’s outfitted with a ring holder and tray to keep smaller pieces organized. Open up the front to see the two additional drawers for jewelry storage, with one deeper compartment for larger pieces.
Mark & Graham Collector's Jewelry Box
Those who want both a bigger jewelry box to keep at home as well as a smaller travel jewelry case will adore this Mark and Graham option, as it comes with both. The larger jewelry box organizer is lined with linen and has a mirror built-in; the top compartment is divided into multiple sections, including a built-in ring roll, while below there are two pull-out drawers for larger pieces in your jewelry collection. There’s also a smaller travel jewelry box, for all your upcoming adventures. Plus, you can customize it with a monogram.
West Elm Soft Geo Modern White Lacquer Jewelry Box
This white lacquer jewelry box has a unique curved exterior, and opens up to a built-in mirror and ring roll storage on top, with two additional drawers. It’s best for small-to-medium-sized jewelry collections. The pink velvet lining is also so adorable.
Trove Large Stacking Jewelry Tray
Oversized jewelry boxes aren’t the only storage solutions for your bauble collections. This minimalist jewelry tray is ideal for those who want to be able to easily see their favorite pieces of jewelry, or to store their go-to trinkets. This jewelry holder is stackable, so you can add on with smaller jewelry trays, too, for a customized way to store your jewelry.
Pottery Barn Ultimate Mirrored Jewelry Box
A mirrored jewelry case is a glamorous addition to any room, and this chic storage box offers both fashion and function, with plenty of separate compartments to store lots of jewelry. There are also necklace hooks within the side doors.
Jonathan Adler Sorrento Lacquer Jewelry Box
Go for a retro vibe with this geometric patterned Jonathan Adler jewelry box, with a plush navy velvet interior and a front key-closure to keep your baubles safe. There are plenty of divided spaces to store jewelry, including smaller compartments for rings, stud earrings and smaller items, as well as brass hangers for necklaces.
Smythson Mara Croc-Effect Leather Jewelry Box
Treat yourself to a forever piece, like this beautiful croc-effect jewelry case from Smythson. It’s lovely from the outside, but the interiors are just as plush, with tarnish-resistant lining and three tiers of storage for all kinds of jewelry.
Songmics Jewelry Box with Slanted Glass Window
This white jewelry stand box features a clear, transparent slanted window for optimal viewing of your jewelry, with plenty of necklace hooks, ring slots and compartments for all different sizes and types of jewelry. It also happens to be available to shop on Amazon.