The Best Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Everyday Style

While you might think of leggings as strictly relegated to the realm of athleisure or loungewear, there’s an easy way to dress up the comfy essential, and that’s by opting for a leather (or faux leather) version. Leather leggings instantly add a level of sophistication to any ensemble, without sacrificing the comfort and ease that has become a rather important aspect of dressing over the past few years.

A dependable pair of leather leggings are easy to dress up or down, and give any outfit a cool girl edge, whether you’re getting dressed for a day of errands, a travel excursion or a date night. They’re a reliable piece of clothing that give the elevated style of the always-chic leather jeans or pants, but with the comfort and effortlessness of your most beloved and forgiving leggings.

Leather leggings are one of the easiest ways to dress up even the most mundane outfit, whether you pair the pants with a simple white tee, a cozy cashmere sweater or a classic button-down. If you’re headed out to cocktails or dinner, try throwing on a sophisticated top or blazer—truly, the options are limitless. Don’t fret about footwear, either, as leather leggings happen to complement a whole array of shoes, including boots, heels, loafers or your favorite sneakers.

While you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of black leather leggings, there are also plenty of other alternative styles out there, whether you’re looking for an on-trend earth tone colorway or a high-fashion animal-print. Below, see the best leather leggings to add to your wardrobe right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.