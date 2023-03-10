The Best Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Everyday Style

While you might think of leggings as strictly relegated to the realm of athleisure or loungewear, there’s an easy way to dress up the comfy essential, and that’s by opting for a leather (or faux leather) version. Leather leggings instantly add a level of sophistication to any ensemble, without sacrificing the comfort and ease that has become a rather important aspect of dressing over the past few years.
A dependable pair of leather leggings are easy to dress up or down, and give any outfit a cool girl edge, whether you’re getting dressed for a day of errands, a travel excursion or a date night. They’re a reliable piece of clothing that give the elevated style of the always-chic leather jeans or pants, but with the comfort and effortlessness of your most beloved and forgiving leggings.
Leather leggings are one of the easiest ways to dress up even the most mundane outfit, whether you pair the pants with a simple white tee, a cozy cashmere sweater or a classic button-down. If you’re headed out to cocktails or dinner, try throwing on a sophisticated top or blazer—truly, the options are limitless. Don’t fret about footwear, either, as leather leggings happen to complement a whole array of shoes, including boots, heels, loafers or your favorite sneakers.
While you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of black leather leggings, there are also plenty of other alternative styles out there, whether you’re looking for an on-trend earth tone colorway or a high-fashion animal-print. Below, see the best leather leggings to add to your wardrobe right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Leather Leggings to Wear Now
-
Commando Faux Leather Legging
You can’t go wrong with these classic black faux-leather leggings from Commando, which add a touch of sass to any outfit. Think of these high-rise, faux leather pants as the LBD of leather leggings—they’re stylish, comfy and are sure to be a go-to staple. They’re super smooth and won’t wrinkle, and have a high, comfortable seamless waistband. They’re also machine-washable, and come in petite and plus sizes—it’s no surprise they’re always a best-seller.
-
Lol Cassidy Leather Leggings
These close-fitting leather leggings are easier to put on than you might think, thanks to snaps and a concealed zipper. The pants also feature zippered accents at the ankle, which make them both more convenient to slip into and give you another option for styling the look.
-
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pant
Okay, so these are more of a stretchy wide leg pant than a slim-fit traditional legging, but it’s the same idea. They’re made using a super soft, ultra-lightweight faux leather fabric, and are a great option when you want a looser vibe as opposed to the look of a tight legging.
-
Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings
If you’re not quite sure how you feel about the leather look just yet, consider this reasonably-priced faux pair from Express, so you can test out the aesthetic without spending too much. These are ultra-high-waisted, stretchy, skinny ankle leggings, with just the right amount of spandex.
-
Commando Faux Leather Flared Legging
These chic flared leather leggings are a comfortable and sophisticated alternative to a boot-cut pant; they have a super flexible and soft high waist, and go with absolutely everything—pair them with heeled booties and an elevated top to dress them up, or go for a more low-key look with a t-shirt and a cardigan or denim jacket.
-
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx’s faux leather leggings are a tried and true classic, and feature the brand’s signature shaping technology for an ultra-flattering fit. This particular style, which is also available to shop from Nordstrom, is a mid-rise, with all the polish of a classic leather skinny pant but all the comfort of stretchy leather leggings. Dress them up with a heeled bootie and chic top or keep it casual with a t-shirt or pullover sweater, but you’ll surely turn to them time and time again
-
Wolford Estelle Leggings
While Wolford is perhaps best known for their rather incredible tights (seriously, they’re the only ones that don’t rip, at least in my personal opinion and also according to one particular pair in my collection that I’ve owned since college). The brand also happens to make chic shapewear and other staples, like these faux leather leggings in a warm shade of chocolate brown. They have a seam across the knees and up the inside leg, with a slim yet not skintight ankle.
-
Alix NYC Carlisle Vegan Leather Slim-Leg Leggings
If you’re not into the full skinny leg pant look, try these vegan leather leggings, with an unexpected split cuff at the ankle for a subtle flare.
-
Calzedonia Thermal Leather Effect Leggings
These faux leather leggings are a more affordable option, and they’re also sure to appeal to those in chillier climates, as they’re lined with a thermal material.
-
Commando Faux Leather Animal Legging
Elevate your look with these faux leather crocodile-print leggings, in a stylish shade of subdued brown. Pair them with a camel-colored cashmere sweater or a simple tee; they add a touch of glamour to any ensemble.
-
Aritzia Daria High-Waisted Vegan Leather Legging
Aritzia’s TikTok-viral leather leggings really are worth the hype, but why not try the look in a shade other than the usual black? These come in a few different colorways, but this pretty cognac is perfect for that transitional time both into and out of cold weather. These also come in varying lengths, with different inseams for short, regular and tall heights.
-
Rick Owens Leather-bleLeggings
For a pair of splurge-worthy real leather leggings, look no further than these buttery soft Rick Owens pants, which are so sophisticated and versatile.
-
Alo Yoga Faux Leather Airbrush High-Waist Legging
Yup, another pair of workout leggings that happen to be very chic non-athletic pants, too. Alo’s high-waisted style features the brand’s sculpting and lifting Airbrush fabric, with a cracked, faux-leather finish.
-
SPRWMN Leather Flare Ankle Leggings
Take a break from the usual black leggings and give these white leather flares a try. Despite those old fashioned rules about white after Labor Day, we’re very into this aesthetic, and these real leather pants are such a good transitional wardrobe option.