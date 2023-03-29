The Fashionable and Functional Leather Totes to Carry All Your Essentials

Is there any bag quite as essential as the humble tote? It’s surely one of the most hardworking, multitasking accessories out there, whether you’re stuffing it to the brim with everything you need before heading to the office, packing for a trip, planning a beach day or completing countless errands. The best totes are versatile, durable, roomy and, of course, stylish, which is why a leather version is the way to go. Yes, there’s a time and a place for that canvas tote bag, but sometimes you need a bag that’s a bit more elevated.
Leather tote bags prove that you don’t have to give up fashion for function, since they easily accommodate your phone, keys, wallet and all the usual daily must-haves (plus a few extras), while simultaneously adding a polished touch to any ensemble. After all, there are times when you just need to throw in a spare pair of comfy sneakers, your work laptop, a set of gym clothes, a book or any other space-consuming item into your bag. A leather tote bag effortlessly holds all your extra accoutrements without looking sloppy and ruining your entire look. Below, see the most stylish and sophisticated leather totes that you’ll turn to time and time again.
The Best Leather Tote Bags to Shop Now
The Row Park Leather Tote
The Row’s luxurious leather shoulder bag is as practical as it is chic, with a roomy interior and a thin, yet durable, strap. The minimalist aesthetic is *chef’s kiss,* for an effortlessly chic, put-together look. It’s a great multiuse carryall, as it’s just as appropriate to use as your everyday leather handbag as it is as a work bag or travel tote.
Mansur Gavriel Small Zip Tote
This smaller tote bag isn’t as huge as some of the oversized options out there, but is still plenty spacious enough for all your daily must-haves, in addition to a tablet and other accessories. The zip top adds another level of security, and there’s also an inset pocket inside.
Madewell The Transport Tote
This durable black genuine leather tote goes with absolutely everything; use it as a work tote, everyday bag or laptop bag. It’s super spacious, and has a small interior compartment to store your keys, phone or any other item you want to be able to quickly locate within the roomy bag.
Cuyana System Tote
Cuyana’s pebbled leather tote is intended to take the wearer from the workday to the weekend, and everywhere in between. You can purchase additional compartments for extra organization, depending on your personal needs, for a truly custom bag situation.
Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody
If you’re looking for a more petite carryall, consider this adorable mini tote bag. It’s just like a classic tote, but in smaller form, with an adjustable crossbody strap and enough space to fit your essentials.
Parker Clay Merkato Signature Zip Tote
This soft black leather tote shoulder bag, which is made from Ethiopian full-grain leather, is ideal for anyone who wants a bit of extra security, since it has a zip-top to keep all your essentials safe and secure.
Modern Picnic The Tote
This unfussy, vegan faux leather tote contains a built-in insulated pouch, which is ideal if you’re bringing lunch or snacks to the office or on a long trip, as well as a smaller zippered pocket.
Saint Laurent Shopper Large Tote Bag
If you want to splurge on a classic leather tote that’s a forever investment piece, look no further than Saint Laurent’s shopper leather tote.
Strathberry The Strathberry Tote
Strathberry’s royally-approved bags instantly add a polished elegance to any outfit; this chic, structured cognac-colored style has both a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap, so you can carry it in multiple ways, including as a crossbody bag.
Khaite Osa Medium Leather Tote
Khaite is known for their understated, minimalist, high-quality essentials, like this hobo-style tote bag. The New York-based brand’s chic black leather shoulder tote has a knotted drawstring tie top and spacious interior; it’s the perfect size when you want to bring around all your usual essentials plus a few extras.
Montblanc Sartorial Tote
Montblanc’s Sartorial Tote is a new arrival for the brand, but it’s sure to be an instant classic. It’s practical yet sophisticated, with plenty of interior compartments to keep you organized, as well as adjustable straps.