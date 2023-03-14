Jet Set: The Best Luggage Sets

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A good luggage set is the foundation of any worthy travel wardrobe, and we’ve found all the best two- and three-piece suitcase options to complete your jet set collection for all your upcoming getaways. From vintage-inspired trunk suitcases and softside sets to three-piece rolling bags and hardshell options, here are the best luggage sets we’re loving and coveting right now.
Samsonite Omni PC Three-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Samsonite’s 3-piece luggage set includes a carry-on suitcase, a medium-sized checked bag and a larger checked bag, for all your travel needs. All of the spinner suitcases are super lightweight luggage options, and they’re also all expandable. This polycarbonate hardside luggage set is also great if you tend to be a little rough on your suitcases, as they’re scratch-resistant, too. They also come with TSA-approved locks, and each bag features a full-zip interior divider and cross-straps.
Delsey 2-Piece Luggage Set
Delsey’s two-piece hardside expandable luggage set is composed of a carry-on bag and check-in bag, both with double spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and telescoping handles.
Away 3-Piece Luggage Set The Bigger Carry-On + The Medium + The Large
Away’s polycarbonate hardshell luggage is a jet set favorite, and those who really want to expand their travel wardrobe should consider upgrading to this luggage set, which includes three of their best-sellers: the carry-on bag, medium checked bag and large checked bag. You’ll save $100 on the usual price of the separate bags and will have a full array of the luggage brand’s hardside spinner luggage. All of the bags in this set have 360 degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and interior compression systems, and they come with a laundry bag. Plus, they’re covered by the brand’s lifetime warranty.
TravelPro Platinum Elite Compact Carry-On and Medium Check-In Hardside Set
This ultra-durable hardshell luggage set includes one TSA-sized carry-on suitcase as well as a medium-sized checked bag, both with chic leather trim. The carry-on has an USB port and a battery pocket, and both bags have self-aligning spinner wheels and adjustable handles, with TSA-approved locks, expansion zippers and interior zippered divider panels. There’s also a water-resistant pocket that’s perfect for toiletries or damp clothing.
Calpak Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set
Embrace the vintage vibes with this sophisticated trunk-inspired luggage set, with one carry-on hardside suitcase and one checked hardside suitcase. Both bags are expandable and outfitted with TSA-accepted locks, with spinner wheels and dividers in the interior. If you really want to go all out with the retro aesthetic for your travel accessories, scoop up the matching vanity case for the most elegant toiletry bag yet.
Coolife Luggage Suitcase 3-Piece Set
Coolife’s two-piece luggage set, which is shoppable from Amazon, is a dependable and durable option, especially if you don’t want to spend a ton of money. It comes with one piece of carry-on luggage with a front pocket, as well as one checked bag, both with double TSA locks and adjustable three-step telescoping handle systems.
American Tourister Stack-It 3-Piece Set
If you’re in the market for a softside luggage set, consider this three-piece array from American Tourister, which includes a carry-on suitcase, checked bag, as well as a duffel bag. These only have single spinner wheels and aren’t equipped with locks, but they’re super spacious and have tons of separate pockets to hold all your essentials.