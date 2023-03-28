The Top Luxury Hotels in Barcelona

Standing out like a beacon of bright colors in the Catalonia region of Spain is Barcelona, a treasured city known for its art scene. The travel hotspot along the Mediterranean Sea boasts vibrant architecture and Art Nouveau influences scattered throughout its streets thanks to the famous artist Gaudí. In Barcelona, you can cheer on the city’s La Liga soccer team at Spotify Camp Nou stadium, visit the spectacular La Sagrada Familia church, sample tapas and sangría and swim and sunbathe at Barceloneta Beach. Absorb the rich history and artistic design that Barcelona has to offer while staying at one of these lavish five-star hotels.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Barcelona

Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

You’re in the middle of high-end shopping at Passeig de Gràcia when you stay at Mandarin Oriental Barcelona, a five-star hotel & spa that is part of a group of luxury hotels. The modern guest rooms are professionally designed with minimalist decor. The largest suite is a penthouse that spans the top floor and has a private terrace and full kitchen. You’ll experience luxury dining at the Mandarin Oriental, which is home to a Michelin-starred Catalan restaurant, a bar styled after a bank to pay homage to the building’s original purpose and a rooftop bar offering panoramic city views alongside the outdoor pool. The hotel features a tranquil on-site spa with an indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

El Palace Hotel Barcelona

Located in the heart of Barcelona close to Casa Milà and walking distance from Passeig de Gràcia, Eixample, Casa Batlló and Plaça de Catalunya is El Palace Barcelona. The five-star hotel exudes luxury in every sense of the word, from its high-end Spanish hospitality to its magnificent design and artworks. El Palace Barcelona has a kids’ club and prepares guest rooms with toys for families traveling with children, offers pet-friendly rooms with treats and a dedicated concierge staff. The palatial rooms have elegant furnishings, city views and sustainable toiletries. When you’re not relaxing in your room, retreat to the award-winning Mayan Spa and sauna or rooftop pool adjacent to Barcelona rooftops. The Rooftop Garden restaurant showcases panoramic views and is one of 6 on-site dining options at El Palace Hotel.

Cotton House Hotel

The Cotton House Hotel is a five-star boutique hotel in a prime location just minutes from La Sagrada Familia and Gothic Quarter and walking distance to Plaça de Catalunya. The 19th-century building is rich in history and has an exquisite feel characterized by detailed architectural features and marble and wood accents. The modernist rooms are simple and stylish, and the spacious suites have a canopy bed, marble bathroom and private terrace. As a guest of the Cotton House Hotel, you can cool off and relax in the rooftop pool that overlooks city views and mountaintops. The on-site restaurant, Batuar, is open all day and serves Mediterranean tapas.

Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona is a great accommodation if you’re looking to stay by the beach, and the massive tower has ocean and city views that do not disappoint. You’ll enjoy scenic views of the Mediterranean Sea and art installations while plunging into the rooftop pool, which has a rooftop bar and lounge. Along with drinks at the infinity pool, you can savor fine dining at the on-site Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant, speakeasy, seafood restaurant and more casual dining options. When you return to your guest room after enjoying a delicious meal, you’ll find an abundance of space with sunlight pouring through large windows and up to three bedrooms. After a long day exploring the city, gaze at the endless ocean while unwinding at the on-site spa, which offers a vitality pool, ice fountain, steam room with color therapy and sauna.

The Barcelona EDITION

One of the best hotels in the Catalonia city is Barcelona EDITION, which has an on-site nightclub for guests looking for a vibrant nightlife just steps from their guest room. The high-end hotel is within walking distance to the Museu Picasso and Barri Gòtic and offers easy access to Plaça de Catalunya and La Pedrera-Casa Milà, an art nouveau site designed by Gaudí. Barcelona EDITION offers guest rooms, suites and penthouses with panoramic views of Barcelona and the mountains. Soak up the city views of the El Born district from your bathtub or a vast private terrace connected to the penthouse. Also showcasing panoramic views is the rooftop terrace that hosts an Asian restaurant. You can find a cocktail bar and lounges on the property of the Spanish hotel.

El Palauet Barcelona

El Palauet Barcelona is in the heart of Barcelona at Passeig de Gràcia and has an opulent lobby with detailed winding staircases and a glass domed ceiling. The building exhibits palatial and spacious guest rooms and combines history and modernism with ornate neoclassical ceilings, stained glass on floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary furnishings. The luxury hotel’s five-star service includes the availability of a dedicated concierge, personal shopper and private chef, as well as an on-site rooftop terrace with a cocktail bar and spa.

Hotel Neri Relais & Chateaux

History buffs will fall in love with the architectural magic of Hotel Neri, an accommodation in the Gothic Quarter with part of its property housed in a 12th-century medieval palace. The minimalist guest rooms have modern and luxurious amenities, with some rooms offering a private terrace with an outdoor tub. The five-star hotel has two on-site restaurants, including rooftop dining next to the outdoor pool. Hotel Neri is walking distance from the Museu Picasso and close to the train.