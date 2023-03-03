The Best Luxury Hotels in Dallas, Texas

One of the most traveled-to cities in the Lone Star State is Dallas, whether it’s for a work trip or one of the many activities the city has to offer. Scattered around a skyscraper-filled downtown are the Dallas Zoo, Museum of Art and botanical gardens. Dallas is filled with fervor for its Cowboys and Mavericks sports teams, historical sites and jaw-dropping views from Reunion Tower. Here is a collection of the most high-end hotels in Dallas that are sure to make your Texas getaway more luxurious.

5-Star Dallas Hotels

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas

Located about 20 minutes from DFW Airport in downtown Dallas is this Texas franchise of a major luxury hotel brand. The Ritz-Carlton Dallas is one of the best hotels in Dallas and has an exclusive lounge, on-site spa and outdoor pool. Its fitness center is always open and features a steam room and sauna. When you’re ready to unwind in the privacy of your guest room, you’ll find a spacious retreat with simple decor and a marble bathroom. The most opulent guest room at the luxury hotel is the Privacy Wing, which boasts 5,500 square feet of space, 5 bathrooms with soaking tubs and enough sleeping spaces for 16 adults. The on-site Fearing’s Restaurant has a warm and quaint feel and serves American cuisine with a southwestern influence.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

This 1920s mansion-turned-hotel exudes luxury from the second you pull up to the property. From long, winding staircases to exquisitely detailed architectural features, the entire property has an elegant and lavish atmosphere. The Rosewood Mansion offers on-site massages, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center. The guest rooms lead to balconies or patios and have up to 1,350 square feet of space and an option for extended stays. They also feature posh amenities like soaking tubs, flat-screen TVs, Italian linens, Nespresso coffee machines and minibars with bar tools for crafting cocktails in your room. The uptown Dallas luxury hotel has multiple on-site dining options including a main restaurant with room service, indoor and outdoor seating, a cozy bar and private spaces.

The Las Colinas Resort Dallas

The ultimate Dallas hotel for golfers is Las Colinas Resort, which sits on a sprawling 431 acres about 15 minutes from the DFW airport. Las Colinas Resort is the perfect luxury hotel for guests looking to unwind after a long day of on-site activities. It boasts championship golf courses, tennis courts, a massive fitness center and a spa. The swimming pool is a vast oasis of bright blue water lined with lounge chairs and umbrellas. The posh atmosphere extends into the guest rooms and villas, which feature terraces or patios with seating areas, fire pits, glamorous marble bathrooms, minibars, TVs and views of the golf course.

4-Star Dallas Hotels

The Joule Dallas

The Joule on Main Street is one of the best hotels in downtown Dallas. You’re near all of the excitement the city has to offer, with close proximity to the Dallas convention center, aquarium, museums and Reunion Tower. The boutique hotel is elegantly and artistically decorated and has tranquil guest rooms with minibars, rain showers, premium linens, free WiFi and flat-screen TVs. You can choose from a room, suite or penthouse, which offers 2,500 square feet of sophisticated space across three floors. The modern penthouse has a spacious wet bar and glass staircase leading to your own terrace. The fine dining options abound at The Joule, where guests enjoy local Texan and Italian cuisines, an underground cocktail bar and pool and lobby bars. When you’re ready for activities, the luxury hotel has an on-site spa, rooftop pool with cabanas and fitness center with Pelotons.

Hotel Crescent Court

Hotel Crescent Court lies uptown with quick access to Dallas downtown, the Design District and DFW airport. The luxury hotel is walking distance from the Dallas Arts District and a variety of dining options and shops. The large guest rooms are the epitome of luxe living, with modern and artistically designed interiors, flat-screen TVs and quaint balconies through sliding glass doors. Larger suites boast multiple floors with spiral staircases, glass fireplaces, marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing garden and downtown Dallas views. Steps away from your guest room are a vast spa, fitness center and rooftop pool with a gentle waterfall. Hotel Crescent Court has an on-site social club and multiple dining options including the iconic Japanese restaurant, Nobu, a sunny casual restaurant and a Starbucks.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown

Less than 5 minutes from NBA games at the American Airlines Center is Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown, which is walking distance to the Arts District. The high-end boutique hotel offers a vibrant nightlife scene and chic on-site restaurant. Hotel ZaZa has a poolside rooftop bar alongside plush lounge chairs, tranquil fountains and perfectly manicured landscaping. The on-site Zaspa offers a variety of treatments including couple’s massages. Guests can also relax in the outdoor swimming pool or enjoy the fitness center. The guest rooms at Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown feature different themes and classy corresponding decor. The luxury hotel rooms boast features like whirlpool tubs, soft fabrics, deluxe linens and minibars.

The Adolphus

Located in the heart of downtown Dallas just off of Main Street is The Adolphus, a towering luxury hotel with stunning and historic 20th-century architecture that has hosted royalty and United States presidents. The stylish guest rooms have decorative balconies, free WiFi, premium soft linens, wet bars, minibars and flat screen TVs. You’ll love the soothing feel of the rainfall shower tucked inside of the marble bathroom. The Adolphus has fun and unique on-site dining options from palatial restaurants to casual and lively bars. Along with a variety of restaurants and bars, The Adolphus is packed with experiences found at the rooftop pool, on-site spa, fitness center and barber shop. Be sure to visit the concierge for help with organizing your excursions around the Dallas downtown area.

HALL Arts Hotel Dallas

When you stay at the HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, you are in the center of everything the Arts District has to offer. After you’re done exploring the city, retreat to the luxury hotel for time at the glamorous outdoor rooftop pool or fitness center. Business travelers have the convenience of an on-site business center. If you’re not enjoying room service, grab a table at the award-winning on-site restaurant. Guest rooms have a clean white palette with pops of color found in the vibrant wall art. From the floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll enjoy views of the Arts District or downtown Dallas.

Omni Dallas Hotel

Close to the Dallas convention center is the sweeping curved Omni Dallas Hotel illuminated by multicolored lights. At the base of the building on a terrace adjacent to the skyscrapers is a long bar alongside the expansive outdoor infinity pool. Guests also enjoy the on-site spa, fitness center and range of dining options including a sports bar, Japanese and Texan cuisines, a steakhouse, pizza and fried chicken. The downtown Dallas luxury hotel has calming guest rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling views of the city and colorful works of art. The larger suites have separate seating areas, multiple bedrooms, and picturesque city views.