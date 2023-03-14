The Best Luxury Hotels in Denver, Colorado

Welcome to the capital of Colorado, where skyscrapers are flanked by the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and the list of things to do is endless. Denver is a lively city full of museums and art installations, a fun nightlife scene and a variety of restaurants. Kids love the Denver Zoo, Downtown Aquarium and children’s museums. Music lovers flock to concerts just outside of Denver at the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheater, where iconic bands like U2 and Coldplay have performed. Denver is also a popular travel destination for beer aficionados, as it is one of the cities with the most breweries in the U.S. Escaping the city, you’ll find skiing, hiking, horseback riding and other unforgettable excursions with panoramic mountain views. If you’re seeking a relaxing and lavish retreat after spending time exploring Denver, here are the best high-end hotels in the Mile High City.

The most luxurious Denver hotels for your next getaway

The Ritz-Carlton Denver

Opulence abounds at the Mile High City franchise of one of the most well-known luxury hotel brands in the country. The Ritz-Carlton Denver is conveniently close to the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square and Denver Union Station. You’ll feel the high-end hospitality upon check-in after walking through an exquisite lobby with a grand staircase. After check-in, you’ll open the door to some of the largest rooms in Denver. Guest rooms have city views, while larger suites also have scenic mountain views. The most exclusive, family-friendly Club Level rooms include free Wi-Fi, a dedicated lounge and concierge, fine dining options and a kids’ club with snacks and games. The Ritz has an on-site restaurant serving steak in a luxe setting. Guests can enjoy spa treatments and all-day access to the fitness center.

One of the best hotels in Denver is The Ramble Hotel, which calls the River North Art District its home. It boasts an elegant decor with walls full of windows that let the light and city views into the lounge areas. The hotel has a fitness center, Death & Co. cocktail bar with a theater and priority reservations to a nearby Pan-Latin restaurant. The palatial guest rooms blend right into RiNo style with plush velvet headboards and relaxing, dark colors. Guests appreciate that The Ramble Hotel provides free Wi-Fi, makeup vanities and streaming on the TVs.

The Four Seasons Hotel Denver

High on the list of the best hotels in the Colorado capital is the Four Seasons Hotel Denver, which exudes luxury in everything it offers. After you spend time in the fitness center, you can relax in the heated outdoor pool that is lined with cushioned lounge chairs and umbrellas. The on-site spa has a steam room, whirlpool and range of treatments from hair care to massages. Guests also appreciate the convenience of room service and fine dining at the on-site restaurant and bar, which offers live music on Thursdays and Fridays. The minimalist guest rooms have flat-screen TVs, fine linens and city views or views of the Rocky Mountains. You’ll love the airy and tranquil feel of the family-friendly guest rooms.

One of the most unique Denver hotels is the Halcyon, which takes a different approach from check-in to check-out. Once you walk through the doors, check-in happens at the modernized Kitchen Counter, a gathering place with a variety of beverages and snacks and an emphasis on socialization. After check-in, visit your cozy guest room and check out the city views and peaceful, modern decor. For the most picturesque city views, absorb the beautiful scene of the skyline and Rocky Mountains while floating in the rooftop pool. The Cherry Creek hotel has a hot tub and bar alongside the rooftop pool, and when you’re not in the water you can choose to relax on lounge chairs or under cabanas. Along with the Elevated Rooftop Bar, Halcyon has an on-site restaurant serving Italian cuisine and a bistro with a bar. The fitness center is always open, and the unique Gear Garage has motorized and manual vehicles to use while exploring the Mile High City.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa

This trendy hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, which aims to deliver a unique experience and atmosphere that sets each hotel apart. The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa is close to the Denver Art Museum and has a breathtaking and luxurious interior that is reminiscent of a historic museum. When you walk through the pet-friendly boutique hotel towards check-in, you’ll move through an atrium-style lobby with bright light shining through the stained glass built into the ceiling. The guest rooms have different styles and layouts with city views, bathrooms with marble accents and rain shower heads, as well as free Wi-Fi. Within the walls of the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa are a spa, gift shop, fitness center, convenience store, restaurants and a cigar bar.

The Oxford Hotel

Just blocks from Colorado Rockies baseball games at Coors Field is The Oxford Hotel, a LoDo accommodation in a historic building that maintains 19th-century style inside. Although the luxury hotel transports guests back to the Gilded Age with its decor and impressive art collection, it boasts modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, a fitness center with classes, pet-friendly and accessible rooms and an on-site spa. The Oxford Hotel has an all-inclusive Bourbon Bar that adds to its unique style. The on-site restaurant is a steakhouse that uses local ingredients, and the hotel also houses a cocktail bar. Retiring to your room, you’ll find a stately space with Egyptian linens and antique furniture.