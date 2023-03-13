  9 Dreamy Greek Hotels to Book This Summer

Greece is a land steeped in myth and legend, where the remnants of one of the world’s most influential ancient civilizations are hidden in plain sight amidst modern marvels. Its rugged mountain ranges and olive groves give way to gobsmackingly gorgeous beaches, a true feast for the eyes that has long enraptured travelers worldwide. But there is more to this storied land than its stunning scenery and ancient landmarks, for it is also a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered by those with a discerning eye and a penchant for luxury.

From the Cycladic heavyweights of Santorini and Mykonos, to Crete, Zakynthos, Kos, Rhodes and Corfu, to lesser-known but no less dazzling pockets scattered throughout the mainland, Greece serves up a mythic version of a summer vacationland. But what sets this country apart is the diversity of its hotels, ranging from traditional whitewashed buildings perched precariously on the cliffsides to sleek modern bungalows that offer the ultimate in contemporary luxury. And with many of the best resorts offering unique experiences such as stays in cave-style suites or wellness retreats that focus on mindfulness and relaxation, Greece has never been a more enticing destination.

More than just a land of beauty and breathtaking views, it is also a summertime haven for hedonists and seekers of luxury. Boasting over 2000 islands, each with its own distinct character and charm, Greece has something for everyone with a wide range of top-tier accommodations—from sweeping five-star beach resorts designed for unplugging to low-key hangouts that put wellness at the forefront of everything.

Katikies Chromata, Santorini

Perched on the caldera rim in Imerovigli, Santorini’s highest-elevation village, Katikies Chromata embodies boutique living with its contemporary interior design and attentive service. Each whitewashed room and suite is a cave-like sanctuary, most boasting private terraces and private plunge pools facing the Aegean Sea. This summer, the property will reveal signature Koukoumavlos, a culinary revival of renowned chef Nikos Pouliasis’ iconic fine-dining restaurant of the same name, co-helmed by Michelin-starred chef Ettore Botrini.

The Rooster, Antiparos

The Rooster on rugged yet cosmopolitan Antiparos lures guests to slow down and revel in the simple pleasures of a Mediterranean summer, from waking up to stunning Aegean vistas from their bedroom to indulging in garden-fresh ingredients in the resort hotel’s organic restaurant. Its seventeen plush villas, suites, and rooms offer ample barefoot luxuries including private swimming pools and alfresco showers, while the on-site spa delivers one-of-a-kind treatments, including a soul-cleansing Grecian fire ceremony.

Mona, Athens

A former textiles factory in the emerging Psiri neighborhood, Mona—the sister property to equally hip Shila in upscale Kolonaki—is a characterful embodiment of Athens’ carefree beatnik personality. Aesthetically, shabby chic is the name of the game at this 20-room hideaway, where pockmarked concrete walls, exposed steel pipes, and soaring ceilings create a next-gen, industrial rebuttal to Greece’s formulaic Neoclassical standards. There’s no better place to tap into the city’s creative pulse than the inviting lobby and panoramic rooftop, where locals and guests alike swap their laptops for glasses of natural wine as the day progresses.

MarBella Elix, Perdika

Non-Greeks tend to overlook the mainland’s remote Epirus Coast for a beach holiday, but they’re seriously missing out. MarBella Elix presents epic sunset views along with impressive contemporary design as the region’s first luxury hotel. The compound emerges from a pine-covered hillside as a series of stacked glass-and-stone volumes that house commodious rooms and suites, multiple dining outlets that focus mainly on Greek food, as well as a small, but adequate spa. Aside from the photogenic sea-facing infinity pool, the real showstopper is Karavostasi Beach, the public stretch of sand the hotel overlooks. Guests can descend to the resort’s private section by funicular, or earn their downtime after tackling a few hundred stone steps on foot.

Villa Clara, Leros

A true gem on the Dodecanese island of Leros, this maison particulière—a sister property to the original Villa Clara in Beirut—occupies a canary yellow neoclassical pile that was meticulously restored by husband-and-wife proprietors Olivier Gougeon and Marie-Hélène Moawad. Each of the seven jewel box luxury suites is soulfully styled by Moawad, who introduced an assemblage of bespoke furnishings, hand-blown glass damascene chandeliers, and works by renowned artists like Gio Ponti, Marwan Sahmarani and Victor Vasarely. Rather than patching up cracks on the walls caused by earthquakes, they’re filled in with gold leaf—a nod to the Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi. Gougeon, a three-star Michelin chef, extends his own passion to Villa Clara by spoiling guests with outstanding dishes whipped up with local farm-fresh ingredients and hand-selected Greek wines.

Elliamos Villas Hotel & Spa, Kefalonia

Eliamos’ dozen sumptuous villas—ranging from one-to three-bedroom—are among the most enviable accommodations on the emerald Ionian island of Kefalonia. The traditional stone-clad exteriors belie the sleek design within, characterized by natural materials, beachy neutral tones, and matte white tiles. Resist the temptation to swoon at the cerulean sea from the comforts of your bed. With a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness center facing the Med that also offers yoga and pilates classes, getting in a sweat on this vacation is exceedingly rewarding.

MonAsty Hotel, Autograph Collection, Thessaloniki

You’ll find this design-centric urban temple smack-dab in the heart of Greece’s second city and culinary capital. MonAsty’s name—a portmanteau of “monastery” and “city”—hints at the Byzantine-era ecclesiastical references found throughout its interiors, from arched doorways and embossed fonts to artwork by local creatives. While Thessaloniki is renowned for its inventive cuisine, don’t pass up a meal at the hotel’s two outstanding eateries, Botargo and Samite Gastro Bar.’

Dexamenes Seaside Hotel, Kourouta

Situated on Kourouta Beach in the quaint town of Amaliada, Dexamenes Seaside Hotel embodies the essence of rustic Greece. Surrounded by idyllic watermelon fields, olive groves, and vineyards, with Elis’ forested mountains on one side and the endless shimmering waters of the Ionian on the other, this charmingly contemporary boutique hotel offers a unique feature: its industrial winery past. The massive metallic silos, once used to crush grapes, now provide the perfect backdrop for intimate wine-tasting sessions, private dinners, and art installations, adding to the hotel’s charm. As you retire to your deluxe suite, carved from the very tanks that once held fermenting grapes, the hotel’s close to 100 wines list is sure to capture your interest. Don’t miss the chance to make the short drive to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games.

Domes White Coast, Milos

Tucked inside a nature reserve near the much-photographed shores of Sarakiniko, Domes White Coast Milos delivers the holy trinity of a Greek Island retreat: sea views, seclusion, and suites with private pools (and a sandy beach just a stone’s throw away). There are 31 pools, to be exact: one for every suite, plus an expansive shared pool and terrace that leads to Bianco, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Despite its relatively remote location, most of Milos’ famous sites—including its colorful fishing villages, Venetian fortresses, and otherworldly landscapes—are around 20 minutes away by car.