  The Top 5 Luxury Hotels in Houston, Texas

Houston is an epicenter for the arts and sciences—the city in the Lone Star State will welcome you with endless events and activities. Imagine yourself into outer space during your visit to the NASA Johnson Space Center, which is the core of Mission Control and astronaut instruction. Experience the energy of a Houston Texans football game at NRG Stadium, which is not far from the family-friendly Houston Zoo. The Texas city offers the best of both worlds with urban amenities like museums, opera performances and fine dining, as well as close proximity to the beaches in Galveston. Below, find a list of the best 5-star hotels to elevate your Bayou City getaway.

The Post Oak Hotel

If you’re looking for the most opulent accommodation with an on-site spa, The Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston is your best bet. Before check-in, you’ll walk into a grand lobby with a high ceiling and massive Swarovski crystal-covered chandelier dangling overhead. The highly rated luxury hotel near The Galleria has a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa featuring a Tranquility Pool with jets, steam room and sauna. Guests of The Post Oak Hotel have full use of the 24-hour fitness center that provides Pelotons and personal training. The outdoor pool has a calming and luxurious design, and you can choose to lounge on a cushioned chaise under an umbrella or inside of a private cabana. The 5-star hotel has spacious guest rooms with Acqua Di Parma toiletries, free WiFi, marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that enhance the city views. Each on-site restaurant at The Post Oak Hotel has a unique atmosphere and menu featuring dishes like barbecue, seafood, steak, pizza and handmade pastas.

The Four Seasons Hotel Houston

The Four Seasons Hotel Houston is in the heart of downtown Houston within walking distance to the Toyota Center, George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park. The luxury hotel has an outdoor pool and hot tub with poolside dining and games. The fitness center is always open and the on-site spa offers a variety of treatments. For an exclusive spa visit, you can rent out the entire spa for nighttime treatments. One of the most unique experiences is the virtual Topgolf Swing Suite at the hotel’s on-site restaurant. Gather in groups for food and drinks while taking turns swinging a golf club towards a simulated driving range. The guest rooms have a stylish, minimal decor with marble bathrooms, high-end toiletries and free WiFi. The Four Seasons Hotel Houston offers room service, bars and a Pan-Latin restaurant.

La Colombe d’Or Hotel

This 5-star hotel stands out as a historic mansion neighboring a towering skyscraper with guest rooms and an outdoor pool perched on a terrace. You can wander through the private park and gardens, glance at hundreds of works of art placed around the property, visit the fitness center and stop by the social lounge. The on-site restaurant at La Colombe d’Or Hotel serves all meals of the day including brunch and showcases French cuisine made with local ingredients. You can choose from three different styles of guest rooms to book at the accommodation, including mansion, tower and garden rooms. The Garden Bungalows are the largest guest rooms and feature full kitchens, a living area, private outdoor area and one or two bedrooms.

The St. Regis Houston

One of the best hotels in Bayou City is The St. Regis Houston, which is situated in uptown Houston near Memorial Park and The Galleria. The 5-star hotel boasts an on-site spa, fitness center with Pelotons and an outdoor pool. The St. Regis Houston has an elegant on-site restaurant and bar serving American fare and a tea lounge that offers afternoon tea and calming live music. Music lovers will also appreciate the Bose equipment found in the guest rooms, as well as free WiFi. After a long day of exploring, you can lay back on the pillowtop bed and gaze at the city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guest rooms are airy with workstations and seating areas, and the largest suite has two bedrooms, a fireplace, and a private balcony.

Hotel Granduca Houston

Hotel Granduca Houston is located uptown, within walking distance of Memorial Park. You’ll feel like you’ve escaped to Tuscany while staying at this luxury accommodation styled after an Italian palazzo. The palatial suites at the boutique hotel are spacious and offer pool, garden or city views, deluxe Italian linens, sitting areas and kitchenettes. Larger villas feature posh amenities including multiple bedrooms, private entrances, full kitchens, in-room laundry and a patio or balcony. Hotel Granduca Houston has three top-notch Italian restaurants with live music, brunch and high tea. Outside on the grand property is a swimming pool flanked by cushioned lounge chairs and umbrellas, and guests can choose to reserve a private cabana for relaxing poolside.