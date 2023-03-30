The Most Elegant Luxury Hotels in Mexico City

Mexico is a major travel destination, particularly well known for its coastal towns featuring beautiful beaches and sprawling oceanfront resorts. Mexico City is a change of scenery from hotspots like Cancún and Cabo San Lucas, offering a history-rich city with an Aztec temple, the Metropolitan Cathedral and murals by famous artist Diego Rivera displayed at Palacio Nacional. Mexico City’s centro histórico is home to museums, Zócalo plaza and a variety of shops and cafés.

Just outside of the city center are neighborhoods like Polanco, which offers high-end shopping and dining, and art nouveau-infused La Condesa with its fun nightlife scene and street-side cafés. The wide main street, Paseo de la Reforma, leads to Chapultepec Park, where you’ll find Chapultepec Castle surrounded by pristine gardens and beautiful city views. Nestled in the Mexican capital and providing a short commute to most of the city’s main attractions are these opulent 5-star hotels known for high-end hospitality and amenities.

The Best High-End Mexico City Hotels

St. Regis Mexico City

Right on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma and just outside of Juarez is the St. Regis Mexico City, a 5-star hotel that offers 24-hour butler service to its guests. The spacious rooms have a bright and airy feel, with city views pictured through floor-to-ceiling windows. The cozy Astor Suite feels like a home away from home with decor styled by renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg. If you skip a night of room service and want to visit the on-site restaurants, you have the choice of an eight-course French meal or Mexican cuisine. The St. Regis Mexico City has an on-site spa, fitness center, sauna and swimming pool with views of downtown Mexico. If you’re traveling with children, the family-friendly hotel has a children’s club open on the weekends to keep little ones engaged with movies, games and more. You can even arrange glamping in your guest room with mini tents and snacks for kids.

Sofitel Mexico City Reforma

Sofitel Mexico City Reforma is one of the most well-rated luxury hotels in Mexico City. The building is walking distance from the metro and the Angel of Independence and close to Chapultepec Castle, Zócalo of Mexico City and several museums. You’ll absorb the high-end atmosphere from the moment you arrive for check-in and walk past opulent modern decor with a minimalist style. The 5-star hotel just off of Avenida Paseo de la Reforma is filled with French influence and offers modern guest rooms with wide city views, free WiFi and Nespresso coffee makers. Sofitel Mexico City Reforma has a rooftop bar and three dining options. Each on-site restaurant has exquisitely crafted plates and a unique modern design. The hotel features an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center and spa.

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

The Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City has a central location that is walking distance from Chapultepec Park and the castle and with quick access to Juarez, Colonia Cuauhtémoc and the trendy Polanco neighborhood. The Four Seasons is a palatial building on Paseo de la Reforma with a courtyard full of flowering foliage. The spacious rooms have private terraces or balconies, city views and elegant minimalist decor featuring serene colors. You’ll love relaxing in the rooftop pool and on-site spa, using the fitness center and feeling immersed in the jungle at the gastrobar surrounded by tropical plants. Along with the gastrobar and room service, the luxury accommodation has two on-site restaurants serving Italian and Mexican cuisine. Not only is the Four Seasons Hotel one of the best hotels in Mexico City, it is also family-friendly and offers kids’ activities and babysitting services.

Las Alcobas Mexico City

The boutique hotel Las Alcobas Mexico City is part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection and calls the Polanco district its home. You’ll love the proximity to Chapultepec Park and zoo and numerous museums. The high-end hotel welcoms guests ages 13 and older and has modern guest rooms with Yabu Pushelberg style. The spacious rooms feature advanced technology, free WiFi, premium linens, an included and equipped minibar and lavish bathrooms with a whirlpool and rain shower. The property boasts a fitness center, spa with Mayan treatments and award-winning on-site restaurant.

JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City

Towering above the Polanco district is JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City, a 5-star hotel offering views of Paseo de la Reforma and close proximity to Chapultepec Castle and La Condesa. The guest rooms have a minimalist design with floor-to-ceiling windows letting in the natural light and showcasing views of Chapultepec Park. You’ll love the city views from the outdoor swimming pool and appreciate the fitness center and on-site spa treatments. The Mexican hotel has a relaxing garden on the 7th floor terrace where herbs for the on-site restaurant’s meals are sourced. The restaurant serves Mexican cuisine and offers indoor and outdoor dining.

Casa Polanco

Casa Polanco makes the list for one of the best hotels in Mexico City with a quaint but elegant boutique hotel atmosphere and 5-star amenities. Part of The Leading Hotels of the World, the luxury hotel in the Polanco neighborhood is walking distance to shopping and museums and is enriched with high-end hospitality. The beautiful building is full of history and boasts 19 spacious rooms with park and city views, premium speakers for listening to music, deluxe linens and marble bathrooms. The hotel has a fitness center, terrace above Lincoln Park, library where you can sip on mezcal while enjoying a good book, and on-site restaurant with al fresco seating. Guests can also unwind with a massage at the wellness center.

Marquis Reforma Hotel

In a prime location on Paseo de la Reforma walking distance from Chapultepec Park is Marquis Reforma Hotel, a 5-star stay with an on-site spa featuring hydrotherapy treatments. The family-friendly hotel has spacious rooms with an art deco style, elegant bathrooms and free WiFi. The most luxurious guest rooms are the sky suites, which are styled with designer furnishings, Carrara marble bathrooms, high ceilings and terraces with city views. The largest rooms on the top floor have posh features like panoramic views of downtown Mexico City, a spiral staircase, outdoor jacuzzi and kitchenette. The swimming pool at the high-end hotel is enclosed by a domed ceiling of windows that brings the outside in while preventing rain from spoiling your swim. Marquis Reforma Hotel has an on-site restaurant with a Japanese cuisine uniquely prepared over charcoal. The second on-site restaurant serves Spanish meals, and if you prefer to dine al fresco, visit the Mexican restaurant on the terrace.