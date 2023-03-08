The Most Luxurious Hotels in Sedona, Arizona

Your trip to Sedona is sure to be filled with spectacular views of towering rock formations and an abundance of outdoor activities. Visitors of the Arizona town can horseback ride through canyons and go swimming at Oak Creek. Spend your day visiting unique art galleries, relaxing at one of many high-end spas, or rent bikes to traverse the landscape at Thunder Mountain. Whether you are visiting for a work trip or to see the stunning red rocks that Sedona is known for, these are the most luxurious accommodations to book for your southwest getaway.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona

Ranking high on the list of the best hotels in Sedona, Arizona is the pet-friendly L’Auberge de Sedona, a 5-star resort surrounded by canyons and tranquil scenery. You’ll be able to relax on your private balcony and listen to water gently flow alongside your creekside cottage. The luxury hotel features 3 other styles of suites besides creekside cottages, including log cabins overlooking gardens, suites with picturesque vistas of canyons, lodge rooms and cottages near the on-site spa. The Creekhouse is the largest accommodation and boasts 3,070 square feet of space with 5 bedrooms. L’Auberge de Sedona’s spa features a fitness center and apothecary station, where you can craft your own combinations of essential oils and scents. The Sedona hotel has a heated pool and hot tub where you can soothe sore muscles after a long day of exploring the southwest. Guests can dine creekside at the on-site restaurant for all meals including the popular Sunday brunch.

The Penrose Bed & Breakfast

At The Penrose Bed and Breakfast, not only do you absorb views of the red rocks from every angle, you are actually staying inside of the rock formations. Each of the four comfortable rooms feature luxury amenities like a flat-screen tv, private balcony, free WiFi and the beautiful views that are iconic to Sedona. The on-site restaurant serves an American breakfast made from scratch that you’ll enjoy while gazing at panoramic vistas. The Penrose Bed and Breakfast is located close to a golf course, tennis courts and hiking trails.

Enchantment Resort

At the foot of Boynton Canyon is this 5-star resort packed with amenities and spectacular views. The Enchantment Resort has a massive outdoor pool that looks up at the red rocks and sits next to a hot tub and tennis courts. The pet-friendly resort offers hiking trails your dog will love and a unique pet program for your companion. The luxury hotel has a southwestern design with numerous casita-style guest rooms offering fireplaces, a private balcony and up to two bedrooms. The Enchantment Resort is home to a high-end restaurant that serves all meals of the day, more casual dining alongside fire pits, a poolside restaurant and quick bites. As a guest, you’ll have easy access to a nearby wellness center and spa that houses a pool, hot tub, fitness center and dining. The family-friendly resort also offers a camp for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

Amara Resort & Spa

Everything is in the palm of your hand when you check in to Amara Resort and Spa, which is located in uptown Sedona about 5 miles from Cathedral Rock. The resort boasts an infinity pool with a hot tub, easy access to a nearby golf course, bike rentals and a full-service spa and fitness center. The guest rooms at Amara Resort are pet-friendly and feature free WiFi and a coffee maker. Soak up the relaxing sounds outside from the creekside suites or panoramic mountain views from your private balcony in a red rock view suite. Guests can savor the meals served at the on-site restaurant with a Southwestern cuisine.

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Walking distance from Bell Rock is the Hilton Sedona Resort, which immerses you in southwestern luxury and all of the activities Sedona has to offer. The comfortable rooms each have a private balcony and gas fireplace, mini fridge and wet bar. When you venture out of your guest room, you’ll find a sprawling heated pool with waterfalls and a large, family-friendly sun shelf with a splash pad for kids. The Hilton also has an adults-only outdoor pool for swimming laps. The luxury resort features a tranquil, full-service spa and an on-site fitness center with an indoor pool and tennis courts. Play a round at the championship golf course or go on thrilling Jeep tours through the scenery. At the end of the day, you can dine al fresco with views of the red rocks and the comfort of fire pits at the on-site restaurant that also offers indoor seating. The Sedona hotel also provides a casual indoor bar and poolside dining.

The Wilde Resort and Spa

Retreat to one of the best Sedona hotels, The Wilde Resort and Spa, for a southwest oasis that keeps you both busy and relaxed. When you’re not enjoying Jeep tours or hiking trails, you can try your hand at lawn games, jump in the pool or hot tub and gaze at the star-studded night sky next to fire pits. The Wilde offers poolside dining and an on-site restaurant, a spa with a variety of massage treatments, and cozy rooms with views of the red rocks. First floor guest rooms are pet-friendly and all rooms have a private balcony or patio.

A Sunset Chateau

A Sunset Chateau is a high-end bed and breakfast with spacious guest rooms boasting features like a kitchenette, fireplaces, flat-screen TVs, free WiFi and jetted tubs. The saltwater outdoor pool and jacuzzi overlook scenic views and flowering plants that fill the hotel’s gardens. At night, lounge by the fire pits to take in the vast southwest night sky. The bed and breakfast serves on-site breakfast and is not far from Sedona Airport, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village and hiking trails.