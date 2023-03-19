The Top Luxury Hotels in Tokyo

When you arrive in Tokyo, you’ll be surrounded not only by skyscrapers and everything a lively city has to offer, but also by beautiful mountain views, traditional Japanese architecture and native plants. The city has incredible gardens, including those at the Emperor’s residence, the Imperial Palace. Tourists can visit a variety of shrines and take in Mount Fuji and panoramic city views from observation sites. There are numerous museums with art, science and animation exhibits, and both kids and adults love visiting Tokyo’s Disneyland. No matter what is on your itinerary, you’ll be well taken care of at any of these 5-star hotels in Japan’s capital.

The Best 5-Star Hotels in Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo is ideally positioned across from Hibiya Park and the Imperial Palace in Marunouchi. This family-friendly, 5-star hotel in the business district has luxurious and airy guest rooms and is set apart by its unique guest experiences. When you choose The Peninsula Tokyo for your Japanese getaway, you have the opportunity to book Cherry Blossom tours, culinary workshops through The Peninsula Masterclass and plant-based Shojin dining, which traces back centuries in Japan’s history. The luxury hotel also has a Cantonese restaurant atop a terrace with Imperial Palace Garden views and a steakhouse and grill with city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. The on-site spa is a warm and tranquil retreat adorned with ice fountains and featuring a variety of treatments. The Peninsula Tokyo has a fitness center and a magnificent heated indoor swimming pool with a wall of cascading water and a vitality pool with city views. The spacious rooms have walls of windows that capitalize on the picturesque Japan city views, and the suites come with 5-star amenities like car services and an unlimited mini bar.

The Four Seasons Hotel at Marunouchi

Located in the Marunouchi district with easy access to Ginza is one of two Four Seasons Hotels in the city. The Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Tokyo is walking distance from Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace Gardens. The central Tokyo Four Seasons Hotel at Marunouchi is 45 minutes from Tokyo Tower and has bright and spacious rooms with wide city views of the towering skyscrapers in the business district, especially from the Chairman’s Suite on the top floor. Guests enjoy 5-star amenities including an on-site bar and French restaurant, Japanese-style Onsen Bath, free WiFi and a 3D TV in each guest room. The on-site spa houses the hot spring, fitness center, sauna and jet showers.

The Four Seasons Hotel at Otemachi

Ranking highly on the list of the best hotels in Tokyo is the Four Seasons Hotel at Otemachi, which is walking distance to the Imperial Palace and a one-hour drive from Sensoji Temple. With a location in the heart of Tokyo, the luxury hotel’s spacious rooms offer panoramic city views packed with skyscrapers and gardens. Guests enjoy high-speed WiFi, concierge services and iPads in all guest rooms. The largest suite boasts over 3,000 square feet of space and exquisite views of the Imperial Palace Gardens. The Four Seasons Hotel at Otemachi has French and Italian restaurants, a lounge with afternoon tea and a cocktail bar. You’ll love that this Tokyo Four Seasons Hotel has a swimming pool, on-site spa and an all-day fitness center. The concierge can help arrange unique, family-friendly experiences if you arrive with children.

Aman Tokyo

Aman Tokyo in Otemachi Tower is dripping in Japanese-style luxury with panoramic city views. Rooms and suites pay homage to traditional Japanese design with a minimalist slant and a variety of materials. All guest rooms have picturesque views of Mt. Fuji and the Imperial Palace Gardens. You can dine inside of the Otemachi Forest at the on-site café, in the Italian restaurant or at the traditional Japanese Edomae restaurant. Aman Tokyo also has a lounge and French patisserie. After a delicious meal, spend time relaxing in the Aman Spa with hot spring Onsen baths, a spacious swimming pool, fitness center and steam rooms. From the luxury hotel, you’ll have easy access to Tokyo Station, Marunouchi and a variety of museums and historical sites.

Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

This luxury hotel in Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower has a contemporary, Japanese-style design with modern guest rooms and amenities. The spacious rooms at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo have incredible city views featuring landmarks and skyscrapers and posh bathrooms with separate tubs. The hotel and top floor, on-site spa have a Five Star rating from Forbes and a convenient Nihonbashi location not far from the Tokyo train station. The Mandarin Oriental boasts a whopping 12 on-site restaurants featuring Michelin-starred and top floor dining options with views of the Tokyo Skytree and Mount Fuji. For a unique and serene excursion, book the “Gora Kadan” Day Trip to a private outdoor hot spring onsen with a Japanese-style lunch.

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Park Hyatt Tokyo in Shinjuku sits on the upper floors of a massive skyscraper with city views and Mount Fuji sightings. The hotel is in a great location with a vibrant nightlife and easy access to Shibuya City and the Cherry Blossoms Garden. The Japanese-style guest rooms have a modern twist and luxurious feel with floor-to-ceiling city views and in-room pianos. Wellness abounds at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, which has an on-site spa featuring whirlpools, cold plunge pools, a fitness center and indoor swimming pool. The luxury hotel has a library and a variety of dining options including New York Grill, a Japanese restaurant with views of Mt. Fuji and other restaurants, bars and lounges.

Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo

Shangri-La Hotel is in the Marunouchi district, walking distance from Tokyo Station and close to the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Skytree, the business district and bustling nightlife in Akasaka. You’ll absorb the opulence that the 5-star hotel offers upon check-in with a lobby featuring a warm color palette, glamorous light fixtures and detailed traditional Japanese art. The elegance spreads into the spacious rooms with beautiful city views and the on-site restaurants, where you’ll find Italian and Japanese cuisines, bars and a lounge. The indoor swimming pool and spa are peaceful and posh retreats.

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Standing tall in Marunouchi walking distance from the Imperial Palace and with easy access to Tokyo Bay and the trendy nightlife and beautiful scenery in Shiodome is the Palace Hotel Tokyo, part of The Leading Hotels of the World. When you arrive for check-in, you’ll notice beautiful Japanese landscaping and a large moat, as well as an airy lobby with a calm atmosphere. The guest rooms offer terraces and balconies to take in the city views and Imperial Palace Gardens. The Palace Hotel Tokyo has seven on-site restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, a deli and three bars and lounges. The Evian Spa has a dimly lit indoor pool and miraculous city views featuring the snow-capped peaks of Mt. Fuji in the background.

The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo

At this Tokyo franchise of the luxury hotel chain, guests have easy access to Roppongi Hills. The Ritz-Carlton is in Tokyo Midtown just outside of Hinokicho Park and Akasaka. The views from the Midtown Tower skyscraper are miraculous and include Tokyo Bay and Mount Fuji. The Club Level guest rooms have additional exclusive 5-star amenities including private lounges, Club Concierge and private check-in and check-out in the Club Lounge. The on-site spa has a large swimming pool showcasing the incredible mountain and city views. Dining options at the Tokyo Ritz include cooking demonstrations, a café and deli, bar, lounge, three restaurants and a pastry shop.