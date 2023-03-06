The Best Luxury Resorts in Tulum

Along the coast of Mexico, with the Caribbean Sea lapping against its shores, is the town of Tulum. The white sand beachfront on the Yucatán Peninsula is scattered with palm trees and faces warm and crystalline blue waters. Tulum is home to a posh nightlife scene and a variety of luxurious resorts on one of the best beaches in Mexico. Not only can travelers enjoy the beach, they can also explore a variety of historic Mayan ruins, swim and snorkel inside of cavernous cenotes and wander through the jungle. Although you’ll have a memorable experience getting to know Tulum no matter what, book one of these luxury hotels to enjoy having everything you need right on the property.

The Most Luxurious Resorts in Tulum

Dune Boutique Hotel

Escape reality during your getaway right on Tulum beach at Dune Boutique Hotel, which faces the Caribbean Sea with island-style buildings that blend into the landscape. The spacious air-conditioned guest rooms have free WiFi and a calming neutral color palette that keeps you immersed in beachside nature. Past your cozy king size bed, you’ll walk out onto a terrace through sliding glass doors and gaze at the panoramic pool or ocean views. Some rooms boast private plunge pools. The vast private terraces have thatched awnings and outdoor seating. When you want to step out of your room for relaxation, the Dune Boutique Hotel has an on-site wellness center with spa treatments and energy therapies. You’ll love the outdoor pool and on-site beachside restaurant serving sustainable Mayan cuisine. If you’re looking for the excitement of a day beach club, Dune Boutique Hotel is walking distance to two popular beachfront lounges with live music.

Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa

There is no shortage of luxury at Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa, one of the best 5-star hotels in Tulum with a jaw-dropping landscape. The luxury hotel has sprawling lush gardens leading to the exquisitely designed beachfront swimming pool. The main pool winds along the beach with a large shallow section, overwater bridge and cabanas. The property offers an adults-only pool as well as direct access to swimming just steps off of guest room terraces. Dreams Tulum is exceptionally kid-friendly, and families love the on-site waterpark and kids’ club. Guests enjoy exploring the nearby Tulum ruins, snorkeling and kayaking, visiting the spa or attending yoga classes at the fitness center. The beach hotel has a wide variety of dining options, including Italian and Mexican cuisines, an adults-only French restaurant and sports and swim-up bars. The airy guest rooms have either balconies or private terraces with garden or ocean views and hammocks.

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort

In a modern building with amenities spread across one of the best beaches in Tulum, the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort provides everything you need for an opulent and entertaining stay in Mexico. Guests of the beach resort have most amenities, food and drinks included in their nightly rate thanks to the all-inclusive package. The hotel offers free WiFi, concierge services, spa treatments, yoga classes through the fitness center and nightly live entertainment. The vast property boasts eight swimming pools, including an infinity pool and a children’s water park. The secluded beach area is situated on a bay that feels like a private beach. The Hilton’s dining options provide something for everyone with 13 on-site restaurants that are part of the all-inclusive package. The guest rooms feature balconies with nature or sea views and the exclusive Enclave rooms come with additional luxe amenities like an enhanced minibar, complimentary beach bag and dedicated concierge.

Azulik

As one of the most uniquely designed beach resorts in Mexico, it’s no secret that Azulik is one of the best hotels in Tulum. The luxury hotel is built into its natural surroundings with beautifully crafted buildings with dome-shaped roofs made of interwoven sticks and stone walls. Villas feature picturesque interiors with curtains draped around the beds and private terraces with chaise lounges. Some rooms have private beach access and outdoor tubs. At Azulik, you’ll dine on Mayan cuisine in a treehouse overlooking the jungle while seated inside of nests surrounding round tables. Walk across the swinging bridge that hangs over the treetops for a beautiful view of the sunset. The breathtaking property feels like a work of art and has stunning outdoor pools and an on-site spa with various treatments.

Kan Tulum

Become one with nature at Kan Tulum, where you can stay in a treehouse for your Mexican getaway with a kitchenette, balcony and included vegetarian breakfast. The treehouses feature solar-powered air conditioning, tubs and king size beds. The boutique hotel is a tranquil retreat with an outdoor pool, hammocks and spa treatments. One of the most unique features of the luxury hotel is its on-site cenote. You’ll wander down a staircase into the flooded cave and jump right into the water that flows under a waterfall. Guests appreciate the bicycle and scooter rentals for exploring paths through the surrounding jungle.

Be Tulum Hotel

Be Tulum Hotel is the perfect boutique hotel for travelers looking for larger beachside accommodations for their getaway to Mexico. The guest rooms feature earthy tones and private terraces, with some rooms offering private plunge pools and a spiral staircase to a second floor. Guess can also book villas with multiple bedrooms and serene jungle or sea views. The largest accommodations are the residences, which sleep 10 people and include free WiFi, air conditioning, stone tubs and private terraces overlooking the beach. Be Tulum offers a beach bar, two on-site dining options serving local cuisine, an outdoor pool and a wellness center with spa treatments and yoga classes.

Casa Malca

When you visit Tulum for the pristine white sand beaches lining the Caribbean Sea, you’ll love Casa Malca. The luxury hotel has massive suites featuring garden and sea views and palatial decor with a modern twist. When you’re not relaxing in your lavish guest room, visit the fitness center or on-site spa with peaceful stone walls lit by soft lights. You’ll enjoy spa treatments while gazing at ocean views from the rooftop. The beach hotel has three on-site restaurants serving Mexican, Asian and American cuisines for all meals of the day. Honeymooners will love absorbing picturesque views during private romantic dinners arranged by the concierge. The Beach Club offers seafood and delicious meals fresh off the grill. After your meal, you can swing gently on a hammock suspended over the sand, snooze on beachfront cabanas or lounge by the outdoor pool. The Tulum resort even has an underground swimming pool that will calm your mind and body. Casa Malca is just north of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, where you can take boat tours to see wildlife and explore Mayan ruins.

Hotel Bardo

Hotel Bardo’s guest rooms are the epitome of a luxury. The Tulum resort has large adults-only villas with a dimly lit cavernous feel and private terraces. The villas feature sliding glass doors that open fully to private plunge pools and tropical gardens. Hotel Bardo offers free WiFi, air conditioning and partially open-air showers. When you prefer a larger swimming pool, Hotel Bardo also has an outdoor pool. The luxury hotel places a strong emphasis on wellness and offers guided meditation, yoga classes and spa treatments. There is a beautifully designed on-site restaurant serving all meals of the day with artistically detailed stone architecture, natural materials and foliage surrounding the tables. As a guest of the Mexican resort, you’re not far from some of the best beaches in Tulum, the Hotel Zone, Mayan ruins and Grand Cenote, where you can snorkel in clear turquoise water.

La Valise Tulum

At La Valise Tulum, you’ll have an adults-only beachfront guest room with a towering thatched roof and panoramic garden or sea views. Each suite has a different style, including treetop bungalows, floor suites with private plunge pools, garden rooms close to the beach hotel’s infinity pool and a breathtaking suite suspended above the sand with a bed that rolls out onto the terrace. La Valise Tulum offers yoga classes, spa treatments and two on-site restaurants with Mexican and Caribbean influences. You’ll love lounging comfortably while dining on the private beach. The luxury hotel is in a great location in the Hotel Zone on Tulum Beach close to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve.