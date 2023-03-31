The Chic Maxi Dresses That Make Transitional Fashion a Breeze

When it comes to transitional dressing, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an item of clothing better equipped for the situation than a maxi dress. It’s not always easy figuring out what to wear during these in-between months, but you simply can’t go wrong with a classic maxi. These long frocks are ideal for steamy summer days, crisp springtime moments, brisk fall moments and everything in between; it’s all about how you style the look.

You can accessorize with a leather jacket and ankle boots when it’s cooler out, or pair it with sandals and a straw bag, depending on the weather. When it comes to transitional dressing, a maxi dress is a true powerhouse, and we especially love that the sartorial staple is one of those pieces that you can seamlessly dress up or down, which is a key component of any item in a quality capsule wardrobe. There are casual daytime maxis and dressier long frocks, all of which you’ll find yourself turning to year after year.

Whether you’re attending a summertime cocktail fête, getting dressed for a day of errands, heading out with friends or just struggling over how to clothe yourself for that return to the office, there’s a maxi dress that’s perfect for the occasion. Below, see the best maxi dresses to shop now that make transitional dressing an absolute breeze.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.