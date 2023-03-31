The Chic Maxi Dresses That Make Transitional Fashion a Breeze

When it comes to transitional dressing, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an item of clothing better equipped for the situation than a maxi dress. It’s not always easy figuring out what to wear during these in-between months, but you simply can’t go wrong with a classic maxi. These long frocks are ideal for steamy summer days, crisp springtime moments, brisk fall moments and everything in between; it’s all about how you style the look.
You can accessorize with a leather jacket and ankle boots when it’s cooler out, or pair it with sandals and a straw bag, depending on the weather. When it comes to transitional dressing, a maxi dress is a true powerhouse, and we especially love that the sartorial staple is one of those pieces that you can seamlessly dress up or down, which is a key component of any item in a quality capsule wardrobe. There are casual daytime maxis and dressier long frocks, all of which you’ll find yourself turning to year after year.
Whether you’re attending a summertime cocktail fête, getting dressed for a day of errands, heading out with friends or just struggling over how to clothe yourself for that return to the office, there’s a maxi dress that’s perfect for the occasion. Below, see the best maxi dresses to shop now that make transitional dressing an absolute breeze.
The Best Stylish Maxi Dresses to Shop Now
La Ligne Mary Alice Ruched Long Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress
We love a good smocked dress, like this ruffled black long-sleeve number that’s sure to be on repeat in your transitional season wardrobe. The fitted bodice seamlessly flows out into a tiered skirt, for a flattering and versatile look.
Saloni Rita Ruffled Floral-Print Silk-Voile Maxi Dress
This pretty floral maxi dress is everything you’d want from a silky frock; you can wear it more casually or as a special occasion ensemble (it’s wedding guest season, after all), depending on how you accessorize. The blue and red print on this ruffle maxi dress is a more unexpected color scheme than the traditional pink florals, for a fun twist on the look.
Mango Knitted Dress
A long-sleeved knit maxi is a minimalist dressing powerhouse.
Self Portrait Chiffon Maxi Dress
While a shapeless floor-length frocks can look more casual, unflattering and even a touch sloppy, there’s no chance of that with this elegant sky blue chiffon short-sleeve maxi dress. The ladylike silhouette, complete with lace accents on the sleeves and neckline, is perfection, and the belted waist adds structure to the pleated skirt. You can dress this up with strappy sandals and a clutch for evening, or wear it with flats during the day.
Rails Lucille Cotton Maxi Dress
This crisp, cotton spaghetti-strap maxi is the perfect fabrication and silhouette for warm days, while the earth tones and longer length ensure it’s just as appropriate for spring and autumn.
Ba&sh Cecilia Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
No wardrobe is complete without a breezy floral maxi, like this adorable purple dress from Ba&sh, complete with feminine short flutter sleeves and a flattering belted waist.
Farm Rio Mixed Tapestry Scarf Maxi Dress
Try out a more bohemian vibe in this flowy printed long-sleeve maxi dress, which has plenty of tassels and ruffles, as well as the prettiest tiered skirt.
L'Agence Stefani Dress
This flowing navy v-neck maxi dress hits all the right marks for either a fancy affair or a casual day out; put on a pair of heels for a more elegant fête, or accessorize with flats or sandals and keep it more low-key.
Zimmermann Cira Tiered Cotton Tie-Waist Shirtdress
Lean into the spring atmosphere with this long-sleeve floral maxi, which has a high stand collar and a removable beaded belt.
Matteau Shirred Silk Tiered Maxi Dress
This chic shirred maxi is at the top of our current add-to-cart list. You can wear it either strapless or with the thin spaghetti straps as a halter neck, and the olive green hue is perfect for transitional times of year.
Courrèges Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress
Of course cool girl French brand Courrèges is behind the ultimate knit maxi dress. This cream-colored sleeveless frock has a subtle cutout at the high neckline and an elevated bodycon silhouette—it’s a lesson in perfecting minimalism.
Mirth Rio Dress
This effortless tiered maxi dress is equal parts whimsical and put-together, with a square neck and charming bow straps.
Faherty Susanna Smocked Dress
Go all in on the prairie dress aesthetic with this long-sleeved smocked maxi.
Bytimo Floral Print Georgette Maxi Dress
Embrace a full cottagecore vibes in this lovely floral puff-sleeve frock, which has a flowy skirt and cinched smocked waist. The three quarter sleeve length is perfect for when you want more coverage on your arms without going full long-sleeves, for a chic garden party aesthetic.
Agua by Agua Bendita Espliego Oasis Maxi Dress
Instead of the usual long-sleeve or tank iterations, consider a romantic floral off-the-shoulder maxi dress, like this gorgeous frock from Agua by Agua Bendita.
Poupette St. Barth Denise Printed Satin Maxi Dress
While Poupette is perhaps most closely associated with their chic beachwear, the brand also has plenty of pieces that are just as suitable for everyday or an evening out, even if you’re not on a beachy getaway. This delicate A-line spaghetti strap dress has a wide v-neck and flowing tassels, for a breezy, effortless feel.
Skims Soft Lounge Ribbed Long Slipdress
Kim Kardashian’s Skims is known for their flattering shapewear, but the brand also makes great everyday staple looks, like this body-hugging, lightweight slip dress. It’s no surprise the versatile frock is a best-seller for the brand, and it’s also plus size-inclusive, with a range from XXS to 4X.
Reformation Annabelle Silk Dress
Reformation is a go-to for everyday spring and summer dresses, but the sustainably-focused brand also offers plenty of dressier frocks and cocktail dresses for special occasions, like this sleek gown, with a subtle cowl scoop neck.
Mirth Biarritz Dress in Rose Bloom
This sleeveless floral print maxi has a relaxed but flattering silhouette, with a v-neckline and subtle cutouts around the bodice. It’s so versatile and easy to throw on; wear it as a breezy sundress during warmer months, or add a denim jacket or leather topper when it’s cooler out.