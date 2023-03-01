The Most Luxurious Hotels in Napa for Your Next Trip to Wine Country

If you’re contemplating a trip to Napa, then you’ve likely already come up with a list of all the wineries and restaurants you want to hit while enjoying your Northern California sojourn, but what about your accommodations? There’s no shortage of luxury hotels in wine country, from adorable boutique options to palatial resorts, and everything in between. And don’t forget that wine country is more than just Napa; there are plenty of towns throughout the region, including Calistoga, Yountville and St. Helena—there’s a hotel for every type of luxury-loving traveler.

Napa is just 50 miles north of San Francisco, but feels like it’s a world away—and no, that’s not just because of the horrendous traffic that’s often a part of the travel experience. Once you arrive in Napa, though, with its vine-covered hills and relaxed lifestyle, you’ll know it’s worth it…especially after you’ve gotten to your first wine tasting. Below, see the best luxury hotels to book for your next trip to wine country.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.