The Most Luxurious Hotels in Napa for Your Next Trip to Wine Country

If you’re contemplating a trip to Napa, then you’ve likely already come up with a list of all the wineries and restaurants you want to hit while enjoying your Northern California sojourn, but what about your accommodations? There’s no shortage of luxury hotels in wine country, from adorable boutique options to palatial resorts, and everything in between. And don’t forget that wine country is more than just Napa; there are plenty of towns throughout the region, including Calistoga, Yountville and St. Helena—there’s a hotel for every type of luxury-loving traveler.
Napa is just 50 miles north of San Francisco, but feels like it’s a world away—and no, that’s not just because of the horrendous traffic that’s often a part of the travel experience. Once you arrive in Napa, though, with its vine-covered hills and relaxed lifestyle, you’ll know it’s worth it…especially after you’ve gotten to your first wine tasting. Below, see the best luxury hotels to book for your next trip to wine country.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Napa Valley
Meadowood Napa Valley
900 Meadowood Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
Meadowood is a beloved Napa icon; it’s a special spot in St. Helena, mere minutes from the Napa River, that manages to stand out among the plethora of luxury wine country hotels. Parts of the 250-acre property were destroyed in the devastating Glass Fire in 2022, including the three Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood, but the gorgeous estate opened as a 36-room boutique hotel spot in 2021. The airy accommodations are cozy, comfortable and spacious, with wood beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces and marble bathrooms, as well as complimentary Wifi throughout the resort. While the Restaurant at Meadowood hasn’t reopened, the property did recently debut a new, more casual on-site restaurant, Forum. It’s all in line with Meadowood’s impeccable service and luxurious yet understated guest rooms and amenities, including multiple outdoor pools, a relaxing spa and tennis courts.
Carneros Resort and Spa
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559
This farmhouse-inspired hotel is composed of 100 free-standing cottages and residences, for the ultimate in private getaways. The rooms have a private home feel; they all have personal porches and backyards with a sundeck and garden, decked out with chairs and a fire pit, and many with soaking tubs and outdoor showers. There’s a true farm-to-table dining experience at Farm, where the dishes include ingredients from the hotel’s garden. There’s also the Hilltop Dining Room, overlooking the outdoor pool and spa. Strolling through the grounds is nice enough exercise, but there’s also a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, too. Aside from all the luxurious amenities and pampering experiences, Carneros also happens to be a truly eco-friendly hotel, as it’s part of Beyond Green, a collection of hotels and reports that only accepts members that abide by specific sustainability fundamentals.
Auberge du Soleil, an Auberge Resorts Collection Hotel
80 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
Auberge du Soleil is another classic Napa property; the ultra-luxurious resort sits on 33 hillside acres in St. Helena, and is known for its Michelin-starred dining and truly jaw-dropping vistas of the neighboring landscape. This beloved high-end hotel is also adults-only, which is a major plus for those that want to enjoy their wine country getaway without a slew of rowdy children running around. The 50 rooms feature Provence-inspired decor and furnishings, Italian linens as well as private terraces.
The property is known for the food and beverage, and is set to debut a freshly renovated restaurant and bar in March, courtesy of a redesign by Suzanne Tucker, for a more contemporary, modern feel.
Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley
400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
The Four Seasons finally opened a wine country hotel in November 2021, and the sleek property did not disappoint. It’s right in Calistoga, which as long been famous for its hot springs. There are 85 farmhouse inspired rooms, with wood accents and clean, neutral color palette. There are two main on-site restaurants; Auro is a fine dining tasting menu, while Truss Restaurant and Bar is a more casual eatery. There’s also Campo, an open-air poolside option. For the ultimate in relaxation, head to Spa Talise and try one of the Biologique Recherche treatments.
The property has all the luxe amenities you’d expect of a Four Seasons, but also stands out as it is the first hotel in Napa to be located within the midst of an actual working vineyard, the onsite Elusa Winery. The Calistoga microclimate at the vineyard is especially beneficial for cabernet grapes, and guests can try out the varietals in the wine tasting room.
Bardessono Hotel and Spa
6526 Yount St, Yountville, CA 94599
Bardessono is actually in Yountville, in a super convenient spot on Yount Street, right off the main town hub of Washington Street, so guests can easily walk around the the neighboring shops, restaurants and tasting rooms. The eco-friendly hotel, which is situated within its own vineyard and is one of 14 Leed Platinum certified hotels in the United States, is composed of 65 rooms and suites, which are outfitted with custom furnishings, Egyptian cotton linens and unique art pieces. The on-site Lucy Restaurant & Bar focuses on using locally-sourced ingredients, including from the property’s organic garden. There’s also a rooftop pool and hot tub, as well as the B Spa.