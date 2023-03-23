The Top Luxury Hotels to Know in Palm Springs

Palm Springs has been a popular California destination for over a century, but it really gained traction with the Hollywood set starting in the 1930s. Glamorous movie stars and film industry bigwigs continued to flock to the desert retreat throughout the 1950s and 1960s, and it’s easy to see why. Coachella Valley is just under a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, and is known for the always-sunny weather (as in, 350 days of sunshine a year), golf, hot springs and retro-chic restaurants, shops and, of course, stylish luxury hotels.

Indeed, the desert oasis is filled with a variety of charming hotels; there are palatial resorts, midcentury boutique bungalows and revamped historic accommodations, for every type of traveler. Below, see the best and most luxurious hotels to book for your next desert getaway.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.