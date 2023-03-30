The Platform Sandals to Elevate Your Spring Style

Spring has arrived, and with warmer weather upon us, it’s time to stow away those winter boots and look ahead to sandal season. The open-toed shoe is a spring and summer essential, and this year, we’re all about a platform sandal. While a minimalist, entirely flat shoe is always chic, a platform adds a fun, playful note to your footwear situation, not to mention the comfort factor—platforms make shoes so much easier to wear, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up style points.
Platform shoes have been having a moment, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. While a chunky boot or platform loafer is great for winter or transitional times of year, it’s finally time to bring on the open-toe shoes. Whether you’re looking for a flatform slide, strappy high heel, chunky espadrille, wedge sandal or anything in between, we’ve got you covered—there’s a platform sandal for every warm weather occasion!
Below, see the best platform sandals to shop this season.
The Best Platform Sandals for Women
Loeffler Randall Natalia Platinum Platform Bow Heel
A feminine and flirty pair of gold ankle strap platform heels are the perfect shoes for spring and summer; the chunky block heel is sturdy and comfy, while the delicate straps adds a soft and whimsical touch. These are also great for all those weddings you have to attend this season.
Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan
There’s a reason Birkenstock’s Arizona slide sandals are always a best-seller and have stood the test of time; they’re so comfortable and supportive, thanks to the specially designed cork footbed, and this particular pair has a higher flatform, for a little extra sass. They’re also vegan-friendly, as they’re made with faux leather.
AGL Cage Sandal Sista Straps
These retro-inspired caged shoes are a chic combination of platform clogs and strappy sandals. You can dress them up or down; they go with everything from floaty summer dresses to your favorite cropped denim.
Gianvito Rossi 70 Suede Platform Sandals
These strappy black suede platform sandals fit the bill for the ultimate transitional footwear, as they easily work for those in-between times of year.
The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Sandal
Don’t sleep on the humble flip flop, especially this sophisticated take on the thong silhouette from The Row. These platform leather sandals are flattering and versatile, making them ideal for an everyday warm weather shoe.
Aquatalia Denissa Suede Slingback Platform Sandals
Aquatalia is known for comfy and cute shoes, like these suede platform slingbacks that easily transition from day to night.
Prada Silk Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
Prada’s splurge-worthy nude silk platform sandals are definitely an investment, but they’re so chic and sophisticated, and go with all your favorite summer nighttime ensembles for fancier occasions.
Castañer Chiara Platform Espadrilles
Castañer’s classic espadrille sandals are royally-approved, as Kate Middleton has oft been spotted in the brand. These denim lace-up platform sandals are a perfectly preppy option, and a great everyday shoe for those who want a walkable wedge heel espadrille that still offers a bit of height.
Larroudé Dolly Patent Leather Platform Mules
The ’90s are back, so embrace the trend with these chunky patent leather platform slip-on mules.
Nodaleto Bulla Ness Leather Platform Sandals
These chunky white platform sandals are giving us mod ’60s vibes.
Marc Fisher Hollis Espadrille Platform Sandal
This espadrille wedge sandal offers all the benefits of extra heel height, but without the discomfort skinny stilettos.
Alexandre Birman Clarita Curve Bow-Embellished Platform Heel Sandals
Alexandre Birman’s iconic Clarita shoe is a summery favorite, and the designer’s bow-accented ankle strap sandals are sure to be a staple in your warm weather rotation. This particular nude suede pair are so versatile, with a comfortable (but very high) sturdy block heel.
Vionic Vesta Flatform Lug Sandal
The slip-on platform slide sandal is key for any warm weather wardrobe, and for a comfy and easy flatform sandal, look no further than these durable and versatile black leather shoes.
Clergerie Paris Dayna Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
A neutral-colored block heel platform sandal instantly elevates any outfit.
Paloma Barcelo Ivai Platform Sandal
These shoes seamlessly combine the fisherman sandal trend with the platform aesthetic.
Reformation Maize Satin Platform Sandals
The satin material adds a dressier element to this block sole platform sandal.
M. Gemi The Lizza Nuova
Get ready to celebrate the best time of year with a glittery gold party shoe.
Zigi Rosalinda Platform Slide Sandal
If you’re looking for a platform slide sandal to get you through these in-between season times, consider these black velvet shoes, with bejeweled buckle accents.