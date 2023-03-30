Lifestyle

The Platform Sandals to Elevate Your Spring Style

Spice up your seasonal aesthetic with a chic pair of platform sandals.

platform sandals
These are the most stylish platform sandals to shop this season.

Spring has arrived, and with warmer weather upon us, it’s time to stow away those winter boots and look ahead to sandal season. The open-toed shoe is a spring and summer essential, and this year, we’re all about a platform sandal. While a minimalist, entirely flat shoe is always chic, a platform adds a fun, playful note to your footwear situation, not to mention the comfort factor—platforms make shoes so much easier to wear, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up style points.

Platform shoes have been having a moment, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. While a chunky boot or platform loafer is great for winter or transitional times of year, it’s finally time to bring on the open-toe shoes. Whether you’re looking for a flatform slide, strappy high heel, chunky espadrille, wedge sandal or anything in between, we’ve got you covered—there’s a platform sandal for every warm weather occasion!

Below, see the best platform sandals to shop this season.

The Best Platform Sandals for Women

All the most stylish women’s platform sandals to shop now

  • gold platform heeled sandals
    Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Natalia Platinum Platform Bow Heel

    A feminine and flirty pair of gold ankle strap platform heels are the perfect shoes for spring and summer; the chunky block heel is sturdy and comfy, while the delicate straps adds a soft and whimsical touch. These are also great for all those weddings you have to attend this season.

    $450, Shop Now
  • black Birkenstock slide sandals
    Birkenstock.

    Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan

    There’s a reason Birkenstock’s Arizona slide sandals are always a best-seller and have stood the test of time; they’re so comfortable and supportive, thanks to the specially designed cork footbed, and this particular pair has a higher flatform, for a little extra sass. They’re also vegan-friendly, as they’re made with faux leather.

    $110, Shop Now
  • AGL.

    AGL Cage Sandal Sista Straps

    These retro-inspired caged shoes are a chic combination of platform clogs and strappy sandals. You can dress them up or down; they go with everything from floaty summer dresses to your favorite cropped denim.

    $525, Shop Now
  • Gianvito Rossi black suede platform sandals
    Gianvito Rossi.

    Gianvito Rossi 70 Suede Platform Sandals

    These strappy black suede platform sandals fit the bill for the ultimate transitional footwear, as they easily work for those in-between times of year.

    $945, Shop Now
  • black leather platform flip flops
    The Row.

    The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Sandal

    Don’t sleep on the humble flip flop, especially this sophisticated take on the thong silhouette from The Row. These platform leather sandals are flattering and versatile, making them ideal for an everyday warm weather shoe.

    $925, Shop Now
  • nude suede platform sandals
    Aquatalia.

    Aquatalia Denissa Suede Slingback Platform Sandals

    Aquatalia is known for comfy and cute shoes, like these suede platform slingbacks that easily transition from day to night.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Prada Silk Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
    Prada.

    Prada Silk Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

    Prada’s splurge-worthy nude silk platform sandals are definitely an investment, but they’re so chic and sophisticated, and go with all your favorite summer nighttime ensembles for fancier occasions.

    $1,220, Shop Now
  • denim platform wedge espadrille sandals
    Castañer.

    Castañer Chiara Platform Espadrilles

    Castañer’s classic espadrille sandals are royally-approved, as Kate Middleton has oft been spotted in the brand. These denim lace-up platform sandals are a perfectly preppy option, and a great everyday shoe for those who want a walkable wedge heel espadrille that still offers a bit of height.

    $175, Shop Now
  • black patent leather sandal mule heels
    Larroudé.

    Larroudé Dolly Patent Leather Platform Mules

    The ’90s are back, so embrace the trend with these chunky patent leather platform slip-on mules.

    $315, Shop Now
  • Nodaleto.

    Nodaleto Bulla Ness Leather Platform Sandals

    These chunky white platform sandals are giving us mod ’60s vibes.

    $795, Shop Now
  • Marc Fisher Hollis Espadrille Platform Sandal
    Marc Fisher.

    Marc Fisher Hollis Espadrille Platform Sandal

    This espadrille wedge sandal offers all the benefits of extra heel height, but without the discomfort skinny stilettos.

    $140, Shop Now
  • tan suede platform sandals for women with bows and ankle strap
    Alexandre Birman.

    Alexandre Birman Clarita Curve Bow-Embellished Platform Heel Sandals

    Alexandre Birman’s iconic Clarita shoe is a summery favorite, and the designer’s bow-accented ankle strap sandals are sure to be a staple in your warm weather rotation. This particular nude suede pair are so versatile, with a comfortable (but very high) sturdy block heel.

    $695, Shop Now
  • Vionic Vesta Flatform Lug Sandal
    Vionic.

    Vionic Vesta Flatform Lug Sandal

    The slip-on platform slide sandal is key for any warm weather wardrobe, and for a comfy and easy flatform sandal, look no further than these durable and versatile black leather shoes.

    $129.95, Shop Now
  • Clergerie Paris Dayna Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
    Clergerie Paris Dayna Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

    Clergerie Paris Dayna Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

    A neutral-colored block heel platform sandal instantly elevates any outfit.

    $625, Shop Now
  • Paloma Barcelo Ivai Platform Sandal
    Paloma Barcelo Ivai Platform Sandal

    Paloma Barcelo Ivai Platform Sandal

    These shoes seamlessly combine the fisherman sandal trend with the platform aesthetic.

    $380, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Maize Satin Platform Sandals

    The satin material adds a dressier element to this block sole platform sandal.

    $250, Shop Now
  • M.Gemi.

    M. Gemi The Lizza Nuova

    Get ready to celebrate the best time of year with a glittery gold party shoe.

    $278, Shop Now
  • Zigi Rosalinda Platform Slide Sandal
    Zigi Rosalinda Platform Slide Sandal

    Zigi Rosalinda Platform Slide Sandal

    If you’re looking for a platform slide sandal to get you through these in-between season times, consider these black velvet shoes, with bejeweled buckle accents.

    $249.95, Shop Now
