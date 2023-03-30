The Platform Sandals to Elevate Your Spring Style

Spring has arrived, and with warmer weather upon us, it’s time to stow away those winter boots and look ahead to sandal season. The open-toed shoe is a spring and summer essential, and this year, we’re all about a platform sandal. While a minimalist, entirely flat shoe is always chic, a platform adds a fun, playful note to your footwear situation, not to mention the comfort factor—platforms make shoes so much easier to wear, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up style points.

Platform shoes have been having a moment, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. While a chunky boot or platform loafer is great for winter or transitional times of year, it’s finally time to bring on the open-toe shoes. Whether you’re looking for a flatform slide, strappy high heel, chunky espadrille, wedge sandal or anything in between, we’ve got you covered—there’s a platform sandal for every warm weather occasion!

Below, see the best platform sandals to shop this season.

