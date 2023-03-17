15 Must-Have Polo Shirts for Men to Shop This Season

Ah, the iconic polo shirt: a true knight in shining armor for menswear, gallantly charging through the ages since its debut in 19th-century polo matches. The story unfolds with John E. Brooks, the mastermind behind Brooks Brothers, who first reinvented the polo in 1896. Then, in 1933, French tennis legend Jean René Lacoste stepped up to transform the modest short-sleeve cotton-piqué polo shirt design into the contemporary menswear staple we all adore.

Zooming into 2023, the polo’s latest evolution flaunts game-changing features like sweat-wicking tech fabrics and four-way stretch for ultimate comfort. No wardrobe is truly complete without a handful of these preppy and stylish gems. The classic fit polo is the embodiment of casual sophistication, the mullet of menswear: nonchalant up front, polished at the top. It’s your go-to for elevating any outfit, from weekend adventures in retro shorts and white sneakers, to chinos and loafers, to denim and t-shirt-clad nights out.

Choosing the ideal polo comes down to fit and fabric. Casual can mean boxy and loose or snug and bicep-hugging, depending on your personal definition. Meanwhile, office-appropriate attire tends to demand a more understated fit. An all-seasons cotton is a reliable option, but when temperatures dip, consider upgrading to a cozy wool, sumptuous cashmere knit or long sleeve polo shirt. Break free from the dull polos of your past and embrace your quirky side with unconventional colors, vintage touches, and daringly oversized silhouettes. Behold our selection of 15 of the best polo shirts for men to upgrade your wardrobe as the mercury rises.

