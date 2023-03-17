15 Must-Have Polo Shirts for Men to Shop This Season

Ah, the iconic polo shirt: a true knight in shining armor for menswear, gallantly charging through the ages since its debut in 19th-century polo matches. The story unfolds with John E. Brooks, the mastermind behind Brooks Brothers, who first reinvented the polo in 1896. Then, in 1933, French tennis legend Jean René Lacoste stepped up to transform the modest short-sleeve cotton-piqué polo shirt design into the contemporary menswear staple we all adore.
Zooming into 2023, the polo’s latest evolution flaunts game-changing features like sweat-wicking tech fabrics and four-way stretch for ultimate comfort. No wardrobe is truly complete without a handful of these preppy and stylish gems. The classic fit polo is the embodiment of casual sophistication, the mullet of menswear: nonchalant up front, polished at the top. It’s your go-to for elevating any outfit, from weekend adventures in retro shorts and white sneakers, to chinos and loafers, to denim and t-shirt-clad nights out.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Choosing the ideal polo comes down to fit and fabric. Casual can mean boxy and loose or snug and bicep-hugging, depending on your personal definition. Meanwhile, office-appropriate attire tends to demand a more understated fit. An all-seasons cotton is a reliable option, but when temperatures dip, consider upgrading to a cozy wool, sumptuous cashmere knit or long sleeve polo shirt. Break free from the dull polos of your past and embrace your quirky side with unconventional colors, vintage touches, and daringly oversized silhouettes. Behold our selection of 15 of the best polo shirts for men to upgrade your wardrobe as the mercury rises.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Men's Polo Shirts
-
Hypernatural Dagger Slim Fit Micro-Pique Polo
Following two years of R&D, Hypernatural launched a collection of performance polos made from an innovative proprietary fabric: a combination of Supima cotton (the softest in the world) enhanced with skin-cooling jade stone, odor-bashing chitin and stretchy spandex. The result is a soft, luxurious garment that is 95 percent biodegradable with zero percent virgin polyester or plastics.
-
Loro Piana Brentwood Polo
Luxurious and performance-driven, Loro Piana’s Brentwood short sleeve polo shirt offers the perfect blend of classic style and modern sensibility with a stylish two-tone trim. With its stretch-cotton piqué fabric, it’s an investment piece that’s worth every penny.
-
Luca Faloni Silk-Cotton Polo
Handmade in Piedmont of exceptional featherlight materials, this limited edition short-sleeve polo boasts the distinctive “paramontura” collar, crafted from a single piece of fabric, creating an air of sophistication. Embrace its comfortable fit and refined details such as mother-of-pearl buttons.
-
Etro Jersey Polo Shirt With Paisley Crochet
For those who crave patterns every once and a while, Etro’s subtly jacquard-knitted paisley polo shirt is the right answer. Made in Italy and boasting horn buttons, this shirt is a testament to the brand’s mastery of intricate designs.
-
Altea Slim-Fit Linen And Cotton-Blend Polo Shirt
Elevate your style with Altea’s slim-fit classic polo, crafted from a lightweight, breathable linen and cotton blend. This Italian-made shirt is a solid layering piece, effortlessly complementing a cardigan or blazer.
-
Oliver Spencer Tabley Waffle Organic Cotton Blend Polo
The waffle knit Tabley polo from Oliver Spencer is a true essential. Its stretch organic cotton and classic three-button placket make it a timeless and versatile pick that transcends seasons.
-
NN07 Ryan 6560 Polo Shirt
This relaxed fit polo shirt reimagines the classic with an open collar and crocheted cotton. Its contrasting geometric pattern on the patch pocket adds an extra touch of visual interest.
-
Brunello Cucinelli Striped Ribbed Cotton Polo Shirt
Invest in this effortlessly stylish striped ribbed cotton polo from Brunello Cucinelli. It’s the perfect piece to bridge the gap between smart and casual dressing.
-
Le 17 Septembre Knitted Cotton-Blend Polo Shirt
Hip yet sophisticated, Le 17 Septembre’s knitted cotton-blend polo drapes beautifully without clinging. Its mottled finish adds a dose of textural intrigue to your wardrobe.
-
Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo Shirt
Part of Huckberry’s popular 72-Hour collection, this shirt features a blend of New Zealand merino wool and nylon for wash-proof durability. This versatile travel polo doubles as a merino base layer or a standalone performance shirt, ideal for light packing and breathability. Conquer any adventure with confidence, as its odor-resistant and moisture-wicking merino wool ensures freshness even after three days of wear.
-
Aspesi Cotton Polo With Contrasting Detailing
Experience unparalleled comfort with Aspesi’s lightweight, breathable cotton-jersey polo. Meticulously designed with mother-of-pearl buttons and side slits, this shirt is a testament to the brand’s dedication to fabric research and development.
-
Todd Snyder Italian Cotton Silk Tipped Riviera Sweater Polo
Meet your soon-to-be favorite retro-tipped polo from Todd Snyder, which comes in a slew of on-trend spring colors ready to stock this season’s closet. Made from Italian cotton-silk yarn, it’s crafted with rib stitch at the front body, contrast tipping on the placket, collar, pocket, waistband, and cuffs. Peep the red ticking stripe above the tipping as another stand-out detail.
-
Barena Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt
Dreaming of your next warm-weather getaway? Don’t forget to pack Barena’s crisp white polo shirt. Featuring a classic collar, it’s the ideal companion for shorts and slides on your well-deserved vacation. Woven from a lightweight, enduring blend of linen and cotton, this sleek design seamlessly integrates with your existing cache of clothes.
-
Theory Nare Slim-Fit Cotton-Blend Polo Shirt
For those seeking a versatile warm-weather staple, look no further than Theory’s slim-fit cotton-blend polo shirt. With its black and white shades, it’s a slam-dunk when paired with jeans and sartorial tailoring alike.
-
Orlebar Brown Terry Towelling Crystal Sea Tailored Fit Resort Towelling Polo Shirt
Crafted from plush organic cotton toweling, this tailored-fit marvel will enhance your resort look—especially when worn untucked—adding a lavish eco-luxury touch to your tropical vacation ensemble.