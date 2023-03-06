The Most Luxurious Hotels in San Francisco

While San Francisco’s tech sector is undoubtedly a major factor in the city’s growth over the past several years, there’s so much more to the Northern California locale than all things venture capital and start-ups, especially as a visitor to the notoriously foggy spot. San Francisco is home to a thriving arts scene, dreamy historic architecture and countless cultural attractions. It’s a famously hilly city, but it’s also super walkable (though there’s also the BART transit system), allowing locals and tourists to easily roam through SF’s various neighborhoods and districts, taking in iconic sights and destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts, Alcatraz and the Presidio National Park. While Fisherman’s Wharf is known for being overrun with tourists, there’s nothing wrong with a quick trip to the waterfront neighborhood. Speaking of quick trips, San Fran also happens to be the perfect starting point for other NorCal destinations, including Napa Valley and Big Sur.
If you’re planning a getaway to San Francisco, then it’s time to book a luxury hotel for your California jaunt. The city is filled with chic accommodations, but certain hotels stand out a step above the rest, of course, and don’t forget to factor in location, too. Below, see the best and most luxurious San Francisco hotels to book for your next trip to the Bay Area.
The Best Hotels in San Francisco, California
The best luxury hotels where you should check in during your next trip to San Francisco.
Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
757 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
The Four Seasons San Francisco first opened in 2001, right on Market Street. It’s a convenient spot for most travelers, with easy access to Union Square, SoMa and the Financial District, and is within easy walking distance to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The 277 rooms are outfitted with decor inspired by the Bay Area, combined with the clean and modern aesthetic of the area’s big tech scene. Custom carpets and wall covering are intended to evoke the foggy landscape, while floor-to-ceiling windows in all the guest rooms showcase impressive San Fran views. All rooms have free Wifi, as well.
The Four Seasons occupies 12 floors of the 42-story building, and hotel guests have access to the Equinox Sports Club, including the fitness center, complete with a swimming pool and spa. There’s also an on-site restaurant, MKT Restaurant & Bar, with impressive views of downtown San Francisco.
The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco
600 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco is perched atop Nob Hill, in a landmark building that dates back to 1909 and fits in perfectly with the rest of the luxury hotels and mansions in the neighborhood.
The 336 rooms and suites are decorated mostly in deep blues and neutrals, and they all have views of either downtown or San Francisco Bay. The hotel, which is a part of Marriott, is equipped with a fitness center, restaurant, bar and The JCB Tasting Lounge, for a special vino sampling experience—it is just about an hour to Napa, after all. The location is great, too, as there’s a cable car stop right outside the hotel lobby’s front door.
Fairmont San Francisco
950 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
The Fairmont San Francisco is an icon in the City by the Bay. The luxury five-star hotel first opened its doors in 1907, and has remained a favorite of jet-setters and locals alike in the years since. There are 606 high-end rooms and suites in the Beaux Arts-style Nob Hill building, the smallest of which is 370 square feet.
The hotel is also home to the historic Tonga Room, a tropical-themed tiki bar venue that might seem out of place in the stately hotel, but just adds to the charm. There’s also a lobby restaurant, Laurel Court, and upstairs, there’s a rooftop garden, as well as a fitness center and a spa.
The St. Regis San Francisco
125 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
The St. Regis is right in the midst of the SoMa neighborhood, near the Moscone Center, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The property unveiled the results of a luxe redesign last year, revealing updates to all the 260 rooms and suites, as well as the lobby, bar and meeting spaces. The freshly renovated rooms feature leather headboards and bathrooms with soaking tubs and rainforest showers, while the larger suites also have separate living rooms. There’s one fine dining restaurant, Astra, in addition to the St. Regis Bar.
Hotel Drisco
2901 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
For a unique and luxurious boutique hotel experience, look no further than the Hotel Drisco. The hotel occupies a circa-1903 Edwardian-style building in Pacific Heights, with just 48 rooms and suites. All the accommodations are outfitted with Bvlgari toiletries and a pillow menu, so you can customize your sleep experience, as well as a white noise machine, for the best night’s rest. There’s not an actual on-site restaurant, but a breakfast buffet is served every morning. There is room service, as well as plenty of dining options in the area, and also a daily wine reception. Hotel Drisco also offers guests complimentary chauffeur service from the property to any destination within the San Francisco area.
1 Hotel San Francisco
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
The 1 Hotel San Francisco is one of the newest additions to the city’s hospitality scene; it just opened in 2022. The sustainably-focused hotel group’s first San Francisco property is located right on the famed Embarcadero, just across the street from the Ferry Building. It’s situated within walking distance of Chinatown, Union Square and SoMa. The hotel is comprised of 200 rooms, which feature natural materials like reclaimed woods and native greenery, as well as sustainably-sourced linens and free Wifi. There’s also a wellness spa and a fitness center.
The farm-to-table restaurant, Terrene, focuses on using only local ingredients and produce, including from the rooftop chef’s garden, where there are also beehives for on-site honey.
Cavallo Point
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965
Okay, so Cavallo Point is *technically* in Sausalito, but it’s a great hotel option if you don’t want to stay within the confines of SF, and prefer more of a resort-esque vibe. The adorable hotel is situated right at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, just across the bay from San Francisco. The eco-friendly property, a part of Preferred Hotels and Beyond Green, offers 142 rooms and suites (you can opt for historic or contemporary accommodation options), which are found throughout the sprawling property, and many of which feature the hotel’s nearly 800 pieces of original artwork. There’s also an on-site boutique, the Mercantile.
The Murray Circle restaurant is all about local and seasonal ingredients, while the Farley Bar is perfect for a cozy cocktail. A trip to the 11,000-square-foot spa is a must; it’s so soothing, for a true relaxation retreat, complete with an outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzis and eucalyptus-infused steam rooms.