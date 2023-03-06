The Most Luxurious Hotels in San Francisco

While San Francisco’s tech sector is undoubtedly a major factor in the city’s growth over the past several years, there’s so much more to the Northern California locale than all things venture capital and start-ups, especially as a visitor to the notoriously foggy spot. San Francisco is home to a thriving arts scene, dreamy historic architecture and countless cultural attractions. It’s a famously hilly city, but it’s also super walkable (though there’s also the BART transit system), allowing locals and tourists to easily roam through SF’s various neighborhoods and districts, taking in iconic sights and destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts, Alcatraz and the Presidio National Park. While Fisherman’s Wharf is known for being overrun with tourists, there’s nothing wrong with a quick trip to the waterfront neighborhood. Speaking of quick trips, San Fran also happens to be the perfect starting point for other NorCal destinations, including Napa Valley and Big Sur.

If you’re planning a getaway to San Francisco, then it’s time to book a luxury hotel for your California jaunt. The city is filled with chic accommodations, but certain hotels stand out a step above the rest, of course, and don’t forget to factor in location, too. Below, see the best and most luxurious San Francisco hotels to book for your next trip to the Bay Area.

