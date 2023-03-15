The Most Delightful Spring Candles to Light This Season

It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but spring is finally in the air. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home decor swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this as a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
Finding the perfect scented candle for your home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Springtime is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing spring scent to lift your mood and brighten up your home. Below, see the best spring candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Spring Candles to Usher in the New Season
The loveliest spring candle scents to light up your home this season.
-
Lafco Jungle Bloom Candle
Transport yourself to a magical jungle getaway with this fresh green fragrance, which has notes of coconut water, cucumber, sandalwood, bergamot, lily and mango wood. The soy wax candle is made using essential oil-based fragrance scents, with a 100 percent cotton wick, and we love the pretty green vessel.
-
Acqua di Parma La Casa Sul Lago Candle
Take a sensory trip to Italy with this lovely floral candle that features a delightful fresh floral scent of bergamot, lily of the valley, musk and amber.
-
Carrière Frères Tomato Candle
A tomato candle is a more unexpected scent than the usual soft spring florals, but we highly recommend trying it out. It’s fun and unique, with a sweet yet zesty quality.
-
L'or de Seraphine Belvedere Candle
This is a quintessentially spring-y scented candle, and will perfume your home with a dreamy mix of mango, goji berries and tarocco oranges. The butterfly-embellished ceramic vessel is a chic addition to your home decor situation, too.
-
Boy Smells Marble Fruit Candle
Sure, spring is just barely getting here, but why not get excited for summer with Boy Smells’ floral and fruity votive? It’s a mixture of cedar and sandalwood with brighter notes of jasmine, magnolia, freesia and musk.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Ceramic Candle
Not everyone wants a straightforward, über-flowery candle for spring. This luxe votive combines oud wood with light roses and violet accord, along with amber vanilla accord and hints of cinnamon.
-
Otherland Purple Petals Candle
For a bougie that’s unapologetically feminine, fresh and floral, try Otherland’s new Purple Petals candle, which features a mixture of lilac, hyacinth and lychee.
-
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle
Tom Ford’s cheeky Lost Cherry candle is worth the splurge, thanks to an intoxicating scent of cherry mingled with Turkish rose, jasmine, tonka, sandalwood, cedar and vetiver.
-
La Jolie Rose Maelyn Scented Candle
Light up this soothing glass jar candle and breathe in a relaxing and romantic bouquet of lavender, red berries, violet, gardenia, tuberose, jasmine and amber.
-
AveSeena Neroli Madeleine
Warm up any space with this delicious candle, with its blend of neroli and fresh French madeleines—it’s way less expensive than a plane ticket to Paris.
-
Tocca Cleopatra Candle
This fresh and clean hand-poured candle is inspired by Cleopatra’s beauty rituals, with notes of cucumber and grapefruit.
-
Diptyque Tubéreuse
The classic Diptyque tuberose candle is always a best-seller for the brand, but why not elevate your votive game with the luxurious larger version, in a perfectly seasonal brightly colored vessel?
-
Malin + Goetz Tomato Candle
This hand-poured candle exudes an aroma of tomato along with basil, lavender and mint, as well as cedarwood, green pepper and mandarin.
-
Aerin Megève's Rose Candle
Keep it classic with Aerin’s soft rose votive, which has hints of lemon zest, greens, musk and sandalwood.
-
Glasshouse Fragrances Rendezvous Candle
Bring on all the floral spring vibes with this delightful two-wick candle. It’s a sophisticated combination of white florals and sugar cane, with orchid, gardenia and neroli, and finally base notes of amber and vanilla. We love that Glasshouse Fragrances’ soy candles are potent in the best way.
-
Aromatique The Smell of Spring Cube Glass Candle
Embrace all the florals with this hyacinth, jasmine, rose and lily of the valley hand-poured candle, which also features subtle notes of pineapple, balsamic and vanilla.
-
Nest New York Wild Mint and Eucalyptus Scented Classic Candle
This vibrant, minty eucalyptus candle is fresh and grounding, with notes of basil and ginger, too.
-
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle
Bring an ocean-ready freshness into your home with a sea salt and wood sage Jo Malone votive.