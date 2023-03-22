The Stylish Smocked Dresses Your Wardrobe Needs Right Now

Spring is in the air, and with rising temperatures sure to arrive before you know it, it’s time to start getting ready for warm weather dressing—or, at the very least, start embracing transitional attire. Sure, summer is still a ways away, but after a long, cold and grey winter, let’s put away those parkas, sweaters and pants until next year, and start pulling out your favorite frocks.

Right now, we’re all about a smocked dress, which combines the best of comfort, ease and style. While smocked dresses have been worn for decades, they’ve become even more relevant over the past few years, especially with the ongoing popularity of the cottagecore trend and the coastal grandmother aesthetic. Smocked dresses are stylish, flattering and, above all, comfortable, which is especially appealing after all those months so many of us spent at home in sweatsuits, hoodies and leggings, because there’s no reason we should have to give up comfort even though IRL events and obligations are back up and running.

Smocked dresses are typically identified by stretchy gathered material, most often at the bodice or waist of the frock. The smocking adds a comfortable structure to the dress that’s flattering without being too constricting. Like any good wardrobe staple, smocked dresses are super versatile; you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. They come in a plethora of silhouettes, whether you’re looking at a babydoll mini, a demure ankle-length frock or a long-sleeved bohemian-inspired style. They also work any time of year; wear one in a thicker fabric with tights when it’s cooler out, or a linen frock during summer. A silkier fabric is chic for a special occasion or dressier affair. Your outerwear choice can also change the feel of a smocked dress; layer with a leather jacket or denim topper if there’s a chill in the air, or perhaps a blazer, for a work-appropriate look.

Below, see the best smocked dress to shop now.

