The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the Season

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter coats, sweaters and boots, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.

While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a drink solo or mixing up a batch of refreshments for a celebratory springtime fête. From bubbly beverages and champagne cocktails to cheerful spritzers and mezcal libations, these are the best spring-ready cocktail recipes to whip up this season.

The Best Spring Cocktail Recipes to Sip This Season

The League Favorite

Ingredients:

2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.25 oz simple syrup

1 bar spoon apricot preserves

Elderflower tonic water

Lemon wedge and sprig of thyme

Directions:

Add all ingredients, except tonic, to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine strain over ice into a highball glass; top with elderflower tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh sprig of thyme and enjoy this gin cocktail.

Ketel One Spring Garden

Ingredients:

45 ml Ketel One Vodka

10 ml sugar syrup

20ml fresh lemon

65 ml fresh pressed apple juice

3 fresh raspberries

8 fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprig and raspberry.

Peach Flower Power

Ingredients:

3 oz Rosa Regale Sparkling White Wine

1 oz gin

.5 oz elderflower liqueur

.5 oz peach puree

1 oz lemon juice

2 dashes lavender bitters

Directions:

Shake over ice; top off with sparkling white wine. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with lemon twist and edible orchard.

Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams

Ingredients:

2 oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz lavender syrup

Luxardo cherry

Directions:

Shake ingredients well over ice. Strain over a coupe or martini glass; garnish with a cherry skewer.

Betty Buzz Grapefruit Thyme Fizz Mocktail

Ingredients:

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

Meyer lemon juice

Thyme

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a lowball glass filled with ice. Stir gently and garnish with thyme.

Raspberry Rosé Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 lime, cut into wheels

.5 part raspberries

Sugar, to taste

1 bottle chilled Mumm Napa Brut Rosé

Raspberries and lime wheel, for garnish

Directions:

Muddle lime wheels, raspberries and sugar. Let rest until sugar dissolves, then strain using fine mesh strainer. Add one part compote and five parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé sparkling wine to a glass. Garnish with raspberries lime wheels.

Herbal Gin and Tonic

Created by Marshall Minaya at Valerie

Ingredients:

1 oz Empress 1908 Gin

.5 oz génépi

4 dashes lavender bitters

2 dashes cardamom bitters

Thomas Henry Tonic Water

2 dehydrated lemon wheels and lavender sprig, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a goblet; garnish with lemon wheels and lavender sprig.

What’s The Tea, Rosarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Patron Silver

1 oz St. Germain

.75 oz hibiscus tea

.75 oz beet juice

.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

The Meatpacking Spritz

Created by Federico Doldi at Gansevoort Meatpacking

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini Fiero

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Splash of Prosecco

1 slice of grapefruit

Directions:

Mix the Martini Fiero and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur together in a wine glass with ice. Top with a splash of Prosecco and add a fresh slice of grapefruit.

Berry-Mint Kenny

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 818 Blanco

1 oz strawberry puree

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

Perrier

Mint leaves and strawberry slice, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Top with a splash of Perrier sparkling water and garnish with mint leaves and a strawberry slice.

Bee’s Knees

Ingredients:

2 oz Barr Hill Gin

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz raw honey syrup (mix two parts raw honey and one part warm water until honey dissolves)

Directions:

Combine gin cocktail ingredients in a mixer, add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz lavender syrup

.75 oz fresh lime juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime or a slice of jalapeño.

Sake Blossom

Ingredients:

2 oz Yes Way Rosé

2 oz Nigori unfiltered sake

.5 oz cherry liquor

1 oz peach juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Cherry blossom garnish

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add rosé, sake, cherry liquor, peach juice and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over a cocktail glass with a large ice cube; garnish with cherry blossom.

Slip of the Tongue

From Off the Record at The Hay-Adams, a Leading Hotel of the World.

Ingredients:

1 part vodka or liquor of choice

2 parts limeade (combine lime juice, cucumber juice, basil water , pineapple juice and honey syrup)

Directions:

Pour vodka and limeade into shaker; shake and serve straight up. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon or a lime wheel.

Blueberry Mojito Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

.75 oz simple syrup

.5 oz fresh lime juice

Soda water

Blueberries

Mint

Directions:

Add all liquid ingredients except for the soda water , as well as four blueberries, into a cocktail shaker. Shake until blueberries are bruised. Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice; top with soda water . Garnish with a sprig of mint and blueberries.

Pina Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz fresh pineapple juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.

The Jasmine

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulldog Gin

.25 oz Campari

.25 oz Grand Marnier

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Lemon twist

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Sunset Rose

Ingredients:

3 oz Whispering Angel

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz lime juice

.25 oz honey water

3 blackberries

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions:

Add blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add all remaining ingredients, except for rosé, into the shaker. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with rosé and garnish with Mint.

Brancott Blossom

Ingredients:

4 oz Brancott Estate Flight Song Sauvignon Blanc

3 oz elderflower soda (or elderflower tonic)

0.5 oz squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

Fill highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients into glass; stir.

Aperol Spritz ‘3-2-1’

Ingredients:

2 parts Aperol

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part club soda

Orange slice

Directions:

Pour Prosecco into a stemmed balloon glass filled with ice. Add Aperol, then add splash of soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice.

Mana Daisy

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz passion fruit syrup

Splash of soda water

Directions:

Add lemon juice, passion fruit syrup and Teremana Blanco into shaker. Shake and add a splash of soda directly into the tin before straining. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flower.

​​Raspberry Tequila Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 oz lychee juice

.25 oz fresh lime juice

5 raspberries

1 pinch kosher salt

2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosé

Directions:

Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes; pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with rosé and then gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime slice and raspberry.

Lillet Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

3 parts of Lillet Rosé

3 parts of tonic water

Grapefruit or orange, for garnish

Directions:

Shake Lillet Rosé and tonic water with ice; strain into a white wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with either a slice of grapefruit or orange slice.

Stranahan’s April Showers Sour

Ingredients

1.5 oz Stranahan’s Original

.5 oz sweet vermouth

.75 oz simple syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

2 bar spoons cranberry preserve

Egg white

Italian bitters

Lemon oil

Cherries

Directions:

Combine whiskey, vermouth, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberry preserve and egg white in a shaker. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with cranberries on a stick and lemon oil. Add a dash of Italian bitters and stir. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with brandied cherry.

Romance in the Garden

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Delisa Pinot Grigio Rosé

0.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz sugar syrup

1 egg white

3 oz Rotari Brut

Directions:

Pour rosé, grapefruit juice, sugar syrup and egg white into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a fresh wine glass or coupe. Garnish with grapefruit slices or edible florals.

Mezcal Unión Passionfruit Paloma

Ingredients

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz Red Verjus or aperol

1 oz passion fruit syrup

Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit soda

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a highball or large rocks glass. Add ice; top with cold Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit soda.