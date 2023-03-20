The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the Season

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter coats, sweaters and boots, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.
While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a drink solo or mixing up a batch of refreshments for a celebratory springtime fête. From bubbly beverages and champagne cocktails to cheerful spritzers and mezcal libations, these are the best spring-ready cocktail recipes to whip up this season.
The Best Spring Cocktail Recipes to Sip This Season
The League Favorite
Ingredients:
2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
.25 oz simple syrup
1 bar spoon apricot preserves
Elderflower tonic
Lemon wedge and sprig of thyme
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except tonic, to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine strain over ice into a highball glass; top with elderflower tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh sprig of thyme and enjoy this gin cocktail.
Ketel One Spring Garden
Ingredients:
45 ml Ketel One Vodka
10 ml sugar syrup
20ml fresh lemon
65 ml fresh pressed apple juice
3 fresh raspberries
8 fresh mint leaves
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprig and raspberry.
Peach Flower Power
Ingredients:
3 oz Rosa Regale Sparkling White Wine
1 oz gin
.5 oz elderflower liqueur
.5 oz peach puree
1 oz lemon juice
2 dashes lavender bitters
Directions:
Shake over ice; top off with sparkling white wine. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with lemon twist and edible orchard.
Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams
Ingredients:
2 oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz lavender syrup
Luxardo cherry
Directions:
Shake ingredients well over ice. Strain over a coupe or martini glass; garnish with a cherry skewer.
Betty Buzz Grapefruit Thyme Fizz Mocktail
Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit
Meyer lemon juice
Thyme
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a lowball glass filled with ice. Stir gently and garnish with thyme.
Raspberry Rosé Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 lime, cut into wheels
.5 part raspberries
Sugar, to taste
1 bottle chilled Mumm Napa Brut Rosé
Raspberries and lime wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Muddle lime wheels, raspberries and sugar. Let rest until sugar dissolves, then strain using fine mesh strainer. Add one part compote and five parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé sparkling wine to a glass. Garnish with raspberries lime wheels.
Herbal Gin and Tonic
Created by Marshall Minaya at Valerie
Ingredients:
1 oz Empress 1908 Gin
.5 oz génépi
4 dashes lavender bitters
2 dashes cardamom bitters
Thomas Henry Tonic Water
2 dehydrated lemon wheels and lavender sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a goblet; garnish with lemon wheels and lavender sprig.
What’s The Tea, Rosarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Patron Silver
1 oz St. Germain
.75 oz hibiscus tea
.75 oz beet juice
.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
The Meatpacking Spritz
Created by Federico Doldi at Gansevoort Meatpacking
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini Fiero
1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Splash of Prosecco
1 slice of grapefruit
Directions:
Mix the Martini Fiero and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur together in a wine glass with ice. Top with a splash of Prosecco and add a fresh slice of grapefruit.
Berry-Mint Kenny
Ingredients:
1.5 oz 818 Blanco
1 oz strawberry puree
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
Perrier
Mint leaves and strawberry slice, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Top with a splash of Perrier sparkling
Bee’s Knees
Ingredients:
2 oz Barr Hill Gin
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
.75 oz raw honey syrup (mix two parts raw honey and one part warm
Directions:
Combine gin cocktail ingredients in a mixer, add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
1 oz lavender syrup
.75 oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime or a slice of jalapeño.
Sake Blossom
Ingredients:
2 oz Yes Way Rosé
2 oz Nigori unfiltered sake
.5 oz cherry liquor
1 oz peach juice
.5 oz simple syrup
Cherry blossom garnish
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add rosé, sake, cherry liquor, peach juice and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over a cocktail glass with a large ice cube; garnish with cherry blossom.
Slip of the Tongue
From Off the Record at The Hay-Adams, a Leading Hotel of the World.
Ingredients:
1 part vodka or liquor of choice
2 parts limeade (combine lime juice, cucumber juice, basil
Directions:
Pour vodka and limeade into shaker; shake and serve straight up. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon or a lime wheel.
Blueberry Mojito Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
.75 oz simple syrup
.5 oz fresh lime juice
Soda
Blueberries
Mint
Directions:
Add all liquid ingredients except for the soda
Pina Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz blanco tequila
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz fresh pineapple juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.
The Jasmine
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bulldog Gin
.25 oz Campari
.25 oz Grand Marnier
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Lemon twist
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Sunset Rose
Ingredients:
3 oz Whispering Angel
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.5 oz lime juice
.25 oz honey
3 blackberries
Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Add blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add all remaining ingredients, except for rosé, into the shaker. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with rosé and garnish with Mint.
Brancott Blossom
Ingredients:
4 oz Brancott Estate Flight Song Sauvignon Blanc
3 oz elderflower soda (or elderflower tonic)
0.5 oz squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
Fill highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients into glass; stir.
Aperol Spritz ‘3-2-1’
Ingredients:
2 parts Aperol
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part club soda
Orange slice
Directions:
Pour Prosecco into a stemmed balloon glass filled with ice. Add Aperol, then add splash of soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice.
Mana Daisy
Ingredients:
2 oz Teremana Blanco
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz passion fruit syrup
Splash of soda
Directions:
Add lemon juice, passion fruit syrup and Teremana Blanco into shaker. Shake and add a splash of soda directly into the tin before straining. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flower.
Raspberry Tequila Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz lychee juice
.25 oz fresh lime juice
5 raspberries
1 pinch kosher salt
2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosé
Directions:
Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes; pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with rosé and then gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime slice and raspberry.
Lillet Rosé Spritz
Ingredients:
3 parts of Lillet Rosé
3 parts of tonic
Grapefruit or orange, for garnish
Directions:
Shake Lillet Rosé and tonic
Stranahan’s April Showers Sour
Ingredients
1.5 oz Stranahan’s Original
.5 oz sweet vermouth
.75 oz simple syrup
.75 oz lemon juice
2 bar spoons cranberry preserve
Egg white
Italian bitters
Lemon oil
Cherries
Directions:
Combine whiskey, vermouth, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberry preserve and egg white in a shaker. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with cranberries on a stick and lemon oil. Add a dash of Italian bitters and stir. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with brandied cherry.
Romance in the Garden
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Delisa Pinot Grigio Rosé
0.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice
0.5 oz sugar syrup
1 egg white
3 oz Rotari Brut
Directions:
Pour rosé, grapefruit juice, sugar syrup and egg white into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a fresh wine glass or coupe. Garnish with grapefruit slices or edible florals.
Mezcal Unión Passionfruit Paloma
Ingredients
1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
1 oz Red Verjus or aperol
1 oz passion fruit syrup
Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit soda
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a highball or large rocks glass. Add ice; top with cold Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit soda.