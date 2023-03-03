The Stylish Lightweight Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the best parts of the new season is the warmer weather. Yes, spring can be rather fickle when it comes to rising and falling temperatures, but at least it’s nearly time to pack up those parkas, down jackets and heavy puffer coats, and finally bring back your long-lost spring wardrobe. Transitional fashion is all about the right layers, which is why a stylish lightweight jacket is an essential component of springtime attire.
After all, printemps weather is notoriously unpredictable, and while it might look like it’s all sunshine when you walk outside in just a t-shirt or dress, don’t forget that you’re only a big cloud away from shivering on the sidewalk. Luckily, there are plenty of chic spring jackets that are ideal for this fickle transitional weather.
Not only are these adorable lightweight jackets the perfect layering pieces, but they also add a whole other level to your ensemble. There’s a chic spring coat for every occasion and style preference, whether it’s a classic denim jacket, a cool girl bomber jacket, a trendy shacket or comfy utility topper. Below, shop all our favorite spring jackets for the season.
The Best Women's Spring Jackets
Loewe Brown Leather-Trimmed Linen-Blend Twill Jacket
Workwear-inspired utility jackets are still having a moment, and of course Loewe has one of the best versions out there; it’s slightly oversized, with a leather patch and button fastenings.
Nili Lotan Coline Oversized Fringe Suede Jacket
Fringed jackets are everywhere right now, so embrace the western-inspired aesthetic with this sophisticated suede silhouette.
Garnet Hill Linen Trench Coat
This pretty green linen coat is a perfect combination of a blazer and a trench.
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
This ultra-lightweight puffer jacket is one of the most-worn items in my closet; it’s incredibly versatile and is the perfect coat when you want the comfiness and sportiness of a puffer, but without all the bulk. It’s water-resistant and it’s great for a jog or brisk walk when worn with a long-sleeve shirt and leggings, and is also an amazing packable option for travelers, as it folds up into a tiny bag that it comes with.
Good American Fleece Shirt Jacket
A dependable and on-trend shacket is ideal as a casual outerwear layering piece, and we love that this fleece jacket from Good American is size-inclusive, with plus size offerings up to 5XL.
Burberry Quilted Shell Jacket
Burberry’s quilted shell jackets are a fashion favorite, and this stylish corduroy-trimmed silhouette is lightweight but still warm, and adds a polished note to any daytime ensemble.
DL1961 Vika Jacket in Droplet
This classic jean jacket is a staple piece that you’ll turn to year after year.
Apparis Francis Noir Jacket
A short, slightly cropped, vegan shearling jacket is perfect for chillier transitional days, and the lining is just so cozy.
Blank NYC Early Riser Jacket
Switch up the usual black moto look for a more unexpected white vegan faux leather jacket.
Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Trench Coat
A sophisticated double-breasted trench coat, like this classic Ralph Lauren number, never goes out of style.
Barbour Acorn Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour’s iconic zip-up jackets are timeless, preppy staples that you’ll wear year after year; this one is a total classic, with plaid tartan-lined cuffs and a corduroy collar.
Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket
You can’t go wrong with an edgy Saint Laurent leather jacket—yes, it’s a splurge, but you’ll wear this moto jacket style forever.
Loeffler Randall Emmett Light Denim Barn Jacket
The feminine bows on this adorable baby blue quilted jacket are just *chef’s kiss.*
Rouje Gilbert Jacket
Take this feminine quilted jacket as proof that florals for spring can, in fact, be groundbreaking. It’s also giving us major ’70s vibes, in the best way.
Mirth Bergen Patchwork Jacket
If you want to incorporate a print or fresh colors into your spring wardrobe, look no further than this whimsical quilted jacket, which adds an effortless note to your ensemble.
Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
A dependable blazer is a total savior during transitional weather, and this sleek black style instantly pulls together any outfit. It’s a wool-blend and it’s compatible with all the brand’s dickeys, so you can adapt the topper to any look.
Stutterheim Mosebacke Lightweight Raincoat
Spring showers are very real, so make sure you’ve got a dependable and stylish rain jacket in your arsenal, like this best-seller from Stutterheim. This anorak is entirely waterproof, with a drawstring hood and underarm eyelets. It’s super lightweight, so it’s perfect for rainy spring days.
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
A denim jacket is a springtime staple, but there are days when you want the same laidback look of a jean topper, but with a little more warmth, for which this sherpa-lined Levi’s trucker perfectly fits the bill.
Joe's Jeans Nina Boyfriend Leather Blazer
An oversized leather blazer makes every outfit so much cooler.
Mango Oversized Knitted Coat
What better way to face spring weather than with a combination coat-slash-cardigan? It has the ease and softness of a cardigan, but with the extra warmth of a coat. The longer hem gives a more polished air to this knitted number.
Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber
A faux-fur lined bomber jacket that’s just as appropriate over activewear as for a day of errands or a night out? Sign us up ASAP.