The Stylish Lightweight Jackets for Unpredictable Spring Weather

There’s a lot to love about spring, but surely one of the best parts of the new season is the warmer weather. Yes, spring can be rather fickle when it comes to rising and falling temperatures, but at least it’s nearly time to pack up those parkas, down jackets and heavy puffer coats, and finally bring back your long-lost spring wardrobe. Transitional fashion is all about the right layers, which is why a stylish lightweight jacket is an essential component of springtime attire.

After all, printemps weather is notoriously unpredictable, and while it might look like it’s all sunshine when you walk outside in just a t-shirt or dress, don’t forget that you’re only a big cloud away from shivering on the sidewalk. Luckily, there are plenty of chic spring jackets that are ideal for this fickle transitional weather.

Not only are these adorable lightweight jackets the perfect layering pieces, but they also add a whole other level to your ensemble. There’s a chic spring coat for every occasion and style preference, whether it’s a classic denim jacket, a cool girl bomber jacket, a trendy shacket or comfy utility topper. Below, shop all our favorite spring jackets for the season.

