The Stylish Sneakers You’ll Live in This Spring

Fashion footwear trends come and go, but a stylish sneaker never goes out of style. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don’t have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonders of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.
If there’s anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it’s that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear—as much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. While you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collaborations that have popped up as of late.
Sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of activewear, but they’ve now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They’re a truly versatile shoe, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and silky skirts. If you’re always on the go and tend to walk around quite a bit during the day (or night), then sneakers are the optimal choice, because support and comfort are key.
Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we’re all spending far more time outside? It’s not sandal weather just yet, but we’re ready to bid adieu to the heavy boots that we’ve relied on during this endless winter. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now, just in time for spring.
Birdies The Cardinal in Seashell
Birdies is known for their ultra-comfy shoes, and now the Meghan Markle-approved brand has branched into lace-up sneakers. These minimalist leather trainers are simple yet stylish, with a perfect warm-weather aesthetic.
Chloé Lauren Crochet Sneakers
Crochet is definitely a more unexpected material for sneakers, but that’s part of what makes these Chloé trainers, which have a subtle one-inch platform, so chic.
Malone Souliers Deon Sneakers
These sleek sneakers have patent leather detailing and add a fun pop of color to any outfit, though the muted shade ensures they go with almost everything, especially all those spring outfits you have picked out.
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers
Shoe trends come and go, but it’s hard to beat a classic pair of best-selling Converse All-Stars.
Gucci Chunky B Sneakers
Plenty of designer fashion brands have gotten into the sneaker game over the past several years, and Gucci has released quite a few different sporty shoe iterations, including these platform sneakers.
Puma Suede Classic XXI Sneakers
These classic suede Puma sneakers are just as relevant today as when they first debuted in 1968. They’re comfy and cute, and the suede gives the shoe a softer look.
Cariuma White LWG Leather/Black
These white leather sneakers have black accents and add an elevated sporty vibe to any outfit. Plus, these are sustainably made, and Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair purchased.
Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers
Hoka just debuted a new version of their beloved Clifton running shoes; the latest model is lighter and more cushioned, for the ultimate in comfort and support. They’re great as running shoes or walking shoes, and come in tons of bright colorways, as well as a few more neutral shades.
P448 Taylor Shabby
For a retro high-top with a modern edge, try these cheerful pink colorblock suede sneakers. They’re perfect for the sunny days ahead, and they also have convenient interior zippers, so you don’t have to fully unlace them every time you take them on and off.
Reebok Club C 85 Women's Sneakers
Reebok’s white leather sneakers complement any outfit, because who says you have to forsake fashion for function?
M. Gemi The Palestra Due Sneaker
For a minimalist and streamlined look, check out M. Gemi’s preppy white leather sneakers, with subtle suede accents.
Golden Goose Superstar Distressed Glittered Leather Slip-On Shoes
If you’re one of the *many* Golden Goose fans out there, consider the brand’s slip-on sneakers for spring.
Keds Champion Originals
Keds’ classic Champion sneakers are comfy, flattering and incredibly well-priced. They come in a ton of colorways, but what sneaker collection is complete without a go-to pair of traditional white lace-ups?
Veja Esplar Sneaker
Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of Veja’s celeb fans. These runner-inspired sneakers are made of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, for an eco-friendly and very chic pair of lace-ups.
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
The Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes are truly iconic, and we love that these white leather sneakers pair well with pretty much any ensemble, whether you’re in a floaty floral dress, crisp blue jeans or comfy leggings.
Rothy's The Lace-Up in Bright White
Rothy’s eco-friendly sneakers are made using recycled plastic water bottles. These white sneakers are sure to become a go-to shoe in your rotation.
Frankie4 Ellie IV in Deep Navy
If you need extra arch support and want to avoid bulky shoes, try these sleek leather sneakers, which come in a refreshing navy hue.
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
Yes, Nike Air Force 1s are absolutely everywhere, and no, that doesn’t mean you should avoid them! These sneakers never go out of style, because why mess with a classic?
Margaux The Sneaker in Ecru
New York-based brand Margaux’s simple leather lace-ups are perfectly polished sneakers that actually help tie together your look.
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Over the years, Superga’s timeless sneakers have been worn by everyone from Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to Hailey Bieber and Karlie Kloss. While the traditional white lace-ups are always a safe choice, why not get into the springtime mood with a pretty pastel shade, like these blush-toned sneakers?
Vans Filmore High Top Sneaker
If you’re a fan of Vans’ iconic checkered slip-on sneakers, consider changing it up this year and go for a full ’90s vibe with these high-tops.
Vionic Beach Pismo Casual Sneaker
For an easy, no-fuss slip-on sneaker that’s perfect for the upcoming warm days, try these washable, sustainably-made canvas shoes.