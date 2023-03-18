The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Decorating Your Home

If you already follow a list of fashion influencers who inspire your outfits, you might be surprised by how many times you find yourself bookmarking a photo of their couch, wall art, coffee table, a vase full of flowers, or their tabletop spread for a dinner party while scrolling through your feed. Just as they’re hip to the rise of moto boots or cottagecore, they’re just as obsessed with creating a carefully curated home decor situation, replete with covetable decorative accessories.
Minimalists and maximalists alike mimic their outfit choices with an ottoman, side table, wall art, bookends or candle holders that reflect their personal style. Look no further than Danish influencer Pernille Teisbaek, whose Copenhagen home is just as likely to be posted on her Instagram as her latest outfit. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own home, or on the hunt for an outside-of-the-box housewarming gift for a friend, take a look at these stylish decor ideas that are already trendsetter approved.
12 Trendy Home Decor Items to Shop Now
Crate & Barrel/Athena Calderon Ceremonie Natural Bouclé Dining Chair
Cool creative Athena Calderon’s tasteful collection with Crate & Barrel is full of simple pieces, from bar stools and wall mirrors to table lamps and dinnerware, that are made for the stylish minimalist. The rounded shape and bouclé fabric of this dining chair are particularly of-the-moment.
Hermès Avalon Throw Blanket
Though sometimes difficult to track down in stock, Hermès’ best selling signature throw blanket is a familiar find in many fanciful homes. It’s a luxurious way to add a designer touch into a living room, sleep space, or even a home office.
Cold Picnic Green Mochi Rug
This isn’t your average living room rug. Cold Picnic combines bold colors and quirky shapes to create soft under-foot options that are statement-making all on their own.
Djerf Avenue Duvet Cover Summer Berries
If you haven’t checked out the Instagram of Matilda Djerf, be prepared for countless photos of Scandi inspiration for everything from clothing to home accents. Influencer Djerf founded her own company Djerf Avenue that allows followers and fashion fans to make her colorful, cutesy style all their own.
Lex Pott Twist Candle
Quirky candlesticks are a must-have decorative accent in trend-forward abodes, and this wavy twist candle from Lex Pott has become a fast favorite. The array of quirky colors available means that you can pick one for each room of your home.
Hay Splash Vase
The bold colors found throughout Hay’s range of furniture and home accessories (like their fun wall decor) make them particularly suited to fashionable maximalists. This glass vase is on the more muted side of available options, but has just the right artistic touch to make your entryway or dining room feel special.
Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Glass Bowl
Snacking at home gets an elegant upgrade by way of this quirky candy-pink bowl from Helle Mardahl. It’s too pretty to put away in a rattan cabinet, so find a way to display it alongside your favorite picture frames, nestled in your bookcase or perched atop a decorative tray.
Rove Concepts Belia Open End Sofa
Cushy bubble sofas have been the It trend to try across a few seasons, and they don’t seem to be losing any steam. Curl up on a sectional that prioritizes both comfort and aesthetics.
Rachel Saunders Wave Incense Holder
Ceramicist Rachel Saunders has become a favorite among fashion insiders for her organic shapes across vases, plates and small decorative objects. This incense holder will add a relaxing touch to your home when the time comes to light up your favorite scent.
Rose Greenberg Pink Peony Squiggle Pillow
No, this isn’t your average throw pillow. The slightly off shapes of Rose Greenberg’s designs might make visitors to your home do a double take.
Gohar World Baguette Candle
Chef Laila Gohar is a source of inspiration for fashion brands and trendy dressers, especially since launching her own website full of kooky kitchen designs, Gohar World. Sure, you don’t need a candle shaped like a baguette, but wouldn’t it be a great centerpiece?
Memor Medium Mosaic Vase
Tell a special story with your interior design. Memor’s vases are all handmade with shells and pieces of pottery that make them feel like an heirloom. Head to their website to request a custom style, too.