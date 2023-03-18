The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Decorating Your Home

If you already follow a list of fashion influencers who inspire your outfits, you might be surprised by how many times you find yourself bookmarking a photo of their couch, wall art, coffee table, a vase full of flowers, or their tabletop spread for a dinner party while scrolling through your feed. Just as they’re hip to the rise of moto boots or cottagecore, they’re just as obsessed with creating a carefully curated home decor situation, replete with covetable decorative accessories.

Minimalists and maximalists alike mimic their outfit choices with an ottoman, side table, wall art, bookends or candle holders that reflect their personal style. Look no further than Danish influencer Pernille Teisbaek, whose Copenhagen home is just as likely to be posted on her Instagram as her latest outfit. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own home, or on the hunt for an outside-of-the-box housewarming gift for a friend, take a look at these stylish decor ideas that are already trendsetter approved.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.