The Best Tote Bags for Every Occasion

Few bags are as essential–and versatile–as a dependable tote. Sure, the tote bag might look relatively simple, but that’s part of its magic, as a good tote bag works for almost any occasion, whether you’re heading to work, embarking on a travel adventure or just need a carryall for everyday life. Totes are roomy and versatile, with more than enough space for all your essentials, and the most stylish tote bags prove that fashion and function can go hand in hand.

There’s a tote for every occasion and season; a sleek leather tote is perfect for a day in the office and easily transitions to a dinner with friends or a personal bag while traveling. A chic straw bag is ideal for summer, taking you from from the beach to the farmer’s market to simply strolling around, and also giving serious Jane Birkin vibes in the best way possible. If you’re more of a minimalist and only need your wallet, keys, phone and other essentials, a smaller tote bag is best, while those that have more maximalist and overpacking tendencies will prefer larger silhouettes. Luckily, there are plenty of different totes for every preference, in a plethora of materials, sizes and hues. Below, see the best tote bags to add to your accessories wardrobe now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.