The Best Tote Bags for Every Occasion

Few bags are as essential–and versatile–as a dependable tote. Sure, the tote bag might look relatively simple, but that’s part of its magic, as a good tote bag works for almost any occasion, whether you’re heading to work, embarking on a travel adventure or just need a carryall for everyday life. Totes are roomy and versatile, with more than enough space for all your essentials, and the most stylish tote bags prove that fashion and function can go hand in hand.
There’s a tote for every occasion and season; a sleek leather tote is perfect for a day in the office and easily transitions to a dinner with friends or a personal bag while traveling. A chic straw bag is ideal for summer, taking you from from the beach to the farmer’s market to simply strolling around, and also giving serious Jane Birkin vibes in the best way possible. If you’re more of a minimalist and only need your wallet, keys, phone and other essentials, a smaller tote bag is best, while those that have more maximalist and overpacking tendencies will prefer larger silhouettes. Luckily, there are plenty of different totes for every preference, in a plethora of materials, sizes and hues. Below, see the best tote bags to add to your accessories wardrobe now.
The Best Tote Bags for Women
The best and most stylish totes to shop now, including leather carryalls, canvas bags and so many more.
Rothy's The Essential Tote
Rothy’s is perhaps best known for their eco-friendly (and ultra-comfy) shoes, but they also make wonderful accessories, like this adorable (and practical) tote bag. It’s a great everyday oversized handbag, and it’s also perfect as a work tote or errands bag. There’s lots of interior space, so you won’t have to worry about stuffing in your laptop, wallet and other essentials, plus it has a zip-top closure. We love that it’s machine-washable, too.
Paravel Large Cabana Tote
It’s no surprise that this chic oversized cotton canvas tote bag is always a best-seller for Paravel; it’s a true multitasker, as you can use it as a beach bag, travel bag or everyday tote. It’s just preppy enough, plus it’s super durable and features a water-resistant lining, with recycled vegan faux leather accents. This eco-friendly canvas bag, which is made of upcycled plastic bottles, is also customizable, as you can personalize it with a monogram.
Tumi Sidney Business Tote
If you’re looking for a very professional work-slash-travel bag, consider this sleek leather Tumi tote. It has a padded laptop compartment as well as another large interior pocket for optimal organization. It’s great for the business traveler, as a practical and polished personal bag on any work-related getaway.
Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
This versatile leather tote bag is roomy enough to fit all your essentials (and a few extras), without being too large to carry around all day. It’s a great option for a work bag, as it’s polished but not anything you need to be too precious about, thanks to the durable leather material. It also has an exterior pocket in addition to the main interior compartment and a zippered side pocket. The zip top provides extra security, and you can opt to carry it around using either the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap.
Hat Attack New York Jane Tote
A good straw tote or raffia bag is a summer accessory essential, like this adorable open-top Hat Attack carryall. Use it as a beach tote, for day trips or just as your everyday warm weather handbag.
La DoubleJ Reversible Printed Tote Bag
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this cheerful printed tote. It’s actually a two-in-one situation, as it’s reversible, with either a fun floral print or an adorable cherry pattern, depending on what aesthetic you’re feeling on any given day. This cotton shoulder tote is also quite practical and convenient, and would make an excellent improvement from your tired old canvas bag.
MZ Wallace Black Medium Metro Tote Deluxe
This quilted nylon tote has long been a favorite for jet-setters as a good travel carryall; it’s lightweight but super roomy, and it has a luggage sleeve so you can slide it onto your suitcase. It also works well as a very chic gym bag, everyday tote or work bag. It has double handles and a removable strap so you can wear it as a crossbody bag, too.
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
Cuyana’s versatile pebbled leather bag is meant to take you everywhere, and it really does. It’s soft and unstructured, with double handles so you can carry it two different ways. It’s perfect to use as an everyday bag, work tote or travel bag, and fits all your essentials and more.
Mansur Gavriel Soft M Hobo Bag
For a softer, slouchier and less structured carryall, check out this luxurious suede-lined hobo tote handbag. This is sure to appeal to those who want a larger bag that still has the look of a purse, for a more elegant vibe.
Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Large Tote Bag
This organic cotton tote bag is a true multitasker; while the canvas material definitely contributes to its usefulness as a beach bag, it’s also a lovely upgrade option to your usual grocery tote or errands bag.
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
There’s no need to fret about how to tote around your laptop or tablet with this classic black bag, which has a removable laptop sleeve specifically to safely store your electronics. It has an adjustable, removable strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag, as well as durable handles. It also has a trolley sleeve, so you can use it as a personal bag while traveling.
Métier Incognito Cabas Suede Tote Bag
A plush suede tote never goes out of style, like this investment-worthy large carryall from Métier. It adds an elegant, polished note to any outfit, and it also features smaller compartments within the interior, for extra organization.
Longchamp Medium Le Pliage Shoulder Tote
You can’t forget about the iconic Longchamp Le Pliage tote, but why not go for a more elevated version of the classic carryall? This coated canvas iteration creates a more sophisticated feel, while the the roomy silhouette still offers plenty of space for your must-haves, plus a top zip closure with an extra snap-on tab.
Parker Clay Miramar Leather Backpack Tote
If you want a tote you can also wear as a backpack, check out this practical leather option from Parker Clay. It has two straps for when you want to carry it as a backpack (definitely helpful if you have any back issues or shoulder problems!), though you can also use the top handles to use it as a tote.
Saint Laurent Large Textured Leather Shopper Tote
If you’re ready to splurge on a designer tote bag, you can’t go wrong with with Saint Laurent’s stylish shopper tote. The unstructured carryall is a lesson in fashionable minimalism, with a spacious interior and detachable pouch that you can use as a coin purse or to hold spare odds and ends.
Marc Jacobs The Mini Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs first debuted The Tote Bag in 2019, and it became a fast fashion world favorite. The designer has released various versions of the canvas carryall over the past few years, including this mini bag, which is perfect for those that want the convenience of a tote without all the bulk. It also folds up totally flat, for easy storage when you’re not using it.