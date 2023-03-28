Jet Set: The Best Travel Blazers

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A stylish blazer is always a good idea when embarking on an adventure; they easily add a touch of polish to any outfit, and are an ideal outerwear option to either layer under a heavier jacket when it’s chillier, or wear alone during warmer times of year. Wearing a blazer while en route instantly ties together your jet-set look, though packing one in your suitcase is another alternative. From classic black blazers and oversized linen jackets to slim-fit tailored numbers and cozy sweater-style silhouettes, here are the best travel blazers we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Travel Blazers for Women
Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
You can’t go wrong with Veronica Beard’s classic blazer jacket, which instantly elevates any look—just try it with a pair of jeans and your favorite white t-shirt. It has a streamlined, tailored fit, with a single-button closure, and is the perfect year-round option, as it’s appropriate for pretty much any weather situation.
J. Crew Eloise Sweater Blazer
Travel clothes should be comfortable, and this adorable wool and cotton blend knit blazer from J. Crew has the polish of a blazer with the comfiness and laid-back aesthetic of a sweater. It’s a great layering piece, with a lapel and patch pockets, and definitely a good one to wear while en-route.
Spanx The Perfect Collarless Blazer
Spanx’s chic black collarless single-button blazer is made from the brand’s classic stretch material, but you’d never be able to tell from looking at the crisp aesthetic. This stretch blazer is comfy yet polished, and it also happens to be machine-washable, so you can avoid a trip to the dry cleaners.
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
This menswear-inspired blazer has a relaxed, but not sloppy, feel, complete with cuff buttons, flap pockets and subtle shoulder pads. This grey herringbone blazer is also made of 100 percent recycled Italian wool, which gives it a bit of weight, in a good way.
Favorite Daughter Suits You Blazer
For a suit jacket-inspired blazer, look no further than Favorite Daughter’s double-breasted wool-blend (with a touch of spandex for just a little stretch) version. Pair it with matching pants for a full suit moment, or wear it with leggings or jeans.
Toteme Linen Blazer
A lightweight travel blazer is a must when jetting off on a warm weather adventure, like this sophisticated, slim-fit linen jacket from Toteme.
Commando Neoprene CEO Double-Breasted Blazer
Neoprene is an ideal material for a travel jacket, as it’s much more wrinkle-resistant than other fabrics. Commando’s stylish double-breasted blazer is a structured, classic-fit option that’s especially appreciated when you want a wrinkle-free look, because who likes showing up all rumpled? Plus, it’ll keep its structure if you pack it into your carry-on suitcase—no garment bag required! It’s machine-washable, too, which is definitely a plus in avoiding additional dry cleaning.
The Frankie Shop Bea Blazer
Instead of the usual black, navy or brown shades, consider a blazer in a more unexpected—yet equally versatile—hue, like this deep green jacket from The Frankie Shop. It has a comfortable, boxy silhouette, so you won’t feel constrained, but the lightly padded shoulders and notched lapels ensure you won’t look sloppy.
The Row Brentwood Stretch-Ponte Blazer
Yes, The Row is quite pricey, but if you’re ready to spend on a high-quality investment piece, why not go for a brand known for its immaculate tailoring? This particular slim-fit blazer is made from a stretch-ponte; it’s the perfect travel layering piece, and is just as appropriate with a flowy dress as it is with a pair of wide-leg pants, jeans or leggings.