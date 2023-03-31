The Stylish White Dresses That Are Perfect for Graduation

Congratulations, you’ve finally made it. Whether you are at the end of your educational journey or at a pause between degrees, reaching graduation is something to celebrate. The uniform to do so? The requisite cap and gown, worn with a white dress. And it’s the latter that needs a refresh.

While you’re going to blend in with the rest of your (former) classmates in your cap and graduation gown, the dress is your chance to add a pop of personality to your grad day look. A white dress is a graduation tradition, but that doesn’t mean you need to conform to the masses with a boring puff-sleeve mini or tired midi wrap dress that have been lining mantels in their picture prominence for decades. Instead, switch it up with a style that feels more like you. Alice + Olivia’s tweed frock elevates the usual mini dress, while a shirred silk silhouette from Isabel Marant is perfect for those who prefer a flowy look. You want a graduation outfit that’s breathable so you aren’t sweating underneath your gown, sophisticated to show your maturity, yet still modest enough that you won’t cause your grandparents any distress.

There’s a lot of criteria to fill, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up the best white graduation dresses on the market to shop now. Below, see the stylish frocks that are truly the best in class.

