The Best Hotels in Big Sur

There are few spots that are as immediately awe-inspiring as Big Sur. The coastal California town is a world of its own; it’s a relatively untouched place, with unspoiled landscapes and jaw-dropping vistas, complete with towering redwood trees, lush state parks and the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean. It’s not hyperbole to say that Big Sur is a truly magical destination, with a general sense of soothing calm from the moment you arrive.

While Big Sur’s seclusion is part of its appeal, it’s also not the easiest locale to reach. There are a few ways to travel to Big Sur, but the most popular is typically making the drive down from San Francisco. It’s road trip that’s worth the trek—that is, as long as you make the approximately three-hour drive during daylight hours, so you can take in the gorgeous scenery as you make your way along the Big Sur coastline to Highway 1, driving through Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey before you finally reach Big Sur. You can also make a multi-stop trip out if it, taking the time to spend a night or two in the Carmel Highlands or Monterey, or go further past Big Sur along the central coast of California, all the way down to San Simeon.

Big Sur is all about embracing the surrounding rugged landscape; think lots of hiking trails, hot springs and all things wellness—it is, after all, home to the famed Esalen Institute. Don’t be fooled into thinking that this is like all the other overbuilt, boutique-filled wellness-focused coastal destinations; part of Big Sur’s appeal is that it’s rather unchanging, as there are no chain restaurants or stores and few new developments. If you’re planning a trip to Big Sur, then you should figure out your accommodations ASAP, as places tend to book up fast due to high demand as well as the limited inventory. There are just a couple high-end luxury hotels, as well as a few middle-group boutique options. Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to start, though—below, see all the best hotels to book for your next trip to Big Sur.

