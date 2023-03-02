15 Pieces to Build a Bold Men’s Wardrobe for Coachella and Beyond

Hear that? It’s the sound of festival season on your doorstep. For the music-obsessed, there’s no better way to jam than with thousands of like-minded fans in the open air. But at some point, music festivals became as notorious for the wacky style of their attendees as the lineup of performers. In other words, these wild and wonderful gatherings oftentimes double as an arena of, let’s say, questionable festival outfit choices. But, do not despair if you managed to nab tickets to Coachella this April, Bonnaroo in June or Lollapalooza. Instead, seize this perfect opportunity to learn from the faux pas of other dudes and elevate your festival style this season.
Steered in the right direction, you’ll be able to stand out in all the right ways, becoming this year’s “it-guy” amid a sea of tie-dye tank tops, denim shorts, bandanas and fanny packs. With a well-thought-out ensemble that considers comfort—after all, you’ll be faffing about in the sizzling desert of Southern California or a muddy field—you can bring some festival fashion heat to the Indio fairgrounds all weekend long. Will you channel your inner boho desert wanderer or go for a hippie 1960s mood board? Are bold prints and kaleidoscopic patterns your vibe this year? Before you roll up to the Coachella festival VIP section, check out our picks of some of the coolest menswear shirts, shorts, kicks and accessories out there.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Frayed Expedition Hat
Become the headliner of your group with Jacquemus’ Le Bob Artichaut hat, printed in a new abstract print that looks like it was hand-painted just for you. Made from durable cotton twill, this hat is designed with a wide brim and frayed edges for a throwback safari look. The adjustable drawstring toggle at the back ensures a snug fit that withstands every headbanger from your favorite performer.
-
Percival Tapestry Cuban Linen Shirt
A festival-goer must-have, the Percival Tapestry Cuban Linen Shirt is the ultimate vacation shirt. The eye-catching tapestry pattern and light linen material will keep you cool while making a statement.
-
Thorsun Huarache Sandals
These Thorsun Huarache Sandals are handmade by indigenous artisans in Central Mexico. They boast a unique blend of traditional and modern design, making them the perfect shoe for any warm weather day. With a slip-on, round-toe design, and soft leather that improves with time, these sandals will be comfortable all day.
-
Harago Off-White Gond Bird Shirt
Harago’s white linen shirt is an homage to founder Harsh Agarwal’s native land, rich cultural heritage and artisanal practices. The shirt is adorned with Rabari embroidery of hummingbirds that hails from Rajasthan, India, adding an intricate touch to a refined look.
-
Rhude Yellow Loix Silk Shirt
Shift into high gear with this breezy Grand Prix-inspired silk shirt from Los Angeles brand Rhude in your festival wardrobe. The oversized fit, camp collar and contrasting colors give off a carefree, effortless vibe befitting Coachella fashion, while a distinctive signature race car motif blurred into a floral design is reminiscent of the Caribbean. Cop the matching swim shorts for a complete summer outfit.
-
Han Kjobenhavn Jacquard Summer Shirt Short Sleeve
Crafted from lightweight fabric, this summer shirt from Han Kjøbenhavn incorporates subtle tribal artwork that’s woven into a jacquard pattern on both the front and back. The shirt features faded black buttons, a chest pocket and a relaxed fit that promises comfort even in warm weather.
-
Casablanca Mind Vibrations Tracksuit Shorts
Take the trip of your life in Casablanca’s Mind Vibrations track shorts. A true blend of sports luxe streetwear and retro appeal, these shorts feature the brand’s signature polychromatic artwork on a classic running short silhouette. With three-pocket styling, you’ll have plenty of room to store all your essentials.
-
Acne Studios Ewor Printed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Tank Top
The Stockholm-based label breathed new life into its iconic face motif with this unisex pink-blue tank top, featuring a skeletal iteration of the mascot surrounded by graffiti-style lettering and flowers. The front of the t-shirt boasts a striking cracked screen print on soft, stretchy cotton jersey that has been lightly sprayed with multi-colored finish, creating a dégradé effect. The close fit and regular length of the tank top make it a versatile and comfortable option for any outdoor music festival.
-
Merrell 1TRL Beige Hydro Moc AT Sandals
Designed to handle all-terrain environments, these shoes are a new take on Merrell’s stalwart Hydro Moc style, making them a slam dunk for traversing rugged festival grounds. The shoes feature an EVA foam cage upper, which is durable and water-friendly (just in case), as well as a midsole made from sustainable BLOOM performance foam, crafted from 10% algae biomass. Unlike flip flops, the external rear sling locks in your heel, while the toggle lace closure allows for easy on and off, so you can focus on the music and the fun.
-
Nike ACG Air Mada
Nike’s revamped Air Mada sneakers are a throwback style from 1994 that have been updated with modern materials and features, like tractioned lug soles and rubberized toe caps for stability and support. Dual pull tabs make them a breeze to slip on and off. Nike’s ACG collection stands for All Conditions Gear, which means that you can expect top-tier performance gear that delivers both style and substance for when the Coachella music drops.
-
Crocs Black Hiker Clogs
We know you know the brand—and this rugged redesign is a stellar pick as far as festival footwear goes. The Hiker Clog boasts a comfortable Croslite foam upper with a daring midsole that adds an extra 10mm of height. For superior traction, the brand added a sawtooth outsole that will keep you steady on any terrain. Just slip in, adjust your backstrap, and take on the fairgrounds all day long.
-
Ahluwalia Katrina Ecotec-Cotton Blend Knit Shorts
Ahluwalia’s Katrina shorts are knitted from an innovative Ecotec-cotton blend crafted from recycled fabric waste. Featuring the brand’s signature bold patterns in striking blue and beige, these shorts offer a bohemian spin on traditional knitwear.
-
A.P.C. Bucket Hat
With the Tyler bucket hat, A.P.C has effortlessly achieved the perfect balance of style and practicality. The lightweight, weather-repellent, and durable shell make it the ideal accessory for any adventure. Plus, the rubberized logo adds a subtle touch of branded detail. Complete with an adjustable tie, this hat is both comfortable and secure.
-
Matsuda M3097 Sunglasses
Handcrafted in Sabae, Japan, these sunglasses are the result of a meticulous process involving over 250 steps and the expertise of master artisans skilled in metalwork and acetate sculpting. The mesh bridge and side shields feature a unique modern hexagonal pattern—a fresh take on the classic aviator style.
-
Fendi Sport Baguette
Step up your eyewear game with Fendi’s Sport Baguette black injection-molded glasses, which were first presented at the special fashion show commemorating the iconic Baguette Bag’s 25th anniversary. Designed with a sleek, ultra-light shield frame and a striking rubberized texture, this pair features the classic white Baguette logo on the temples and a bold black holder strap with a pop of vibrant yellow Fendi logo. The gray lenses boast an ultra-silver mirror effect that’ll turn heads for sure.