15 Pieces to Build a Bold Men’s Wardrobe for Coachella and Beyond

Hear that? It’s the sound of festival season on your doorstep. For the music-obsessed, there’s no better way to jam than with thousands of like-minded fans in the open air. But at some point, music festivals became as notorious for the wacky style of their attendees as the lineup of performers. In other words, these wild and wonderful gatherings oftentimes double as an arena of, let’s say, questionable festival outfit choices. But, do not despair if you managed to nab tickets to Coachella this April, Bonnaroo in June or Lollapalooza. Instead, seize this perfect opportunity to learn from the faux pas of other dudes and elevate your festival style this season.

Steered in the right direction, you’ll be able to stand out in all the right ways, becoming this year’s “it-guy” amid a sea of tie-dye tank tops, denim shorts, bandanas and fanny packs. With a well-thought-out ensemble that considers comfort—after all, you’ll be faffing about in the sizzling desert of Southern California or a muddy field—you can bring some festival fashion heat to the Indio fairgrounds all weekend long. Will you channel your inner boho desert wanderer or go for a hippie 1960s mood board? Are bold prints and kaleidoscopic patterns your vibe this year? Before you roll up to the Coachella festival VIP section, check out our picks of some of the coolest menswear shirts, shorts, kicks and accessories out there.

