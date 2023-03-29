Everything You Need to Pull Off the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic

TikTok has become a spawning ground for new fashion trends. Eager to explore the range of their personal styles, influencers have birthed a whole new spectrum of “cores”—drawing influences from everything from mermaids to ballet to twee cottage life. The latest trend picking up momentum is an amalgam of popular 2022 aesthetics, combining the coastal grandma’s light linen pieces and beachy touches with the friendly flair of western wear. Playfully dubbed “coastal cowgirl,” the aesthetic is all about a loose, relaxed wardrobe of breathable fabrics styled back to accessories you might traditionally find on the ranch—yes, cowboy hats and boots are included. Yeehaw!

If you’re looking to bring a little bit of California country into your wardrobe this summer, we’ve picked 13 key pieces to add a touch of twang. From everyday denim stapes to statement jewelry, you can add in a few of these picks to help transition your wardrobe from TikTok to real life. While not every look is practical for riding a horse, they do all work for the sunniest of summer beach days.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.