Everything You Need to Pull Off the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic

TikTok has become a spawning ground for new fashion trends. Eager to explore the range of their personal styles, influencers have birthed a whole new spectrum of “cores”—drawing influences from everything from mermaids to ballet to twee cottage life. The latest trend picking up momentum is an amalgam of popular 2022 aesthetics, combining the coastal grandma’s light linen pieces and beachy touches with the friendly flair of western wear. Playfully dubbed “coastal cowgirl,” the aesthetic is all about a loose, relaxed wardrobe of breathable fabrics styled back to accessories you might traditionally find on the ranch—yes, cowboy hats and boots are included. Yeehaw!
If you’re looking to bring a little bit of California country into your wardrobe this summer, we’ve picked 13 key pieces to add a touch of twang. From everyday denim stapes to statement jewelry, you can add in a few of these picks to help transition your wardrobe from TikTok to real life. While not every look is practical for riding a horse, they do all work for the sunniest of summer beach days.
13 Pieces to Pull Off the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic
Akoia Swim Bunga Crochet Set
Airy crochet toes the line between craftcore and coastal. This set is perfect for throwing on over a swimsuit once you leave the beach and head out for drinks.
Lack of Color The Desert Cowboy Star Straw Hat
A cowboy hat is key to achieving the coastal cowgirl look. After all, accessories have the power to make or break an outfit. Throw this piece on with a light linen dress or a pair of denim cutoffs to take the trend to the next level.
Tecovas The Annie Boots
A good pair of cowboy boots are the key to pulling off this Texas-meets-LA aesthetic. A light colored pair in leather or suede best fit the trend—black or dark brown may feel a bit too wintery paired with lightweight crochet and linen.
Zara Fringed Effect Skirt
Fringe may be typically associated with western wear, but it’s not uncommon to find a pareo with a fringe hem. Meet in the middle with a satiny sweeping skirt from Zara that’s easy to dress up or keep casual.
Madewell Baggy Jean Shorts In Crestford Wash
You can’t embrace the cowgirl aesthetic without a generous serving of denim. A pair of cutoff denim shorts are a sunny coastal staple that you can easily incorporate into the look. Style with a bikini or throw on a loose linen top.
Dôen Sanna Dress
A lightweight linen dress is the breezy day-at-the-beach staple that you’ll rely on all summer long. Since the coastal cowgirl trend is all about light, loose silhouettes and a relaxed vibe, this dress is just the piece you need.
Isabel Marant Bahiba Woven Raffia Tote
For all those trips to the beach, you’re going to need a tote bag to toss in your towel and beach read. This printed raffia tote is emblazoned with a quilt-like pattern that feels fresh off of the farm.
Anine Bing Rory Jacket
There are ample opportunities to incorporate denim into your trend-forward summer ensemble. To bring a little grit to girly pieces, try a relaxed jean jacket that you can throw over your usual dresses or even a swimsuit.
Free People CP Shades Ruffle Linen Top
Swimsuit coverups come in many forms, but a lightweight linen top is one that can easily be styled back to your go-to summer denim with a cowboy hat to top things off. Ruffle details add a sweet touch to this modern take.
Éliou Chau Pearl Enamel & 14k Gold-Plated Necklace
Add a splash of fun color into your look via a modern reinterpretation of the puka shell necklace. This elevated design, plated with 14-karat gold, will instantly add a whimsical touch of elegance to your look, even if the rest of the ensemble skews more casual.
Louisa Ballou Multicolored Mini Ring Bikini
You can’t put together a beach look without a bikini. Try something colorful to contrast some of the more neutral pieces in your lineup. This multicolored suit from Louisa Ballou is begging you to throw it on, find a beach backdrop, and take a photo.
L*Space Allegra Dress
A see-through crochet dress is the type you’ll want to slide into and dance the night away wearing. It’s soft, lightweight, and flexible—equal parts beachy and modern.
Celine Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
You’ll be spending lots of time in the sun, which means in addition to plenty of SPF, you’ll need a bold pair of sunglasses to make your outfit pop. These colorful round frames from Celine have just the right amount of attitude.