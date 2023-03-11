The Best Hotels in Jackson Hole for the Most Lavish Getaway

While Jackson Hole is perhaps best known as a luxurious yet low-key ski resort town, replete with private cabins and chalets, there’s so much more to the picturesque Wyoming locale than just snowy mountains in the winter. Yes, skiing is a huge part of Jackson Hole’s appeal, thanks to the impressive array of alpine ski runs and terrain, but the destination is also a dream vacation spot for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts, with access to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park as well as the National Elk Refuge. There are plenty of winter activities aside from skiing, including snowshoeing, snowmobiling, sledding and, of course, a lively après-ski scene. That’s not to say Jackson Hole is exclusively a winter destination; if you are visiting in the warmer months, there are countless adventures and activity options, including whitewater rafting, hiking, biking, kayaking and more.
Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to stay, as Jackson Hole also boasts an impressive high-end hotel scene, from longtime historic mainstays and secluded boutique properties to modern luxury lodges and Western-themed accommodations. Below, see the best luxury hotels to book for your next trip to Jackson Hole.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
All the best hotels to know for your next getaway to Jackson Hole.
-
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole
7680 Granite Loop Rd, Teton Village, WY 83025
The Four Seasons in Jackson Hole boasts one of the best ski-in, ski-out situations right from Teton Village, as the property has a dream ski slope-side locale right at the base of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The hotel also has you covered for all your ski rental needs, thanks to their complimentary ski concierge. Aside from its proximity to the ski resort, the Four Seasons is also just a few miles away from the entrance to Grand Teton National Park.
The hotel is composed of 155 rooms, as well as 57 residential units. The mountain-inspired decor is expressed via a whole lot of stone, leather and earth tones, and the majority of the guest rooms have gas fireplaces. The nearly 12,000-square-foot spa is a major draw here, with 16 treatment rooms and plenty of soothing services that will surely be appreciated after a day filled with skiing, hiking, biking or all the other mountain pursuits. There’s also an outdoor pool with three whirlpools, which is open year-round, in addition to a fitness center.
While there are plenty of restaurants to try in the town of Jackson Hole, the Four Seasons also offers multiple dining options, including The Handle Bar, Westbank Grill and the Ascent Lounge. If you’re heading here in the spring or summer, don’t fret, as there’s still plenty to do, and the hotel will arrange everything from whitewater rafting and fly fishing to stargazing or a safari in the National Elk Refuge wildlife sanctuary.
-
Amangani
1535 NE Butte Rd, Jackson, WY 83001
Aman’s Amangani feels super secluded, but it’s rather conveniently a mere 20-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport. The hotel is composed of just 40 suites and private homes, all of which are outfitted with king-size beds, fireplaces, picture windows and a terrace or balcony, with dreamy Grand Teton Mountain Range views. The minimalist decor has a Western-focused slant, with woven cowhide chairs and lots of redwood paneling.
The spa is equipped with four treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and two steam rooms, with access to the outdoor infinity pool and hot tub. All the dining outlets are exclusively available to hotel guests; there’s one main on-site restaurant, The Grill, as well as the Grand Terrace Bar and Zinc Bar.
-
Caldera House
3275 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025
For a private, boutique hotel experience, look no further than Caldera House. The intimate property is composed of just eight guest rooms, and is located right in the heart of Jackson’s Teton Village.
All of the rooms, designed by award-winning studios Commune Design and Carney Logan Burke, are equipped with a chef’s kitchen, dining area, wood-burning fireplace, living room and private outdoor space. It’s a western-style decor vibe, with fluffy white chairs, Navajo-inspired rugs and wood accents. For dining, there’s Corsa and the more casual Southcable Cafe, as well as Shin Shin. One of the biggest perks, though, is surely access to the Alpine Members Lounge, which is exclusively open to hotel guests and members, for a fun après-ski scene.
-
The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection Hotel
112 Center St, Jackson, WY 83001
The Cloudveil is a newer addition to the Jackson Hole hotel scene; it opened in 2021. It’s conveniently situated right on Town Square in downtown Jackson, with interiors inspired by Jackson Hole’s natural landscape, starting with a massive stone boulder and locally-made desk blotter at the check-in desk.
The 100 guest rooms and suites are fitted with custom wood and leather furniture, in addition to a fireplace, flat screen TVs and free wifi. For dining, there’s The Bistro, a Parisian brasserie-style eatery, as well as a rooftop terrace with impressive mountain views. There’s also a fitness center, pool and hot tub.
-
The Wort Hotel
50 Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
The Wort Hotel was built in 1941, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It sits just a half block from the elk antler arches marking the Town Square in downtown Jackson Hole.
The historic hotel is fully western-themed, but in an authentic way. There are 55 rooms, many of which are adorned with one of the 200 pieces of original Western art in the hotel’s collection. There’s also a fitness center with a Jacuzzi.
During the winter ski season, a complimentary hotel shuttle takes guests right to the ski slopes at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The hotel will also organize a private ski fitting as well as a ski valet, and there’s a daily après ski. Don’t forget to stop at the Silver Dollar Bar, an iconic Jackson Hole institution with over 2,000 silver dollars inlaid in the bar.