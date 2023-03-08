More Than $200,000 Worth of Handbags Stolen From Manhattan Auction House

A Manhattan auction house was robbed yesterday (March 7), with suspects stealing more than $200,000 worth of collectible handbags from the company’s gallery.

Three men wielding hammers smashed the storefront window of Heritage Auctions, located in Midtown at 445 Park Avenue, in the early hours of the morning, according to the New York Police Department.

The thieves stole eight handbags from the auction house’s display, said Heritage Auctions in a statement. “There is surveillance video of the incident, and we are working with the NYPD as they conduct their investigation.” The auction house declined to give further details on the incident.

The stolen items are valued at an estimated $242,000, the police said, adding that the case is ongoing and they have received descriptions for the suspects, which fled the auction house in a white Acura on East 56 street.

Heritage Auctions, a Dallas-based auction house with branches across the U.S., Europe and Asia, specializes in collectibles and fine art. Established in 1976, the auction house first opened its New York City gallery in 2010, expanding the offices in 2015.

In August, the company sold a Mickey Mantle baseball card for $12.6 million, making it the world’s most expensive sports collectible. However, the auction house additionally conducts sales of luxury designer items, including handbags from brands like Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Heritage claims to be the world’s largest auctioneer of collectibles and the largest U.S.-founded auction house, according to its website. It brought in more than $1.45 billion worth of sales in 2022, a record high for the company.